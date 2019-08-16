»

(Lien direct) ABYTHIC (Death Metal) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Drifting Among Shadows" tiré de son prochain disque Conjuring the Obscure à paraître le 15 septembre via Xtreem Music. Tracklist :



1. Eternal Chaos Will Rise

2. Order of the Gash

3. Shrouded in Perpetual Darkness

4. Ruins in a Wasteland of Visions

5. Drifting Among Shadows

6. Coronation By the Burning Winds

7. Shadows of Becoming Might

8. Let the Purge Begin



