(Lien direct) KILLSWITCH ENGAGE (Metalcore) vient de sortir son nouvel opus Atonement chez Metal Blade. Tracklist :



1. "Unleashed"

2. "The Signal Fire" [Featuring Howard Jones]

3. "Us Against the World"

4. "The Crownless King" [Featuring Chuck Billy]

5. "I Am Broken Too"

6. "As Sure As the Sun Will Rise"

7. "Know Your Enemy

8. "Take Control"

9. "Ravenous"

10. "I Can't Be the Only One"

11. "Bite the Hand That Feeds"



