»

(Lien direct) PATRONYMICON (Black Metal) sortira son nouvel album Ushered Forth by Cloven Tongue le 27 septembre sur Osmose Productions. Tracklist :



1. Haissem

2. The Funeral Of A Passive God

3. XI Kings XI Curses

4. Lightless Flames

5. Womb Of Rejection

6. From The Depths Of Damnation

7. A Star That Shineth Not

8. Death Itself