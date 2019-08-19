chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
107 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES COMMENTAIRES
Detherous
 Detherous - Hacked To Death (C)
Par Keyser		   
Shit Life
 Shit Life - Reign In Bud (C)
Par Hallu		   
Oranssi Pazuzu
 Oranssi Pazuzu - Kevät / Vä... (C)
Par tasserholf		   
Les news du 18 Août 2019
 Les news du 18 Août 2019 - ... (N)
Par Deathrash		   
Rogga Johansson
 Rogga Johansson - Entrance ... (C)
Par Rigs Mordo		   
Pestifer
 Pestifer - Age Of Disgrace (C)
Par MoM		   
Black Majesty
 Black Majesty - Seventh Kin... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Cerebral Rot
 Cerebral Rot - Odious Desce... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 15 Août 2019
 Les news du 15 Août 2019 - ... (N)
Par gulo gulo		   
Les news du 14 Août 2019
 Les news du 14 Août 2019 - ... (N)
Par N4pht4		   
Whore Black Metal : STOP AU SEXISME
 Whore Black Metal : STOP AU... (D)
Par Sakrifiss		   
SYLAK OPEN AIR 2019
 SYLAK OPEN AIR 2019 - Apoca... (R)
Par Chefnico		   
Ravenzang
 Ravenzang - Uit een duister... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Shape Of Despair
 Shape Of Despair - Shades O... (C)
Par ellestin		   
Darkthrone
 Darkthrone - Old Star (C)
Par ellestin		   
Les news du 13 Août 2019
 Les news du 13 Août 2019 - ... (N)
Par andreas_hansen		   
DISOWNING pour l'album "Human Cattle"
 DISOWNING pour l'album "Hum... (I)
Par Ander		   

Les news du 19 Août 2019

News
Les news du 19 Août 2019 Killswitch Engage - Toxikull - Fateful Finality - Wraith - Black Beast - Thrashfire
»
(Lien direct)
KILLSWITCH ENGAGE (Metalcore) vient de sortir son nouvel opus Atonement chez Metal Blade. Tracklist :

1. "Unleashed"
2. "The Signal Fire" [Featuring Howard Jones]
3. "Us Against the World"
4. "The Crownless King" [Featuring Chuck Billy]
5. "I Am Broken Too"
6. "As Sure As the Sun Will Rise"
7. "Know Your Enemy
8. "Take Control"
9. "Ravenous"
10. "I Can't Be the Only One"
11. "Bite the Hand That Feeds"

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
TOXIKULL (Heavy/Thrash) a mis en ligne le morceau "Rising Dust" (précédé de l'instrumental) "The Revival" qui figurera sur son nouvel album Cursed and Punished à paraître le 13 septembre via Metal on Metal Records.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
FATEFUL FINALITY (Heavy/Thrash) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Fire and Brimstone" tiré du prochain disque des Allemands, Executor, à paraître le 11 octobre chez Fastball Music.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
WRAITH (Blackened Speed/Punk) offre son premier longue-durée Absolute Power fraîchement sorti en écoute intégrale à cette adresse.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BLACK BEAST (Black Metal) sortira son premier full-length Nocturnal Bloodlust le 8 novembre via Primitive Reaction. Du son sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Prelude
2. Black Seremony
3. Riding on Wings of Death
4. Your Cold Grave
5. Words of Leviathan
6. Unholy One
7. Nocturnal Bloodlust
8. Fist of the Devil
9. Symbol for My Devotion		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
THRASHFIRE (Thrash Metal) a dévoilé la pochette, la tracklist et un extrait de son nouvel ablbum Into the Armageddon qui sortira le 10 octobre sur Xtreem Music.

01. Pure Devastating Necromancy
02. Katacomb (The Kingdom of Ressurrection)
03. Dybbukim
04. Wisdom of Sacrilegious
05. Supreme Command
06. Through the Crimson Darkness
07. Slaughtered By Hellgoats
08. Post Apocalyptic Holy Terror
09. High Heel in the Hell
10. Into the Armageddon

Les news du
Thrasho Keyser
19 Août 2019
ZOMBIE RIOT

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Detherous
 Detherous
Hacked To Death
2019 - Redefining Darkness Records		   
Morbid Illusion
 Morbid Illusion
In the Crypt of the Stifled
2018 - Immortal Souls Productions		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Killswitch Engage
 Killswitch Engage
Killswitch en live - 1999 - Etats-Unis		   
Wraith
 Wraith
2016 - Etats-Unis		   
Morbid Illusion
In the Crypt of the Stifled
Lire la chronique
Detherous
Hacked To Death
Lire la chronique
ShadowStrike
Legends of Human Spirit
Lire la chronique
Oranssi Pazuzu
Kevät / Värimyrsky (EP)
Lire la chronique
Shit Life
Reign In Bud
Lire la chronique
State Faults
Resonate/Desperate
Lire la chronique
Ebola
III
Lire la chronique
Rogga Johansson
Entrance To The Otherwhere
Lire la chronique
Black Majesty
Seventh Kingdom of Edom (EP)
Lire la chronique
Whore Black Metal : STOP AU SEXISME
Lire le podcast
SYLAK OPEN AIR 2019
Apocalyptica + Black Flag +...
Lire le live report
Ravenzang
Uit een duister verleden
Lire la chronique
DISOWNING pour l'album "Human Cattle"
Lire l'interview
Cerebral Rot
Odious Descent Into Decay
Lire la chronique
Hate
Auric Gates Of Veles
Lire la chronique
Shape Of Despair
Shades Of...
Lire la chronique
METALHERTZ - S02E04 - Symphonic PACA Metal
Lire le podcast
PPCM #21 - Ces ALBUMS que JE NE DEVAIS PAS AIMER
Lire le podcast
Destruction
Born To Perish
Lire la chronique
Metal Church
Damned If You Do
Lire la chronique
Gestapo 666
Satanic Shariah
Lire la chronique
Memoriam
Requiem For Mankind
Lire la chronique
Beheaded
Only Death Can Save You
Lire la chronique
Epitaphe
I
Lire la chronique
Burial Remains
Trinity Of Deception
Lire la chronique
Fifth Angel
Third Secret
Lire la chronique
Undergang
Den Gobbelte Grav (EP)
Lire la chronique
Tantara
Sum of Forces
Lire la chronique
Memoriam
The Silent Vigil
Lire la chronique
Aeon Winds
Stormveiled
Lire la chronique