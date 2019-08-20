chargement...

Morbid Illusion
 Morbid Illusion - In the Cr... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Deus Mortem
 Deus Mortem - Kosmocide (C)
Par Fabulon		   
Detherous
 Detherous - Hacked To Death (C)
Par Keyser		   
Shit Life
 Shit Life - Reign In Bud (C)
Par Hallu		   
Oranssi Pazuzu
 Oranssi Pazuzu - Kevät / Vä... (C)
Par tasserholf		   
Les news du 18 Août 2019
 Les news du 18 Août 2019 - ... (N)
Par Deathrash		   
Rogga Johansson
 Rogga Johansson - Entrance ... (C)
Par Rigs Mordo		   
Pestifer
 Pestifer - Age Of Disgrace (C)
Par MoM		   
Black Majesty
 Black Majesty - Seventh Kin... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Cerebral Rot
 Cerebral Rot - Odious Desce... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 15 Août 2019
 Les news du 15 Août 2019 - ... (N)
Par gulo gulo		   
Les news du 14 Août 2019
 Les news du 14 Août 2019 - ... (N)
Par N4pht4		   
Whore Black Metal : STOP AU SEXISME
 Whore Black Metal : STOP AU... (D)
Par Sakrifiss		   
SYLAK OPEN AIR 2019
 SYLAK OPEN AIR 2019 - Apoca... (R)
Par Chefnico		   
Ravenzang
 Ravenzang - Uit een duister... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Shape Of Despair
 Shape Of Despair - Shades O... (C)
Par ellestin		   
Darkthrone
 Darkthrone - Old Star (C)
Par ellestin		   
Les news du 13 Août 2019
 Les news du 13 Août 2019 - ... (N)
Par andreas_hansen		   
DISOWNING pour l'album "Human Cattle"
 DISOWNING pour l'album "Hum... (I)
Par Ander		   

Les news du 20 Août 2019

News
Les news du 20 Août 2019 Abysmalist - Arctos - Coffin Rot - Horrocious - Hagzissa
»
(Lien direct)
ABYSMALIST (Death Metal) propose sa première demo tape Reflections of Horror en écoute intégrale ci-dessous. Sortie le 23 août via Caligari Records. Tracklist :

1. Lascivious Rapture
2. Black Lacquer
3. The Engineer
4. Chain Ripper

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ARCTOS (Melodic Black Metal) a dévoilé le morceau "The Ancestor's Path" issu de son premier full-length Beyond The Grasp of Mortal Hands à paraître le 20 septembre sur Northern Silence Productions. Tracklist :

1. The Ancestors’ Path
2. Shattered Tomb
3. Somnos Aeternus
4. The Spectre
5. Autumn’s Herald…Interitus
6. A Realm Beyond
7. The Light Beyond the Sky (The Passage II)

Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
COFFIN ROT (Death Metal) (Death Metal) sortira son premier album A Monument to the Dead le 18 octobre chez Rotted Life / Blood Harvest Records. Un extrait est disponible sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Intro / Compremesis
2. Saw Blade Suicide
3. Miasma of Barbarity
4. Forced Self-Consumption
5. Necrotized
6. Incubation of Madness
7. Mechanical Separation
8. Coffin Rot		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HORROCIOUS (Black Metal, Turquie) sortira son premier longue-durée le 25 octobre via Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. Light Belongs to Our Heresy
2. Upon the Fallen Worlds
3. Corruption of Existential Structure
4. Inevitable Vortex.. Swallowed Divinity
5. Perceived Integrity of Lord
6. Hidden in Infinite Chaos
7. Everlasting Fractal Luminiscence
8. Reborn from Energy.. Sublime Demons		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HAGZISSA (Black Metal, Autriche) offre son premier full-length They Ride Along en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 23 août sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Die Pforte (A Speech Above the Moor)
2. Irrsinnsdimensionen (A Bath Amidst the Wells)
3. Moonshine Glance (An Iron Seed In Sour Soil)
4. Searing Effigy
5. They Ride Along On the Howling Winds!
6. The Nightshade Wilderness
7. Atavist Kama Aconite Trance
8. There, Draw a Circle!		 Les news du
20 Août 2019
