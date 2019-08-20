ARCTOS (Melodic Black Metal) a dévoilé le morceau "The Ancestor's Path" issu de son premier full-length Beyond The Grasp of Mortal Hands à paraître le 20 septembre sur Northern Silence Productions. Tracklist :
1. The Ancestors’ Path
2. Shattered Tomb
3. Somnos Aeternus
4. The Spectre
5. Autumn’s Herald…Interitus
6. A Realm Beyond
7. The Light Beyond the Sky (The Passage II)
HAGZISSA (Black Metal, Autriche) offre son premier full-length They Ride Along en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 23 août sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Die Pforte (A Speech Above the Moor)
2. Irrsinnsdimensionen (A Bath Amidst the Wells)
3. Moonshine Glance (An Iron Seed In Sour Soil)
4. Searing Effigy
5. They Ride Along On the Howling Winds!
6. The Nightshade Wilderness
7. Atavist Kama Aconite Trance
8. There, Draw a Circle!
