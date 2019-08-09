C'est le 27 septembre sur Southern Lord Records que les Américains de HIGH COMMAND (Crossover) sortiront leur premier album intitulé Beyond The Wall Of Desolation. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Visions From The Blade" :
01. Inexorable Darkness
02. Merciless Steel
03. Impaled Upon The Gates
04. Devoid Of Reality
05. The Commander's Code
06. Visions From The Blade
07. Forged To Kill
08. Beyond the Wall of Desolation
Découvrez ci-dessous le vidéo de "Legion Of The Resurrected" tiré du deuxième album des Italiens de FULCI (Death Metal) intitulé "Tropical Sun".
01. Voodoo Gore Ritual
02. Tropical Sun
03. Apocalypse Zombie
04. Splatter Fatality
05. Matual Tribal Cult
06. Legion Of The Resurrected
07. Palms By The Cemetery
08. Witch Doctor
09. Genetic Zombification
10. Eye Full Of Maggots
11. Church Of The Undead
12. Blue Inferno
13. Immortality Virus
14. March Of The Living Dead
