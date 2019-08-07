chargement...

Les news du 7 Août 2019

News
Les news du 7 Août 2019 Gatecreeper - Tool - My Dying Bride - Slaughtbbath - Sadokist - The Bleeding - Megaton Sword - Black Cilice - Illdisposed
Le nouvel album de GATECREEPER (Death Metal) aura pour titre Deserted et sortira le 4 octobre sur Relapse Records. L'artwork est signé Brad Moore et l'enregistrement a été fait par Kurt Ballou. Découvrez ci-dessous le titre "Boiled Over" :

01. Deserted
02. Puncture Wounds
03. From The Ashes
04. Ruthless
05. Everlasting
06. Barbaric Pleasures
07. Sweltering Madness
08. Boiled Over
09. In Chains
10. Absence of Light
11. Anxiety (Bonus Track)

Intitulé Fear Inoculum, le nouvel album de TOOL (Metal Progressif) sortira le 30 août prochain sur RCA. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait officiel avec le morceau titre.

MY DYING BRIDE (Doom / Death Metal) vient de terminer l'enregistrement de son nouvel album qui devrait sortir pour la fin de l'année via Nuclear Blast. Plus de détails prochainement ...		 Les news du

SLAUGHTBBATH (Black Metal) a dévoilé ici le titre "Amulets of Carnage" qui figurera sur son prochain album Alchemical Warfare qui sort le 6 septembre via Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :

1. Ritual Bloodbath
2. Resucitated by Immortal Scorn
3. Cavern of Misanthropy
4. Prophetic Crucifixion
5. Rejoined Into Chaos
6. Alchemical Warfare
7. Amulets of Carnage
8. Celestial Overthrow
9. Ascension to the Dragon's Throne		 Les news du

SADOKIST (Black/Thrash) a posté sur ce lien un extrait de son nouveau disque Necrodual Dimension Funeral Storms à venir le 30 août sur Hells Headbangers. Il s'agit de "Driven by Disgust". Tracklist :

1. Intro - Nihil Return
2. Enter the Devil
3. Planet of Shit
4. Beater of Children of God
5. Intro - Death Erection
6. Driven by Disgust
7. I Will Fuck Tonight
8. Orgy ov Crime
9. Outro - Angel Lust		 Les news du

THE BLEEDING (Death/Thrash) sortira son nouvel opus Morbid Prophecy le 18 octobre chez World War Now Records. Tracklist :

01 - Demonic Oath
02 - Maelstrom
03 - Entering The Pandemonium
04 - Morbid Prophecy
05 - Storm of The Hellspawn
06 - Sadistic Saviour
07 - Repentance
08 - Hammer of Penance		 Les news du

MEGATON SWORD (Heavy Metal) a mis en ligne le morceau "Pristine War" issu de son premier EP Niralet qui sort le 20 septembre via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Vulva of the Nightfall
2. Pristine War
3. Born Beneath the Sword
4. For Glory
5. Realms to Conquer

BLACK CILICE (Black Metal) propose le titre "Maze of Spirits" en écoute à cette adresse. Il est tiré du nouvel album du Portugais, Transfixion of Spirits, à paraître le 6 septembre sur Iron Bonehead. Tracklist :

1. Darkness and Fog
2. Maze of Spirits
3. Outerbody Incarnation
4. Revelations		 Les news du

ILLDISPOSED (Death Metal) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Reveal Your Soul For The Dead qui sortira le 23 août via Massacre Records. "...For The Dead" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB + Jean-Clint + Keyser
7 Août 2019
