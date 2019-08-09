»

(Lien direct) HIGH COMMAND (Crossover) sortiront leur premier album intitulé Beyond The Wall Of Desolation. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Visions From The Blade" :



01. Inexorable Darkness

02. Merciless Steel

03. Impaled Upon The Gates

04. Devoid Of Reality

05. The Commander's Code

06. Visions From The Blade

07. Forged To Kill

08. Beyond the Wall of Desolation



<a href="http://highcommandsl.bandcamp.com/album/beyond-the-wall-of-desolation">Beyond the Wall of Desolation by High Command</a>