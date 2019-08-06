Svart Records sortira une compilation intitulée BRUTAL AFRICA - THE HEAVY METAL COWBOYS OF BOTSWANA le 13 septembre présentant quelques groupes metal originaires de ce pays du sud de l'Afrique. Les détails :
1. Crackdust - Deranged Psychopath
2. Crackdust - Desecrate
3. Metal Orizon - Ungazetted Mortuary
4. Metal Orizon - We're Rolling
5. Overthrust - Psychosomatic Torture
6. Overthrust - Slay the Spectator
7. PMMA - Imprisoned to Death
8. Stane - Dictator
9. Stane - Run For Your Life
10. Wrust - God of the Insane
11. Wrust - The Day of the Sacrifice
KILLSWITCH ENGAGE (Metalcore) sortira son nouvel opus Atonement le 16 août prochain. Une vidéo pour le titre "I Am Broken Too". Tracklist :
1. "Unleashed"
2. "The Signal Fire" [Featuring Howard Jones]
3. "Us Against the World"
4. "The Crownless King" [Featuring Chuck Billy]
5. "I Am Broken Too"
6. "As Sure As the Sun Will Rise"
7. "Know Your Enemy
8. "Take Control"
9. "Ravenous"
10. "I Can't Be the Only One"
11. "Bite the Hand That Feeds"
ALCOHOLOCAUST (Black/Thrash) a posté à cette adresse le titre "Blasfémia Total". Les Portugais sortiront leur premier full-length Necro Apocalipse Bestial le 5 septembre sur Helldprod Records. Tracklist :
1. Solução Abismal
2. Speed Metal Tornado
3. Blasfémia Total
4. Bulldozer Infernal
5. Anti-Gótico
6. Necro Ritual
7. Hecatombe
8. Patrulha Do Thrash
9. Anti Sóbrio
10. Assalto Metálico
SEMPITERNAL DUSK (Death/Doom) a mis en ligne ici le titre "Excavated Filth from Dimensional Incarnations" extrait de son nouvel album Cenotaph of Defectuous Creation qui sortira le 27 septembre chez Dark Descent. Tracklist :
1 Caverns of Aural Decay
2 Excavated Filth from Dimensional Incarnations
3 Orgiastic Feast Upon Martyred Flesh
4 Beneath the Emblems of Death
5 Refracted Suffering Through the Windows of Hell
6 Spears of Pestilence
Par Thomas Johan...
Par Sebathan
Par Keyser
Par Streker
Par Ander
Par AxGxB
Par dantefever
Par Henrik
Par northstar
Par Fabulon