CANNABIS CORPSE (Death Metal) a mis en ligne le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Nug So Vile qui sera disponible le 1er novembre via Season Of Mist. L'ensemble est à découvrir ici :
1. Conquerors Of Chronageddon
2. Nug So Vile
3. Blunt Force Domain
4. Cylinders Of Madness
5. Blasphemy Made Hash
6. Cheeba Jigsore Quandary
7. Edibles Autopsy
8. Dawn Of Weed Possession
9. The Cone Is Red (Long Live The Cone)
10. The Ultimate Indica-ntation
11. From Enslavement To Hydrobliteration
HIDEOUS DIVINITY (Death Brutal) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting de son nouvel album Simulacrum qui sortira le 8 novembre via Century Media. Un premier extrait sera bientôt dévoilé ...
1. Deleuzean Centuries
2. The Embalmer
3. Condense
4. Anamorphia Atto III
5. The Deaden Room
6. Actaeon
7. Bent Until Fracture
8. Seed Of Future Horror
9. Prey To A Vision
10. Implemini Exitio
11. Blood Of The Zodiac * (MACHINE HEAD cover)
12. Cursed In Eternity * (MAYHEM cover)
ENTRAILS (Death Metal) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Rise Of The Reaper qui sortira le 11 octobre via Metal Blade. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Rise Of The Reaper (Intro)
2. For Hell
3. Miscreation
4. The Pyre
5. In the Shape Of The Dead
6. Gravekeeper
7. Destination Death
8. Destruction
9. Crawl in Your Guts
10. For Whom The Head Rolls
11. Evils Of The Night
12. Cathedral Of Pain
13. The End (Outro)
