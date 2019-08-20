»

(Lien direct) HAGZISSA (Black Metal, Autriche) offre son premier full-length They Ride Along en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 23 août sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :



1. Die Pforte (A Speech Above the Moor)

2. Irrsinnsdimensionen (A Bath Amidst the Wells)

3. Moonshine Glance (An Iron Seed In Sour Soil)

4. Searing Effigy

5. They Ride Along On the Howling Winds!

6. The Nightshade Wilderness

7. Atavist Kama Aconite Trance

8. There, Draw a Circle!