Le nouvel album de GATECREEPER (Death Metal) aura pour titre Deserted et sortira le 4 octobre sur Relapse Records. L'artwork est signé Brad Moore et l'enregistrement a été fait par Kurt Ballou. Découvrez ci-dessous le titre "Boiled Over" :
01. Deserted
02. Puncture Wounds
03. From The Ashes
04. Ruthless
05. Everlasting
06. Barbaric Pleasures
07. Sweltering Madness
08. Boiled Over
09. In Chains
10. Absence of Light
11. Anxiety (Bonus Track)
BLACK CILICE (Black Metal) propose le titre "Maze of Spirits" en écoute à cette adresse. Il est tiré du nouvel album du Portugais, Transfixion of Spirits, à paraître le 6 septembre sur Iron Bonehead. Tracklist :
1. Darkness and Fog
2. Maze of Spirits
3. Outerbody Incarnation
4. Revelations
