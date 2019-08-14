VENEREAL BAPTISM (Black Metal) sortira son nouvel album Repugnant Coronation of the Beast le 27 septembre sur Osmose Productions. Tracklist :
1. To Castrate Angelic Grace
2. Venereal Fucking Whore
3. Uncleansed in Celestial Mortification
4. Repugnant Coronation of the Beast
5. Blasphemous Sarin Execrations
6. Unfuckable Pacifist Gutterslut
7. Abhorrent Cesspool of Lesser Human Vessels
8. Pestiferous Pious Deflorations
9. Born of Lascivious Degradation
10. Aborted at the Foulest Pit of Hell
