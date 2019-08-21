»

(Lien direct) ENTRAILS (Death Metal) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Rise Of The Reaper qui sortira le 11 octobre via Metal Blade. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :



1. Rise Of The Reaper (Intro)

2. For Hell

3. Miscreation

4. The Pyre

5. In the Shape Of The Dead

6. Gravekeeper

7. Destination Death

8. Destruction

9. Crawl in Your Guts

10. For Whom The Head Rolls

11. Evils Of The Night

12. Cathedral Of Pain

13. The End (Outro)



