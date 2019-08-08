GEISTAZ' IKA (Black Metal) propose sure ce lien le titre "Dødens Horeunge" extrait de son premier full-length Trolddomsejd i skovens dybe kedel qui sortira en format physique le 30 août sur Signal Rex. Tracklist :
1. O nat du skumle Hex
2. Når Solen Bløder Rød
3. I Den Spejlvendte Verden
4. Dødens Horeunge
5. Tågedans
MIDNIGHT PREY (Heavy/Speed/Punk) a dévoilé sur YouTube le morceau "We Lose" qui figurera sur son premier longue-durée Uncertain Times à venir chez Dying Victims Productions le 20 septembre. Tracklist :
1. Stoff
2. Black Forest
3. The Tower
4. Wenn es von vorn beginnt
5. We Lose
6. Uncertain Times
7. The Fall (Into The Atmosphere)
SYNTELEIA (Black Metal) a posté sur Bandcamp un extrait de son premier full-length Ending of the Unknown Path à paraître le 30 août via Hells Headbangers. Il s'agit de "Ithaqua, thy Mighty Storm". Tracklist :
1. Daemonica Infernalium
2. Dark Summoner of Yog-Sothoth
3. Ending of the Unknown Path
4. Three Oaths to Dagon
5. Ithaqua, thy Mighty Storm
6. Celephais
7. Missioner of Sorrow
8. Many Masks of Nyarlathotep
9. The Black Goat Rites
ASAGRAUM (Black Metal) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le titre "They Crawl From the Broken Circle" issu de son nouvel album Dawn of Infinite Fire qui sort le 13 septembre sur Edged Circle Productions. Tracklist :
1. They Crawl from the Broken Circle
2. The Lightless Inferno
3. Abomination's Altar
4. Guahaihoque
5. Dawn of Infinite Fire
6. Dochters van de Zwarte Vlam
7. Beyond the Black Vortex
8. Hate of Satan's Hammer
9 Waar ik ben komt de dood
Découvrez ci-dessous un nouveau morceau de SLIPKNOT (Néo Metal Moderne) avec le clip de "Birth Of The Cruel" tiré de son nouvel album intitulé We Are Not Your Kind. Ce dernier sortira vendredi sur Roadrunner Records.
01. Insert Coin
02. Unsainted
03. Birth Of The Cruel
04. Death Because Of Death
05. Nero Forte
06. Critical Darling
07. Liar's Funeral
08. Red Flag
09. What's Next
10. Spiders
11. Orphan
12. My Pain
13. Not Long For This World
14. Solway Firth
