KILLSWITCH ENGAGE (Metalcore) vient de sortir son nouvel opus Atonement chez Metal Blade. Tracklist :
1. "Unleashed"
2. "The Signal Fire" [Featuring Howard Jones]
3. "Us Against the World"
4. "The Crownless King" [Featuring Chuck Billy]
5. "I Am Broken Too"
6. "As Sure As the Sun Will Rise"
7. "Know Your Enemy
8. "Take Control"
9. "Ravenous"
10. "I Can't Be the Only One"
11. "Bite the Hand That Feeds"
TOXIKULL (Heavy/Thrash) a mis en ligne le morceau "Rising Dust" (précédé de l'instrumental) "The Revival" qui figurera sur son nouvel album Cursed and Punished à paraître le 13 septembre via Metal on Metal Records.
THRASHFIRE (Thrash Metal) a dévoilé la pochette, la tracklist et un extrait de son nouvel ablbum Into the Armageddon qui sortira le 10 octobre sur Xtreem Music.
01. Pure Devastating Necromancy
02. Katacomb (The Kingdom of Ressurrection)
03. Dybbukim
04. Wisdom of Sacrilegious
05. Supreme Command
06. Through the Crimson Darkness
07. Slaughtered By Hellgoats
08. Post Apocalyptic Holy Terror
09. High Heel in the Hell
10. Into the Armageddon
