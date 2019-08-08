|
Les news du 8 Août 2019
Les news du 8 Août 2019
|BRUTALLY DECEASED (Death Metal) a annoncé le départ de son chanteur Michal Stìpánek et du guitariste Tomáš Halama. Le groupe tchèque en a profité pour dévoiler le tracklisting de son split avec EMBRIONAL (Death Metal) intitulé Scornful Death Trail qui sortira prochainement via Doomentia Records. Il se découvre ci-dessous :
BRUTALLY DECEASED :
1. Asceticism (A Seance Of Death Eternal)
2. Worship Where The Devil Worships
3. As Darkness Takes Over
EMBRIONAL :
4. False Holiness
5. Suicide Trance
6. The Path Of Humans Atrocities
|Sorti en 2009 sur Tee Pee Records, le deuxième album des Texans d'IRON AGE (Thrash/Crossover) intitulé The Sleeping Eye va être réédité le 11 octobre prochain par 20 Buck Spin Records. Pour l'occasion, l'album revêt un nouvel artwork signé . Voici le tracklisting :
01. Sleeping Eye Of The Watcher
02. Dispossessed
03. Burden Of Empire
04. Materia Prima
05. A Younger Earth
06. Arcana Pt. 1
07. Arcana Pt. 2
08. The Way Is Narrow
|STORMWARRIOR (Power Metal) a annoncé la sortie de son nouvel album Norsemen via Massacre Records à la date du 22 novembre prochain. La production a été assurée par Piet Sielck d'Iron Savior qui s'était déjà occupé des deux derniers albums du groupe. L'artwork se découvre ci-contre.
|Le nouvel album de BLUT AUS NORD (Black Metal) aura pour titre Hallucinogen et sortira le 11 octobre prochain. Découvrez l'artwork ci-contre et le tracklisting ci-dessous :
01. Nomos Nebuleam
02. Nebeleste
03. Sybelius
04. Anthosmos
05. Mahagma
06. Haallucinählia
07. Cosma Procyiris
BLUT AUS NORD a écrit : Hallucinogen begins a new era for BLUT AUS NORD, ending the cycle of clandestine industrialised dissonance that culminated with previous transmission Deus Salutis Meae and moving skyward into freshly melodic territories of progressive clarity.
Interweaving dreamlike choirs, inimitable harmonic developments, reflective clean guitars, palpable organic drumming and a welcome rock and roll swagger, Hallucinogen is a spacious, emotionally wide-ranging record that finds BLUT AUS NORD more open than ever, full of life and revelling in the element of surprise.
Hallucinogen is yet another coherent universe from a band who have moved away from familiar tropes, aesthetics and comfort zones to unite - with Dionysian spirit - under/overland, surface/void, metropolis/mountain and the vastness of the mind’s eye into an indispensable addition to their unparalleled body of work.
|GEISTAZ' IKA (Black Metal) propose sure ce lien le titre "Dødens Horeunge" extrait de son premier full-length Trolddomsejd i skovens dybe kedel qui sortira en format physique le 30 août sur Signal Rex. Tracklist :
1. O nat du skumle Hex
2. Når Solen Bløder Rød
3. I Den Spejlvendte Verden
4. Dødens Horeunge
5. Tågedans
|MIDNIGHT PREY (Heavy/Speed/Punk) a dévoilé sur YouTube le morceau "We Lose" qui figurera sur son premier longue-durée Uncertain Times à venir chez Dying Victims Productions le 20 septembre. Tracklist :
1. Stoff
2. Black Forest
3. The Tower
4. Wenn es von vorn beginnt
5. We Lose
6. Uncertain Times
7. The Fall (Into The Atmosphere)
|SYNTELEIA (Black Metal) a posté sur Bandcamp un extrait de son premier full-length Ending of the Unknown Path à paraître le 30 août via Hells Headbangers. Il s'agit de "Ithaqua, thy Mighty Storm". Tracklist :
1. Daemonica Infernalium
2. Dark Summoner of Yog-Sothoth
3. Ending of the Unknown Path
4. Three Oaths to Dagon
5. Ithaqua, thy Mighty Storm
6. Celephais
7. Missioner of Sorrow
8. Many Masks of Nyarlathotep
9. The Black Goat Rites
|ASAGRAUM (Black Metal) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le titre "They Crawl From the Broken Circle" issu de son nouvel album Dawn of Infinite Fire qui sort le 13 septembre sur Edged Circle Productions. Tracklist :
1. They Crawl from the Broken Circle
2. The Lightless Inferno
3. Abomination's Altar
4. Guahaihoque
5. Dawn of Infinite Fire
6. Dochters van de Zwarte Vlam
7. Beyond the Black Vortex
8. Hate of Satan's Hammer
9 Waar ik ben komt de dood
|Le premier album des Australiens de CARCINOID (Death Metal) aura pour titre Metastatic Declination et sortira le 6 octobre sur Headsplit Records (K7), Memento Mori (CD) et Blood Harvest Records (LP).
|Découvrez ci-dessous un nouveau morceau de SLIPKNOT (Néo Metal Moderne) avec le clip de "Birth Of The Cruel" tiré de son nouvel album intitulé We Are Not Your Kind. Ce dernier sortira vendredi sur Roadrunner Records.
01. Insert Coin
02. Unsainted
03. Birth Of The Cruel
04. Death Because Of Death
05. Nero Forte
06. Critical Darling
07. Liar's Funeral
08. Red Flag
09. What's Next
10. Spiders
11. Orphan
12. My Pain
13. Not Long For This World
14. Solway Firth
|Intitulé Sacramental Death Qualia, le nouvel album des Américains de HAUNTER (Black Metal) sortira le 13 septembre sur I, Voidhanger Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un extrait avec le morceau-titre :
01. Dispossessed Phrenic Antiquity
02. Spoils Vultured Upon Sole Deletion
03. Abdication
04. Subversion Of A Heathen Tongue
05. Sacramental Death Qualia
|Découvrez ci-dessous "Dunerider", nouveau morceau de GOATESS (Doom Metal / Stoner / Hard Rock) tiré de son album Blood And Wine à paraître le 27 septembre sur Svart Records :
01. Goddess
02. Dead City
03. What Lies Beneath
04. Black Iron Mark
05. Dark Days
06. Dunerider
07. Jupiter Rising
08. Stampede
09. Blood And Wine
|Le groupe WORMHOLE (Brutal Death/Deathcore) vient de dévoiler l'artwork et le titre de son nouvel album. Intitulé "The Weakest Among Us", celui-ci sortira d'ici la fin de l'année.
