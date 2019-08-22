»

(Lien direct) SMASH POTATER (Thrash/Crossover) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie de sa nouvelle galette Suburban Legends le 13 septembre. Tracklist :



1. Diners, Drive-Ins & Drive-Bys

2. Massive Chilling Capacity

3. The Scene Is Dead

4. Toxic Masculinity Holocaust (ft. Azalee Panama Cano)

5. 2stepdad (ft. Eddie Leeway Sutton)

6. Flat Earth Crisis

7. GMO

8. Inglés Sin Barreras (ft. Ruben Garza)

9. Los Angeles Azules Del Infierno

10. Tragic School Bus

11. Nothing Else Splatters

12. Hook-up Culture Club

13. Too Old To Mosh, Too Young To Die (ft. Professor Pizza)

14. Mom, I Swear It's Not A Phase

15. Confection Infection

16. Keeper Of The Seven Cheese: Chapter 1 - Pizza Eagle (ft. Brett Scott)

17. Your Last Fuckin' Chance (ft. Chris Guajardo)

18. Gravii



