Les news du 9 Août 2019

News
Les news du 9 Août 2019 Netherbird - Ignivomous - Infirmity - Galaxy - Apokalyptic Raids - Pagan Altar - High Command - Fulci - Bison Machine - Diamond Head
»
(Lien direct)
NETHERBIRD (Black Mélodique) a dévoilé un teaser de son nouvel album Into The Vast Uncharted qui sortira le 27 septembre via Eisenwald. Il se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
IGNIVOMOUS (Death Metal) vient de dévoiler un teaser de son nouvel album Hieroglossia qui sortira pour la fin de l'année via Nuclear War Now! Productions. Plus d'informations prochainement ...

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
INFIRMITY (Blackened Thrashy Death Metal) sortira son premier full-length Descendants of Sodom le 9 novembre via Lost Apparition Records. Tracklist :

1. Gomorrah Aflame
2. Descendants Of Sodom
3. Darkness Reigns Supreme
4. Infatuated With Intoxication
5. Plastic Idols - The Obsessed
6. Depths Of Regression
7. Unholy Deception

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
GALAXY (Heavy Metal) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son premier EP Lost From the Start. Il s'agit de "Sons of Titan". Sortie le 20 septembre sur Dying Victims Productions.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
APOKALYPTIC RAIDS (Black/Death/Thrash) sortira son dernier opus The Pentagram le 11 octobre chez Hells Headbangers. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Necromaniac (is Back)
2. Satan Laughs
3. Victory Beyond Imagination
4. The Ghost of the Hammer
5. My Triumph
6. Occult & Real
7. Letter From Lucifer
8. Keep My Grave Open
9. The Story of Pope Joan		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
PAGAN ALTAR (Heavy/Doom) va rééditer ses albums Mythical & Magical et The Time Lord le 4 décembre via Temple of Mystery Records en versions CD, vinyle deluxe et cassette "audiophile".		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
C'est le 27 septembre sur Southern Lord Records que les Américains de HIGH COMMAND (Crossover) sortiront leur premier album intitulé Beyond The Wall Of Desolation. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Visions From The Blade" :

01. Inexorable Darkness
02. Merciless Steel
03. Impaled Upon The Gates
04. Devoid Of Reality
05. The Commander's Code
06. Visions From The Blade
07. Forged To Kill
08. Beyond the Wall of Desolation

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Découvrez ci-dessous le vidéo de "Legion Of The Resurrected" tiré du deuxième album des Italiens de FULCI (Death Metal) intitulé "Tropical Sun".

01. Voodoo Gore Ritual
02. Tropical Sun
03. Apocalypse Zombie
04. Splatter Fatality
05. Matual Tribal Cult
06. Legion Of The Resurrected
07. Palms By The Cemetery
08. Witch Doctor
09. Genetic Zombification
10. Eye Full Of Maggots
11. Church Of The Undead
12. Blue Inferno
13. Immortality Virus
14. March Of The Living Dead

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Découvrez ci-dessous le titre "Electric Eliminator" tiré du deuxième album des Américains de BISON MACHINE (Hard Rock) à paraître le 27 septembre sur Small Stone Recordings.

01. The Tower (Bandcamp)
02. Knights Of The Stars
03. Cloak & Bones
04. Echoes In Space
05. Seas Of Titan
06. Star Child
07. Electric Eliminator
08. A Distant Sun

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DIAMOND HEAD (Heavy Metal) a publié le clip de "The Sleeper". Ce morceau est issu de l'album The Coffin Train sorti le 24 mai dernier via Silver Lining Music.

 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser + AxGxB
9 Août 2019
ZOMBIE RIOT

