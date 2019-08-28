PUTERAEON (Death Metal) vient de signer chez Mighty Music qui sortira le prochain album du groupe. Celui-ci sera disponible l'an prochain et sera enregistré au Gotenburg Studio, pour un mixage et mastering fait par Dan Swanö.
GOATBURNER (Deathmetal/Sludge/Powerviolence), projet finlandais réunissant Keijo Niinimaa (Rotten Sound) et Jaakko Forsman (Skulmagot), vient de publier le clip de "Drowned Alive". Ce morceau est tiré de leur premier album intitulé Extreme Conditions dont la sortie est prévue pour le 27 septembre via Time To Kill Records.
01. Dead Alert
02. Time To Burn
03. Mayhem
04. Drowned Alive
05. Violent Redeemer
06. Vortex Of Chaos
07. Frozen Grounds
08. Get Sick And Die
09. Blown Away
10. Wave Of Doom
Intitulé Copulation Of Cloven Hooves, le nouvel album de SLUTVOMIT (Black / Thrash) sortira le 4 octobre sur Invictus Productions. Découvrez ici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Scythe Of Mass Damnation".
01. Command For Triumph/Genocide Lust
02. Endless Graves
03. Scythe Of Mass Damnation
04. Copulation Of Cloven Hooves
05. Baphomet's Call (Bandcamp)
06. Evil Commands You
07. Total Possession
08. Sepulchral Dawn
09. Acolyte Of Death's Destruction
