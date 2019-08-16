chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
77 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Les news du 15 Août 2019
 Les news du 15 Août 2019 - ... (N)
Par gulo gulo		   
Cerebral Rot
 Cerebral Rot - Odious Desce... (C)
Par Sim		   
Les news du 14 Août 2019
 Les news du 14 Août 2019 - ... (N)
Par N4pht4		   
Whore Black Metal : STOP AU SEXISME
 Whore Black Metal : STOP AU... (D)
Par Sakrifiss		   
SYLAK OPEN AIR 2019
 SYLAK OPEN AIR 2019 - Apoca... (R)
Par Chefnico		   
Ravenzang
 Ravenzang - Uit een duister... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Shape Of Despair
 Shape Of Despair - Shades O... (C)
Par ellestin		   
Darkthrone
 Darkthrone - Old Star (C)
Par ellestin		   
Les news du 13 Août 2019
 Les news du 13 Août 2019 - ... (N)
Par andreas_hansen		   
DISOWNING pour l'album "Human Cattle"
 DISOWNING pour l'album "Hum... (I)
Par Ander		   
Les news du 12 Août 2019
 Les news du 12 Août 2019 - ... (N)
Par DARKFACHOR		   
Destruction
 Destruction - Born To Perish (C)
Par andreas_hansen		   

Les news du 16 Août 2019

News
Les news du 16 Août 2019 Vultur - Necrophiliac - Dissorted - Savage Master - Algebra - Abythic - Disharmony - Ignivomous - Múspellzheimr - Temple ov Perversion
»
(Lien direct)
VULTUR (Death Metal, Grèce) a dévoilé un extrait de son nouvel album Drowned in Gangrenous Blood qui sortira le 31 octobre via Memento Mori. Il s'agit de "Groans of Excruciating Terror". Tracklist :

1. Groans of Excruciating Torture
2. Drowned in Gangrenous Blood
3. High on Adrenochrome
4. Return to Soil
5. Rigorous Voices
6. Devirginized, Butchered and Eaten
7. Crushing the Ribcage
8. Postmortem Lividity

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
NECROPHILIAC (Death Metal) rejoint Xtreem Music. Les Espagnols reformés en 2016 avec quatre membres d'origine sortiront un nouveau disque courant février 2020. Il sera masterisé par Dan Swanö.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DISSORTED (Melodic Thrash Metal) a signé sur Black Sunset pour la sortie de son premier longue-durée cet automne.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SAVAGE MASTER (Heavy Metal) a publié un clip pour le titre "Myth, Magic & Steel" qui figurera sur son nouvel album du même nom à venir le 25 octobre sur Shadow Kingdom Records. Tracklist :

1. Myth, Magic & Steel
2. The Devil's Ecstasy
3. The Owl
4. Flyer in the Night
5. Crystal Gazer
6. Lady of Steel
7. High Priestess
8. Far Beyond the Grave
9. Warrior vs. Dragon

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ALGEBRA (Thrash Metal) sortira son nouveau full-length Pulse? le 30 septembre chez Unspeakable Axe Records. Tracklist :

1) Ego Destroyed
2) Inner Constraints
3) Addicted to Authority
4) Digital Masters
5) Quantum God
6) Simulated Mind
7) Manipulated Soul
8) Prelude to Hate
9) Hateful Source
10) Concrete Jungle
11) Pulse
12) Dead Embryonic Cells (Sepultura cover)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ABYTHIC (Death Metal) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Drifting Among Shadows" tiré de son prochain disque Conjuring the Obscure à paraître le 15 septembre via Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

1. Eternal Chaos Will Rise
2. Order of the Gash
3. Shrouded in Perpetual Darkness
4. Ruins in a Wasteland of Visions
5. Drifting Among Shadows
6. Coronation By the Burning Winds
7. Shadows of Becoming Might
8. Let the Purge Begin

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DISHARMONY (Black/Death, Grèce) ressortira sa mini-tape Messe de Minuit (2018) en CD et LP sur Iron Bonehead Productions le 28 novembre. Tracklist :

1. Hail the Witch
2. By the Moonlight
3. Into the Tomb
4. Corpus Christi
5. Midnight Mass [bonus]

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
IGNIVOMOUS (Death Metal) sortira son nouvel opus Hieroglossia le 15 novembre chez Nuclear War Now! Productions. Un extrait est en ligne ici. Tracklist :

1. Hieroglossia
2. Circle of Scythes
3. Cloaked in Resplendent Perdition
4. Thalassophobia
5. Shackles of the Demiurge
6. Blood and Mercury
7. Gaunt Redemption Parasite
8. Vitriolic Swarm		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MÚSPELLZHEIMR (Black Metal) sortira son nouvel album Raukn le 2 septembre via Amor Fati Productions. En attendant, vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur ce lien.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
TEMPLE OV PERVERSION (Black Metal) sortira son premier EP éponyme le 18 octobre sur Clavis Secretorvm. Du son sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. Arrival Ov The Horns
3. Forever Night
4. Temple Ov Perversion		 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser
16 Août 2019
ZOMBIE RIOT

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Black Majesty
 Black Majesty
Seventh Kingdom of Edom (EP)
2009 - Death Rituals		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Algebra
 Algebra
Thrash Metal - 2008 - Suisse		   
Ignivomous
 Ignivomous
Death Metal - 2006 - Australie		   
Savage Master
 Savage Master
Heavy Metal - 2013 - Etats-Unis		   
Black Majesty
Seventh Kingdom of Edom (EP)
Lire la chronique
Whore Black Metal : STOP AU SEXISME
Lire le podcast
SYLAK OPEN AIR 2019
Apocalyptica + Black Flag +...
Lire le live report
Ravenzang
Uit een duister verleden
Lire la chronique
DISOWNING pour l'album "Human Cattle"
Lire l'interview
Cerebral Rot
Odious Descent Into Decay
Lire la chronique
Hate
Auric Gates Of Veles
Lire la chronique
Shape Of Despair
Shades Of...
Lire la chronique
METALHERTZ - S02E04 - Symphonic PACA Metal
Lire le podcast
PPCM #21 - Ces ALBUMS que JE NE DEVAIS PAS AIMER
Lire le podcast
Destruction
Born To Perish
Lire la chronique
Metal Church
Damned If You Do
Lire la chronique
Gestapo 666
Satanic Shariah
Lire la chronique
Memoriam
Requiem For Mankind
Lire la chronique
Beheaded
Only Death Can Save You
Lire la chronique
Epitaphe
I
Lire la chronique
Burial Remains
Trinity Of Deception
Lire la chronique
Fifth Angel
Third Secret
Lire la chronique
Undergang
Den Gobbelte Grav (EP)
Lire la chronique
Tantara
Sum of Forces
Lire la chronique
Memoriam
The Silent Vigil
Lire la chronique
Aeon Winds
Stormveiled
Lire la chronique
Wormrot
Abuse
Lire la chronique
Dagger Lust
Siege Bondage Adverse To Th...
Lire la chronique
Carnal Tomb
Abhorrent Veneration
Lire la chronique
Ceremony of Silence
Oútis
Lire la chronique
Torche
Admission
Lire la chronique
Sacred Reich
Awakening
Lire la chronique
Pentagram
First Daze Here (The Vintag...
Lire la chronique
Enforcer
Zenith
Lire la chronique