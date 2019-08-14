chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
131 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES COMMENTAIRES
Shape Of Despair
 Shape Of Despair - Shades O... (C)
Par ellestin		   
Darkthrone
 Darkthrone - Old Star (C)
Par ellestin		   
Les news du 13 Août 2019
 Les news du 13 Août 2019 - ... (N)
Par andreas_hansen		   
DISOWNING pour l'album "Human Cattle"
 DISOWNING pour l'album "Hum... (I)
Par Ander		   
Cerebral Rot
 Cerebral Rot - Odious Desce... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 12 Août 2019
 Les news du 12 Août 2019 - ... (N)
Par DARKFACHOR		   
Destruction
 Destruction - Born To Perish (C)
Par andreas_hansen		   
Memoriam
 Memoriam - Requiem For Mankind (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Les news du 9 Août 2019
 Les news du 9 Août 2019 - P... (N)
Par Deathrash		   
Beheaded
 Beheaded - Only Death Can S... (C)
Par Insania		   

Les news du 14 Août 2019

News
Les news du 14 Août 2019 Blooming Carrions - Reign in Blood - Black Mood - Ethereal Riffian - Endseeker - Ripper - Venereal Baptism - Anticosm - Steel Panther - Aegrus
»
(Lien direct)
BLOOMING CARRIONS (Death Metal) sortira son premier EP Sisters in Blooming Flesh le 28 novembre sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Un extrait est en ligne sur ce lien. Tracklist :

1. Sisters in Blooming Flesh
2. Enchantment of Slaughtering
3. Lehto		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
REIGN IN BLOOD (Black Metal) offre son nouvel opus Missa Pro Defunctis en écoute intégrale sur Bandcamp. Sortie le 16 août chez Iron Bonehead Productions.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BLACK MOOD (Sludge/Doom/Southern Metal) sortira son nouvel album Toxic Hippies II le 13 septembre via Black Sunset/MDD.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ETHEREAL RIFFIAN (Stoner/Doom) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le titre "Unconquerable" issu de son prochain longue-durée Legends à venir le 6 septembre sur Robustfellow Prods.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ENDSEEKER (Death Metal) a publié une vidéo pour son nouveau single "Cure". Les Allemands sortiront leur nouveau disque The Harvest le 13 septembre chez Metal Blade.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
RIPPER (Thrash Metal) sortira un nouvel EP intitulé Sensory Stagnation le 30 septembre via Unspeakable Axe Records (CD) et un peu plus tard chez Dark Descent Records (vinyle). Tracklist :

1) Dissociation
2) The Unreal
3) Sensory Stagnation
4) Like A Sacrilege
5) Terror Streets

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
VENEREAL BAPTISM (Black Metal) sortira son nouvel album Repugnant Coronation of the Beast le 27 septembre sur Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. To Castrate Angelic Grace
2. Venereal Fucking Whore
3. Uncleansed in Celestial Mortification
4. Repugnant Coronation of the Beast
5. Blasphemous Sarin Execrations
6. Unfuckable Pacifist Gutterslut
7. Abhorrent Cesspool of Lesser Human Vessels
8. Pestiferous Pious Deflorations
9. Born of Lascivious Degradation
10. Aborted at the Foulest Pit of Hell		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ANTICOSM (Black/Thrash) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le titre "Call of the Void" extrait de son nouvel opus The Call of the Void à paraître le 16 août via Hell Kill Destroy Records.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
STEEL PANTHER (Glam Metal) a mis en ligne un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Heavy Metal Rules qui sortira le 27 septembre. "Always Gonna Be A Ho" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
AEGRUS (Trve black mélodique) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album In Manus Satanas qui sortira le 11 octobre via Saturnal Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Hymn To The Firewinged One
2. Nightspirit Theosis
3. Gestalt Of Perdition
4. At The Altar Of Twilight
5. Ascending Shadows
6. Nemesis
7. The Black Wings Upon Me
8. In Manus Satanas

Les news du
Thrasho Keyser + Jean-Clint
14 Août 2019
ZOMBIE RIOT

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Ravenzang
 Ravenzang
Uit een duister verleden
2019 - New Era Productions		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Aegrus
 Aegrus
Trve black mélodique - 2005 - Finlande		   
Ripper
 Ripper
Thrash - 2007 - Chili		   
Steel Panther
 Steel Panther
Etats-Unis		   
Ravenzang
Uit een duister verleden
Lire la chronique
DISOWNING pour l'album "Human Cattle"
Lire l'interview
Cerebral Rot
Odious Descent Into Decay
Lire la chronique
Hate
Auric Gates Of Veles
Lire la chronique
Shape Of Despair
Shades Of...
Lire la chronique
METALHERTZ - S02E04 - Symphonic PACA Metal
Lire le podcast
PPCM #21 - Ces ALBUMS que JE NE DEVAIS PAS AIMER
Lire le podcast
Destruction
Born To Perish
Lire la chronique
Metal Church
Damned If You Do
Lire la chronique
Gestapo 666
Satanic Shariah
Lire la chronique
Memoriam
Requiem For Mankind
Lire la chronique
Beheaded
Only Death Can Save You
Lire la chronique
Epitaphe
I
Lire la chronique
Burial Remains
Trinity Of Deception
Lire la chronique
Fifth Angel
Third Secret
Lire la chronique
Undergang
Den Gobbelte Grav (EP)
Lire la chronique
Tantara
Sum of Forces
Lire la chronique
Memoriam
The Silent Vigil
Lire la chronique
Aeon Winds
Stormveiled
Lire la chronique
Wormrot
Abuse
Lire la chronique
Dagger Lust
Siege Bondage Adverse To Th...
Lire la chronique
Carnal Tomb
Abhorrent Veneration
Lire la chronique
Ceremony of Silence
Oútis
Lire la chronique
Torche
Admission
Lire la chronique
Sacred Reich
Awakening
Lire la chronique
Pentagram
First Daze Here (The Vintag...
Lire la chronique
Enforcer
Zenith
Lire la chronique
Morbid Messiah
Demoniac Paroxysm
Lire la chronique
Sacrilegia
The Triclavian Advent
Lire la chronique
Superstition
The Anatomy Of Unholy Trans...
Lire la chronique