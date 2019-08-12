|
Les news du 12 Août 2019
News
Les news du 12 Août 2019 Bodyfarm - Mayhem - Mortiferum - Drowning The Light - Ectoplasma - Leprophiliac - Life Of Agony
|»
|BODYFARM (Death Metal) vient d'annoncer la disparition de son chanteur-guitariste Thomas Wouters à l'âge de 31 ans des suites d'un cancer. Celui-ci avait quitté le groupe pour raisons de santé peu de temps après l'enregistrement du nouvel album Dreadlord qui sortira le 27 septembre via No Dust Records. RIP !
|
|»
|Le nouvel album de MAYHEM (Black Metal) aura pour titre Daemon et sortira le 25 octobre sur Century Media Records. Voici le tracklisting :
01. The Dying False King
02. Agenda Ignis
03. Bad Blood
04. Malum
05. Falsified And Hated
06. Aeon Daemonium
07. Worthless Abomination Destroyed
08. Daemon Spawn
09. Of Worms And Ruins
10. Invoke The Oath
MAYHEM a écrit : Daemon” isn’t a direct follow-up to “Esoteric Warfare”. Like all Mayhem albums of their time, “Daemon” is unto itself. The wolf solitary and singular. Indeed, “Daemon” also isn’t a new chapter in our storied career. Rather, it’s a new tome, authoritative yet wild in character. Composed and decomposed with the same lineup - Necrobutcher (bass), Hellhammer (drums), Attila (vocals), Teloch (guitars), and Ghul (guitars) - that handled “Esoteric Warfare” and performed “De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas” in its entirety over the last few years, “Daemon” isn’t a retrofit of classic songs like “Freezing Moon,” “Pagan Fears,” or “Buried by Time and Dust” either. That’s what the live album, “De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas Alive” (2016), was for. “Daemon” is change, an opportunity for the maw of hell to open wider.
|
|»
|C'est le 11 octobre via Profound Lore Records que sortira Disgorged From Psychotic Depths, le premier album des Américains de MORTIFERUM (Death Metal). Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Archaic Vision Of Despair".
01. Archaic Vision Of Despair
02. Inhuman Effigy
03. Putrid Ascension
04. Funereal Hallucinations
05. Interlude (Anamnesis)
06. Faceless Apparition
|
|»
|Dark Adversary Productions prépare la sortie d'un nouveau EP de DROWNING THE LIGHT (Black Metal) intitulé A Gleam In The Eye Of Set. Découvrez ci-dessous le titre "The Abyssic Coils Of Saatet-Ta (Darkener Of Earth)"
|
|»
|ECTOPLASMA (Death Metal) sortira son nouvel album intitulé White-Eyed Trance le 31 octobre sur Memento Mori (CD) et Repulsive Echo (LP). Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Psychomanteum Immolation" :
01. Eviscerated In The Howling Winds
02. Psychomanteum Immolation
03. White-Eyed Trance: Choronzonic Covenant
04. The Oak Spewed Foul Whispers
05. Ghostly Emanations In The Mortuary
06. Alucarda, The Daughter Of Darkness
07. White-Eyed Trance: Ensnared In Devilry
08. Skeletal Lifeforms
09. Souls Of Sacrifice (Devastation Cover)
|
|»
|LEPROPHILIAC (Death Metal) sortira sa première démo intitulée Caskets Of Flesh courant septembre/octobre via Dismal Fate Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Destined To Ritualistic Sacrifice" :
01. The Autophagous
02. Mummification
03. Destined To Ritualistic Sacrifice
04. Circle Of The Tyrants
|
|»
|LIFE OF AGONY (Hardcore) vient de dévoiler un nouveau morceau via le clip disponible ci-dessous. Il s'agit du titre "Scars" qui figurera sur le prochain album des New-Yorkais intitulé The Sound Of Scars à paraître le 11 octobre sur Napalm Records. Ce dernier se présente comme la suite de River Runs Red paru en 1993.
|
1 COMMENTAIRE(S)
| citer
|
A voir pour le MAYHEM ! En espérant simplement que ça soit meilleur que leurs deux derniers albums ...
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
1 COMMENTAIRE(S)
12/08/2019 14:21