(Lien direct) MAYHEM (Black Metal) aura pour titre Daemon et sortira le 25 octobre sur Century Media Records. Voici le tracklisting :



01. The Dying False King

02. Agenda Ignis

03. Bad Blood

04. Malum

05. Falsified And Hated

06. Aeon Daemonium

07. Worthless Abomination Destroyed

08. Daemon Spawn

09. Of Worms And Ruins

10. Invoke The Oath



MAYHEM a écrit : Daemon” isn’t a direct follow-up to “Esoteric Warfare”. Like all Mayhem albums of their time, “Daemon” is unto itself. The wolf solitary and singular. Indeed, “Daemon” also isn’t a new chapter in our storied career. Rather, it’s a new tome, authoritative yet wild in character. Composed and decomposed with the same lineup - Necrobutcher (bass), Hellhammer (drums), Attila (vocals), Teloch (guitars), and Ghul (guitars) - that handled “Esoteric Warfare” and performed “De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas” in its entirety over the last few years, “Daemon” isn’t a retrofit of classic songs like “Freezing Moon,” “Pagan Fears,” or “Buried by Time and Dust” either. That’s what the live album, “De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas Alive” (2016), was for. “Daemon” is change, an opportunity for the maw of hell to open wider.