Les news du 17 Août 2019
Les news du 17 Août 2019 Dawn Of Disease - Runemagick - Keys of Orthanc
|DAWN OF DISEASE (Death mélodique) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Procession Of Ghosts qui sortira le 1er novembre via Napalm Records. L'ensemble est à découvrir ci-dessous :
1. Lapsarian
2. Procession Of Ghosts
3. May The Waves Take Me
4. Shrine
5. Where The Clouds Reach The Ground
6. As Heaven Shatters
7. Autumn Days
8. Apotropaic
9. In Death We Blast (Bonus)
10. Hypnosis (Bonus)
|RUNEMAGICK (Death Metal) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Into Desolate Realms qui sortira le 25 octobre via High Roller Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Remnants Of The Old
2. Into Desolate Realms
3. The Opening Of Dead Gates
4. Sorceress Reburned
5. Decay To Nothing
6. In The Sign Of The Dragon Star
7. Necromancer Of The Red Sun
8. After The Sepulchral Lava
9. Requiem Beyond The Stars *
10. Wolves Of Nocturnal Light (The Moon Is The Portal To Death – part II) *
11. Ash And Silence *
|KEYS OF ORTHANC (Black Metal Atmosphérique) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album A Battle In The Dark Lands Of The Eye... qui sortira le 31 août via Naturmacht Productions. "Lord’s Bane" se découvre ci-dessous :
