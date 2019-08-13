chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
87 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Les news du 12 Août 2019
 Les news du 12 Août 2019 - ... (N)
Par DARKFACHOR		   
Shape Of Despair
 Shape Of Despair - Shades O... (C)
Par andreas_hansen		   
Cerebral Rot
 Cerebral Rot - Odious Desce... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Destruction
 Destruction - Born To Perish (C)
Par andreas_hansen		   
Memoriam
 Memoriam - Requiem For Mankind (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Les news du 9 Août 2019
 Les news du 9 Août 2019 - P... (N)
Par Deathrash		   
Beheaded
 Beheaded - Only Death Can S... (C)
Par Insania		   
Thou
 Thou - Inconsolable (EP) (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Les news du 7 Août 2019
 Les news du 7 Août 2019 - G... (N)
Par Sim		   
Undergang
 Undergang - Den Gobbelte Gr... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Big Business
 Big Business - The Beast Yo... (C)
Par Squalala		   
Falconer
 Falconer - Falconer (C)
Par andreas_hansen		   

Les news du 13 Août 2019

News
Les news du 13 Août 2019 Dödfödd - Wound - Patronymicon
»
(Lien direct)
DÖDFÖDD (Black Metal) sortira son premier full-length Stigma le 11 octobre chez AnnapurnA et Clavis Secretorvm. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

Side A - Stigma I [22:32]
Side B -Stigma II [21:57]		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
WOUND (Death Metal) est entré ce week-end aux Sculpt Sound Studios de Cologne afin d'y enregistrer son nouvel album, qui devrait sortir normalement au plus tard début 2020. Affaire à suivre !		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
PATRONYMICON (Black Metal) sortira son nouvel album Ushered Forth by Cloven Tongue le 27 septembre sur Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. Haissem
2. The Funeral Of A Passive God
3. XI Kings XI Curses
4. Lightless Flames
5. Womb Of Rejection
6. From The Depths Of Damnation
7. A Star That Shineth Not
8. Death Itself		 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser + Jean-Clint
13 Août 2019
ZOMBIE RIOT

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Wound
 Wound
Death Metal - 2011 - Allemagne		   
Cerebral Rot
Odious Descent Into Decay
Lire la chronique
Hate
Auric Gates Of Veles
Lire la chronique
Shape Of Despair
Shades Of...
Lire la chronique
METALHERTZ - S02E04 - Symphonic PACA Metal
Lire le podcast
PPCM #21 - Ces ALBUMS que JE NE DEVAIS PAS AIMER
Lire le podcast
Destruction
Born To Perish
Lire la chronique
Metal Church
Damned If You Do
Lire la chronique
Gestapo 666
Satanic Shariah
Lire la chronique
Memoriam
Requiem For Mankind
Lire la chronique
Beheaded
Only Death Can Save You
Lire la chronique
Epitaphe
I
Lire la chronique
Burial Remains
Trinity Of Deception
Lire la chronique
Fifth Angel
Third Secret
Lire la chronique
Undergang
Den Gobbelte Grav (EP)
Lire la chronique
Tantara
Sum of Forces
Lire la chronique
Memoriam
The Silent Vigil
Lire la chronique
Aeon Winds
Stormveiled
Lire la chronique
Wormrot
Abuse
Lire la chronique
Dagger Lust
Siege Bondage Adverse To Th...
Lire la chronique
Carnal Tomb
Abhorrent Veneration
Lire la chronique
Ceremony of Silence
Oútis
Lire la chronique
Torche
Admission
Lire la chronique
Sacred Reich
Awakening
Lire la chronique
Pentagram
First Daze Here (The Vintag...
Lire la chronique
Enforcer
Zenith
Lire la chronique
Morbid Messiah
Demoniac Paroxysm
Lire la chronique
Sacrilegia
The Triclavian Advent
Lire la chronique
Superstition
The Anatomy Of Unholy Trans...
Lire la chronique
Brutus
Nest
Lire la chronique
Hate Eternal
Upon Desolate Sands
Lire la chronique