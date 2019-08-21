chargement...

Les news du 21 Août 2019

News
Les news du 21 Août 2019 Emmure - Cannabis Corpse - Hideous Divinity - Monolord - Entrails
»
(Lien direct)
EMMURE (Deathcore) vient d'entrer en studio afin d'y enregistrer son nouvel album qui devrait sortir au début de l'année prochaine. Affaire à suivre !

»
(Lien direct)
CANNABIS CORPSE (Death Metal) a mis en ligne le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Nug So Vile qui sera disponible le 1er novembre via Season Of Mist. L'ensemble est à découvrir ici :

1. Conquerors Of Chronageddon
2. Nug So Vile
3. Blunt Force Domain
4. Cylinders Of Madness
5. Blasphemy Made Hash
6. Cheeba Jigsore Quandary
7. Edibles Autopsy
8. Dawn Of Weed Possession
9. The Cone Is Red (Long Live The Cone)
10. The Ultimate Indica-ntation
11. From Enslavement To Hydrobliteration

Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HIDEOUS DIVINITY (Death Brutal) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting de son nouvel album Simulacrum qui sortira le 8 novembre via Century Media. Un premier extrait sera bientôt dévoilé ...

1. Deleuzean Centuries
2. The Embalmer
3. Condense
4. Anamorphia Atto III
5. The Deaden Room
6. Actaeon
7. Bent Until Fracture
8. Seed Of Future Horror
9. Prey To A Vision
10. Implemini Exitio
11. Blood Of The Zodiac * (MACHINE HEAD cover)
12. Cursed In Eternity * (MAYHEM cover)		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MONOLORD (Stoner / Doom) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album No Comfort qui sortira le 20 septembre via Relapse Records. Le tout se découvre ci-dessous :

1. The Bastard Son
2. The Last Leaf
3. Larvae
4. Skywards
5. Alone Together
6. No Comfort

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ENTRAILS (Death Metal) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Rise Of The Reaper qui sortira le 11 octobre via Metal Blade. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Rise Of The Reaper (Intro)
2. For Hell
3. Miscreation
4. The Pyre
5. In the Shape Of The Dead
6. Gravekeeper
7. Destination Death
8. Destruction
9. Crawl in Your Guts
10. For Whom The Head Rolls
11. Evils Of The Night
12. Cathedral Of Pain
13. The End (Outro)

 Les news du
21 Août 2019
