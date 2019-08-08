»

(Lien direct) SLIPKNOT (Néo Metal Moderne) avec le clip de "Birth Of The Cruel" tiré de son nouvel album intitulé We Are Not Your Kind. Ce dernier sortira vendredi sur Roadrunner Records.



01. Insert Coin

02. Unsainted

03. Birth Of The Cruel

04. Death Because Of Death

05. Nero Forte

06. Critical Darling

07. Liar's Funeral

08. Red Flag

09. What's Next

10. Spiders

11. Orphan

12. My Pain

13. Not Long For This World

14. Solway Firth



