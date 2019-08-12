chargement...

Cerebral Rot
 Cerebral Rot - Odious Desce... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Shape Of Despair
 Shape Of Despair - Shades O... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 12 Août 2019
 Les news du 12 Août 2019 - ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Destruction
 Destruction - Born To Perish (C)
Par andreas_hansen		   
Memoriam
 Memoriam - Requiem For Mankind (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Les news du 9 Août 2019
 Les news du 9 Août 2019 - P... (N)
Par Deathrash		   
Beheaded
 Beheaded - Only Death Can S... (C)
Par Insania		   
Thou
 Thou - Inconsolable (EP) (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Les news du 7 Août 2019
 Les news du 7 Août 2019 - G... (N)
Par Sim		   
Undergang
 Undergang - Den Gobbelte Gr... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Big Business
 Big Business - The Beast Yo... (C)
Par Squalala		   
Falconer
 Falconer - Falconer (C)
Par andreas_hansen		   
Fifth Angel
 Fifth Angel - Third Secret (C)
Par andreas_hansen		   

Les news du 12 Août 2019

News
Les news du 12 Août 2019 Bodyfarm - Mayhem - Mortiferum - Drowning The Light - Ectoplasma - Leprophiliac - Life Of Agony
»
(Lien direct)
BODYFARM (Death Metal) vient d'annoncer la disparition de son chanteur-guitariste Thomas Wouters à l'âge de 31 ans des suites d'un cancer. Celui-ci avait quitté le groupe pour raisons de santé peu de temps après l'enregistrement du nouvel album Dreadlord qui sortira le 27 septembre via No Dust Records. RIP !

»
(Lien direct)
Le nouvel album de MAYHEM (Black Metal) aura pour titre Daemon et sortira le 25 octobre sur Century Media Records. Voici le tracklisting :

01. The Dying False King
02. Agenda Ignis
03. Bad Blood
04. Malum
05. Falsified And Hated
06. Aeon Daemonium
07. Worthless Abomination Destroyed
08. Daemon Spawn
09. Of Worms And Ruins
10. Invoke The Oath

MAYHEM a écrit : Daemon" isn't a direct follow-up to "Esoteric Warfare". Like all Mayhem albums of their time, "Daemon" is unto itself. The wolf solitary and singular. Indeed, "Daemon" also isn't a new chapter in our storied career. Rather, it's a new tome, authoritative yet wild in character. Composed and decomposed with the same lineup - Necrobutcher (bass), Hellhammer (drums), Attila (vocals), Teloch (guitars), and Ghul (guitars) - that handled "Esoteric Warfare" and performed "De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas" in its entirety over the last few years, "Daemon" isn't a retrofit of classic songs like "Freezing Moon," "Pagan Fears," or "Buried by Time and Dust" either. That's what the live album, "De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas Alive" (2016), was for. "Daemon" is change, an opportunity for the maw of hell to open wider.

»
(Lien direct)
C'est le 11 octobre via Profound Lore Records que sortira Disgorged From Psychotic Depths, le premier album des Américains de MORTIFERUM (Death Metal). Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Archaic Vision Of Despair".

01. Archaic Vision Of Despair
02. Inhuman Effigy
03. Putrid Ascension
04. Funereal Hallucinations
05. Interlude (Anamnesis)
06. Faceless Apparition
 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Dark Adversary Productions prépare la sortie d'un nouveau EP de DROWNING THE LIGHT (Black Metal) intitulé A Gleam In The Eye Of Set. Découvrez ci-dessous le titre "The Abyssic Coils Of Saatet-Ta (Darkener Of Earth)"

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ECTOPLASMA (Death Metal) sortira son nouvel album intitulé White-Eyed Trance le 31 octobre sur Memento Mori (CD) et Repulsive Echo (LP). Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Psychomanteum Immolation" :

01. Eviscerated In The Howling Winds
02. Psychomanteum Immolation
03. White-Eyed Trance: Choronzonic Covenant
04. The Oak Spewed Foul Whispers
05. Ghostly Emanations In The Mortuary
06. Alucarda, The Daughter Of Darkness
07. White-Eyed Trance: Ensnared In Devilry
08. Skeletal Lifeforms
09. Souls Of Sacrifice (Devastation Cover)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
LEPROPHILIAC (Death Metal) sortira sa première démo intitulée Caskets Of Flesh courant septembre/octobre via Dismal Fate Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Destined To Ritualistic Sacrifice" :

01. The Autophagous
02. Mummification
03. Destined To Ritualistic Sacrifice
04. Circle Of The Tyrants

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
LIFE OF AGONY (Hardcore) vient de dévoiler un nouveau morceau via le clip disponible ci-dessous. Il s'agit du titre "Scars" qui figurera sur le prochain album des New-Yorkais intitulé The Sound Of Scars à paraître le 11 octobre sur Napalm Records. Ce dernier se présente comme la suite de River Runs Red paru en 1993.

 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + AxGxB
12 Août 2019
ZOMBIE RIOT

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Jean-Clint citer
Jean-Clint
12/08/2019 14:21
A voir pour le MAYHEM ! En espérant simplement que ça soit meilleur que leurs deux derniers albums ...

