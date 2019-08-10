chargement...

Les news du 10 Août 2019

News
Les news du 10 Août 2019 L7 - Abysmal Lord - Cemetery Lights - Phobia - Hellvetron
»
(Lien direct)
L7 (Grunge) a publié le clip de "Holding Pattern". Ce dernier, visible ci-dessous, est tiré de l'album Scatter The Rats paru le 31 mai dernier sur Blackheart Records.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ABYSMAL LORD (Black/Death avec des membres de Grave Ritual) a posté sur ce lien le titre "Nuclear Absolution" issu de son nouvel opus Exaltation of the Infernal Cabal à paraître le 16 août via Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :

1. The Exalted Killing (intro)
2. Monolith of Vengeance
3. Races of Jehovah's Despair
4. Scythe of Damnation
5. Exaltation of the Infernal Cabal
6. Holy Incest
7. Preparing the Throne
8. Nuclear Absolution
9. Scars of Heresy
10. Scourge of Christ		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CEMETERY LIGHTS (Black Metal) sortira son premier full-length The Underworld le 7 septembre sur Nuclear War Now! Productions. Du son sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Erebos
2. Hades
3. Elysium
4. Isles of the Blessed
5. Shores of Akheron
6. Olympos
7. Tartaros
8. Fields of Asphodel		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
PHOBIA (Grindcore) (Grindcore) a sorti son nouvel EP Generation Coward chez Willowtip Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité ici.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HELLVETRON (Black/Death/Doom) a dévoilé sur Bandcamp l'intégralité de son nouvel album Trident of Tartarean Gateways à venir le 16 août via Iron Bonehead Productions.		 Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser
10 Août 2019
