(Lien direct) AEGRUS (Trve black mélodique) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album In Manus Satanas qui sortira le 11 octobre via Saturnal Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :



1. Hymn To The Firewinged One

2. Nightspirit Theosis

3. Gestalt Of Perdition

4. At The Altar Of Twilight

5. Ascending Shadows

6. Nemesis

7. The Black Wings Upon Me

8. In Manus Satanas



