Black Majesty
 Black Majesty - Seventh Kin... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Cerebral Rot
 Cerebral Rot - Odious Desce... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 15 Août 2019
 Les news du 15 Août 2019 - ... (N)
Par gulo gulo		   
Les news du 14 Août 2019
 Les news du 14 Août 2019 - ... (N)
Par N4pht4		   
Whore Black Metal : STOP AU SEXISME
 Whore Black Metal : STOP AU... (D)
Par Sakrifiss		   
SYLAK OPEN AIR 2019
 SYLAK OPEN AIR 2019 - Apoca... (R)
Par Chefnico		   
Ravenzang
 Ravenzang - Uit een duister... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Shape Of Despair
 Shape Of Despair - Shades O... (C)
Par ellestin		   
Darkthrone
 Darkthrone - Old Star (C)
Par ellestin		   
Les news du 13 Août 2019
 Les news du 13 Août 2019 - ... (N)
Par andreas_hansen		   
DISOWNING pour l'album "Human Cattle"
 DISOWNING pour l'album "Hum... (I)
Par Ander		   
Les news du 12 Août 2019
 Les news du 12 Août 2019 - ... (N)
Par DARKFACHOR		   

Les news du 17 Août 2019

News
Les news du 17 Août 2019 Dawn Of Disease - Runemagick - Keys of Orthanc
»
(Lien direct)
DAWN OF DISEASE (Death mélodique) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Procession Of Ghosts qui sortira le 1er novembre via Napalm Records. L'ensemble est à découvrir ci-dessous :

1. Lapsarian
2. Procession Of Ghosts
3. May The Waves Take Me
4. Shrine
5. Where The Clouds Reach The Ground
6. As Heaven Shatters
7. Autumn Days
8. Apotropaic
9. In Death We Blast (Bonus)
10. Hypnosis (Bonus)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
RUNEMAGICK (Death Metal) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Into Desolate Realms qui sortira le 25 octobre via High Roller Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Remnants Of The Old
2. Into Desolate Realms
3. The Opening Of Dead Gates
4. Sorceress Reburned
5. Decay To Nothing
6. In The Sign Of The Dragon Star
7. Necromancer Of The Red Sun
8. After The Sepulchral Lava
9. Requiem Beyond The Stars *
10. Wolves Of Nocturnal Light (The Moon Is The Portal To Death – part II) *
11. Ash And Silence *

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
KEYS OF ORTHANC (Black Metal Atmosphérique) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album A Battle In The Dark Lands Of The Eye... qui sortira le 31 août via Naturmacht Productions. "Lord’s Bane" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du
17 Août 2019
ZOMBIE RIOT

