(Lien direct) GATECREEPER (Death Metal) aura pour titre Deserted et sortira le 4 octobre sur Relapse Records. L'artwork est signé Brad Moore et l'enregistrement a été fait par Kurt Ballou. Découvrez ci-dessous le titre "Boiled Over" :



01. Deserted

02. Puncture Wounds

03. From The Ashes

04. Ruthless

05. Everlasting

06. Barbaric Pleasures

07. Sweltering Madness

08. Boiled Over

09. In Chains

10. Absence of Light

11. Anxiety (Bonus Track)



<a href="http://gatecreeper.bandcamp.com/album/deserted">Deserted by Gatecreeper</a>