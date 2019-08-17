»

(Lien direct) RUNEMAGICK (Death Metal) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Into Desolate Realms qui sortira le 25 octobre via High Roller Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :



1. Remnants Of The Old

2. Into Desolate Realms

3. The Opening Of Dead Gates

4. Sorceress Reburned

5. Decay To Nothing

6. In The Sign Of The Dragon Star

7. Necromancer Of The Red Sun

8. After The Sepulchral Lava

9. Requiem Beyond The Stars *

10. Wolves Of Nocturnal Light (The Moon Is The Portal To Death – part II) *

11. Ash And Silence *



<a href="http://runemagick.bandcamp.com/track/necromancer-of-the-red-sun-extended-single-version">Necromancer Of The Red Sun (extended single version) by RUNEMAGICK</a>