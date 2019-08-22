SELENITE (Funeral Doom/Death) sortira son premier longue-durée Mahasamadhi le 21 octobre via Seance Records. Tracklist :
1. Third Eye Open
2. Requiem for a Soul
3. Final Reckoning
4. Hidden Presence
5. Channelling Chants from Beyond
SMASH POTATER (Thrash/Crossover) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie de sa nouvelle galette Suburban Legends le 13 septembre. Tracklist :
1. Diners, Drive-Ins & Drive-Bys
2. Massive Chilling Capacity
3. The Scene Is Dead
4. Toxic Masculinity Holocaust (ft. Azalee Panama Cano)
5. 2stepdad (ft. Eddie Leeway Sutton)
6. Flat Earth Crisis
7. GMO
8. Inglés Sin Barreras (ft. Ruben Garza)
9. Los Angeles Azules Del Infierno
10. Tragic School Bus
11. Nothing Else Splatters
12. Hook-up Culture Club
13. Too Old To Mosh, Too Young To Die (ft. Professor Pizza)
14. Mom, I Swear It's Not A Phase
15. Confection Infection
16. Keeper Of The Seven Cheese: Chapter 1 - Pizza Eagle (ft. Brett Scott)
17. Your Last Fuckin' Chance (ft. Chris Guajardo)
18. Gravii
STOMACHAL CORROSION (Death/Grind) sortira sur Greyhaze Records son nouvel album éponyme, déjà paru via Cogumelo Records au Brésil. Tracklist :
1- Intro
2- A Crutch
3- Mental Dispain
4- Horror Show
5- Subterrâneo
6- Two Centuries to You Die
7- Infinita Psicopatia
8- Moviment?
9- Choice a Label
10- Life of Lies
11- No, Nothing
12- Shits Factory
13- You Fool
14- Ato Premeditado
15- Alucinações Apoiando o Terror
16- Behavior
17- This Again
18- Mi Ne Kurbigu
19- Década de Dor
20- Maníaco Inimigo
21- As a Kick in Your Head
22- I'm Arrogant
KILLSWITCH ENGAGE (Metalcore) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "The Signal Fire" sur lequel on retrouve le chanteur actuel Jesse Leach ainsi que l'ancien frontman Howard Jones qui se partage les vocaux. Le nouveau disque des Américains, Atonement est déjà dans les bacs.
PA VESH EN (Black Metal) sort demain son nouvel album Pyrefication via Iron Bonehead. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur ce lien. Tracklist :
1. ...In the Ghostly Haze
2. Wastelands of Plague
3. Call of the Dead
4. A Cacophony of Spiritual Transition
5. Grotesque Abomination
6. With Splendor of the Night
7. Fog of Death
8. Pyre of the Forgotten
Par AxGxB
Par AxGxB
Par dolmorgoth
Par Ander
Par Sikoo
Par Fabulon
Par Keyser
Par Hallu
Par tasserholf
Par Deathrash
Par Rigs Mordo
Par MoM
Par AxGxB
Par AxGxB
Par gulo gulo
Par N4pht4
Par Sakrifiss