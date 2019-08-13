Les news du 13 Août 2019
Les news du 13 Août 2019 Dödfödd - Wound - Patronymicon
|DÖDFÖDD (Black Metal) sortira son premier full-length Stigma le 11 octobre chez AnnapurnA et Clavis Secretorvm. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
Side A - Stigma I [22:32]
Side B -Stigma II [21:57]
|»
|WOUND (Death Metal) est entré ce week-end aux Sculpt Sound Studios de Cologne afin d'y enregistrer son nouvel album, qui devrait sortir normalement au plus tard début 2020. Affaire à suivre !
|»
|PATRONYMICON (Black Metal) sortira son nouvel album Ushered Forth by Cloven Tongue le 27 septembre sur Osmose Productions. Tracklist :
1. Haissem
2. The Funeral Of A Passive God
3. XI Kings XI Curses
4. Lightless Flames
5. Womb Of Rejection
6. From The Depths Of Damnation
7. A Star That Shineth Not
8. Death Itself
