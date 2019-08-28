»

(Lien direct) GOATBURNER (Deathmetal/Sludge/Powerviolence), projet finlandais réunissant Keijo Niinimaa (Rotten Sound) et Jaakko Forsman (Skulmagot), vient de publier le clip de "Drowned Alive". Ce morceau est tiré de leur premier album intitulé Extreme Conditions dont la sortie est prévue pour le 27 septembre via Time To Kill Records.



01. Dead Alert

02. Time To Burn

03. Mayhem

04. Drowned Alive

05. Violent Redeemer

06. Vortex Of Chaos

07. Frozen Grounds

08. Get Sick And Die

09. Blown Away

10. Wave Of Doom



