VULTUR (Death Metal, Grèce) a dévoilé un extrait de son nouvel album Drowned in Gangrenous Blood qui sortira le 31 octobre via Memento Mori. Il s'agit de "Groans of Excruciating Terror". Tracklist :
1. Groans of Excruciating Torture
2. Drowned in Gangrenous Blood
3. High on Adrenochrome
4. Return to Soil
5. Rigorous Voices
6. Devirginized, Butchered and Eaten
7. Crushing the Ribcage
8. Postmortem Lividity
ABYTHIC (Death Metal) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Drifting Among Shadows" tiré de son prochain disque Conjuring the Obscure à paraître le 15 septembre via Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
1. Eternal Chaos Will Rise
2. Order of the Gash
3. Shrouded in Perpetual Darkness
4. Ruins in a Wasteland of Visions
5. Drifting Among Shadows
6. Coronation By the Burning Winds
7. Shadows of Becoming Might
8. Let the Purge Begin
