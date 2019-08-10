»

(Lien direct) ABYSMAL LORD (Black/Death avec des membres de Grave Ritual) a posté sur ce lien le titre "Nuclear Absolution" issu de son nouvel opus Exaltation of the Infernal Cabal à paraître le 16 août via Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :



1. The Exalted Killing (intro)

2. Monolith of Vengeance

3. Races of Jehovah's Despair

4. Scythe of Damnation

5. Exaltation of the Infernal Cabal

6. Holy Incest

7. Preparing the Throne

8. Nuclear Absolution

9. Scars of Heresy

10. Scourge of Christ