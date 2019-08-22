chargement...

Eternal Champion
 Eternal Champion - The Armo... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Act Of Impalement
 Act Of Impalement - Perditi... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Förgjord
 Förgjord - Ilmestykset (C)
Par dolmorgoth		   
Les news du 21 Août 2019
 Les news du 21 Août 2019 - ... (N)
Par Ander		   
Morbid Illusion
 Morbid Illusion - In the Cr... (C)
Par Sikoo		   
Deus Mortem
 Deus Mortem - Kosmocide (C)
Par Fabulon		   
Detherous
 Detherous - Hacked To Death (C)
Par Keyser		   
Shit Life
 Shit Life - Reign In Bud (C)
Par Hallu		   
Oranssi Pazuzu
 Oranssi Pazuzu - Kevät / Vä... (C)
Par tasserholf		   
Les news du 18 Août 2019
 Les news du 18 Août 2019 - ... (N)
Par Deathrash		   
Rogga Johansson
 Rogga Johansson - Entrance ... (C)
Par Rigs Mordo		   
Pestifer
 Pestifer - Age Of Disgrace (C)
Par MoM		   
Black Majesty
 Black Majesty - Seventh Kin... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Cerebral Rot
 Cerebral Rot - Odious Desce... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 15 Août 2019
 Les news du 15 Août 2019 - ... (N)
Par gulo gulo		   
Les news du 14 Août 2019
 Les news du 14 Août 2019 - ... (N)
Par N4pht4		   
Whore Black Metal : STOP AU SEXISME
 Whore Black Metal : STOP AU... (D)
Par Sakrifiss		   

Les news du 22 Août 2019

News
Les news du 22 Août 2019 Dikasterion - Selenite - Darkened - Smash Potater - Stomachal Corrosion - Killswitch Engage - Sorcery - Pa Vesh En - Carcinoid - The Great Old Ones
»
(Lien direct)
DIKASTERION (Black/Death, Belgique) sortira son premier EP Stavelot 1597 / Rome 897 le 9 septembre chez Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :

Side A - Stavelot 1597
Side B - Rome 897		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SELENITE (Funeral Doom/Death) sortira son premier longue-durée Mahasamadhi le 21 octobre via Seance Records. Tracklist :
1. Third Eye Open
2. Requiem for a Soul
3. Final Reckoning
4. Hidden Presence
5. Channelling Chants from Beyond

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DARKENED (Death Metal) propose son premier EP Into the Blackness, sorti le 15 août sur Chaos Records, en écoute intégrale ici.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SMASH POTATER (Thrash/Crossover) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie de sa nouvelle galette Suburban Legends le 13 septembre. Tracklist :

1. Diners, Drive-Ins & Drive-Bys
2. Massive Chilling Capacity
3. The Scene Is Dead
4. Toxic Masculinity Holocaust (ft. Azalee Panama Cano)
5. 2stepdad (ft. Eddie Leeway Sutton)
6. Flat Earth Crisis
7. GMO
8. Inglés Sin Barreras (ft. Ruben Garza)
9. Los Angeles Azules Del Infierno
10. Tragic School Bus
11. Nothing Else Splatters
12. Hook-up Culture Club
13. Too Old To Mosh, Too Young To Die (ft. Professor Pizza)
14. Mom, I Swear It's Not A Phase
15. Confection Infection
16. Keeper Of The Seven Cheese: Chapter 1 - Pizza Eagle (ft. Brett Scott)
17. Your Last Fuckin' Chance (ft. Chris Guajardo)
18. Gravii

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
STOMACHAL CORROSION (Death/Grind) sortira sur Greyhaze Records son nouvel album éponyme, déjà paru via Cogumelo Records au Brésil. Tracklist :

1- Intro
2- A Crutch
3- Mental Dispain
4- Horror Show
5- Subterrâneo
6- Two Centuries to You Die
7- Infinita Psicopatia
8- Moviment?
9- Choice a Label
10- Life of Lies
11- No, Nothing
12- Shits Factory
13- You Fool
14- Ato Premeditado
15- Alucinações Apoiando o Terror
16- Behavior
17- This Again
18- Mi Ne Kurbigu
19- Década de Dor
20- Maníaco Inimigo
21- As a Kick in Your Head
22- I'm Arrogant

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
KILLSWITCH ENGAGE (Metalcore) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "The Signal Fire" sur lequel on retrouve le chanteur actuel Jesse Leach ainsi que l'ancien frontman Howard Jones qui se partage les vocaux. Le nouveau disque des Américains, Atonement est déjà dans les bacs.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SORCERY (Death Metal) vient de sortir son nouvel opus Necessary Excess of Violence chez Xtreem Music. Il est disponible en intégralité sur Bandcamp.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
PA VESH EN (Black Metal) sort demain son nouvel album Pyrefication via Iron Bonehead. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur ce lien. Tracklist :

1. ...In the Ghostly Haze
2. Wastelands of Plague
3. Call of the Dead
4. A Cacophony of Spiritual Transition
5. Grotesque Abomination
6. With Splendor of the Night
7. Fog of Death
8. Pyre of the Forgotten		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CARCINOID (Death Metal) sortira son premier full-length Metastatic Declination le 7 octobre sur Memento Mori. Tracklist :

1. Dread
2. Sorrow
3. Rotting Beneath
4. The Drowning
5. Ravenous Being
6. Metastatic Declination
7. Suffering Reborn
8. Sickness
9. Face of Anguish (demo)
10. Hatred Lasts Forever (demo)
11. Red Mist Descending (demo)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
THE GREAT OLD ONES (Black Metal) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album Cosmicism qui sortira le 25 octobre via Season Of Mist. "Nyarlathotep" s'écoute ci-dessous :

 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser + Jean-Clint
22 Août 2019
ZOMBIE RIOT

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
