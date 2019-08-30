|
Les news du 30 Août 2019
Les news du 30 Août 2019 Graveland - Black Altar - Die Kunst der Finsternis - Patronymicon - Orthodoxy - Toxikull - Sadokist - Armagedda - Cemetery Lights - In Sanity - Bodyfarm - Bretus - Synteleia - Geistaz' Ika - Vanhelga - Ehlder - Void King - Nocturnus AD - Mayhem - Vitriol - Burier - LvxCaelis - Slutvomit - Byyrth - Golgotha - Mourn the Light - Oxblood Forge - Profanatica
|GRAVELAND (Pagan Black Metal) va rééditer 1050 years of Pagan Cult (2016) sur Odium Records. Il sera disponible version normale ou dipak. Un t-shirt sera également proposé pour l'occasion.
|
|BLACK ALTAR (Black Metal) va rééditer via Odium Records son premier longue-durée éponyme (2004) en version digipak remasterisé et avec un nouveau layout. Une version limitée en gatefold LP sera aussi proposée dans un coffret en bois avec t-shirt, k7 d'origine, backpatch, poster A2, drapeau et d'autres raretés.
|
|DIE KUNST DER FINSTERNIS (Black Metal) sortira son nouvel album Revenant of a Phantom World (Queen of Owls Addendum) le 31 octobre via Lamech Records / Amor Fati.Tracklist :
1. Carnival of the Undead
2. Grotesque
3. Madame Tuberculosis
4. Raised from Decay
5. Chasing Bleached Memories
6. The End of Time - Miseria
7. Exhumation
8. Neophobic Delirium
9. Vampirismus
|
|PATRONYMICON (Black Metal) propose sur ce lien le morceau "Haissem" issu du nouvel album des Suédois, Ushered Forth by Cloven Tongue, qui sort le 27 septembre via Osmose Productions. Tracklist :
1. Haissem
2. The Funeral Of A Passive God
3. XI Kings XI Curses
4. Lightless Flames
5. Womb Of Rejection
6. From The Depths Of Damnation
7. A Star That Shineth Not
8. Death Itself
|
|ORTHODOXY (Death Metal) sortira son premier full-length Novus Lux Dominu le 31 octobre chez The Sinister Flame. Du son sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Evocative Darkness
2. Key to Victory
3. Flame of Primordial Essence
4. Novus Lux Dominus
5. Eerie Presence
6. Voluptuous Death
7. Abyss of Aberration
8. Acausal Emanation
9. Residues of an Obsolete Trance
|
|TOXIKULL (Heavy/Thrash) a partagé le clip du morceau-titre de son nouveau disque Cursed and Punished qui doit sortir le 13 septembre sur Metal on Metal Records.
|
|SADOKIST (Black/Thrash) a mis en ligne ici l'intégralité de son nouvel opus Necrodual Dimension Funeral Storms. Ça sort aujourd'hui chez Hells Headbangers.
|
|ARMAGEDDA (Black Metal) va rééditer son album Only True Believers (2003) le 18 octobre via Nordvis Produktion. Tracklist :
1. Refuse The Blood Of Jesus
2. Only True Believers
3. Emperor From The Eternal Dark
4. For I Am His Slave
5. Poetry From A Poisoned Mind
6. Demons
7. F.T.W
8. Endless Fields of Sorrow
9. Ghostwood (instrumental)
10. Domedagens Triumf (bonus track)
11. Night Of The Triumphator (bonus track)
|
|CEMETERY LIGHTS (Black Metal) propose son premier longue-durée The Underworld en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 7 septembre sur Nuclear War Now! Productions.
|
|IN SANITY (Melodic Death Metal) sortira son nouveau disque Welcome To The Show le 18 octobre.
|
|BODYFARM (Death Metal) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Dreadlord qui sortira le 27 septembre via No Dust Records. "Manhunt" se découvre ci-dessous :
|
|BRETUS (Stoner/Doom) a publié à cette adresse un nouveau titre baptisé "The Third Mystic Eye". Celui-ci est tiré du nouvel opus des Italiens, Aion Tetra, à paraître le 20 septembre chez Ordo MCM. Tracklist :
1. The Third Mystic Eye
2. Priests of Chaos
3. Prisoner of the Night
4. Aion Tetra
5. Deep Space Voodoo
6. Mark of Evil
7. Fields of Mars
8. Cosmic Crow
9. City of Frost
|
|SYNTELEIA (Black Metal, Grèce) a posté ici l'intégralité de son premier album Ending of the Unknown Path. Sortie aujourd'hui sur Hells Headbangers.
|
|GEISTAZ' IKA (Black Metal) offre son premier longue-durée Trolddomsejd i skovens dybe kedel en écoute intégrale sur ce lien.
|
|VANHELGA (Black Metal/Depressive Rock) va rééditer son EP LPT (2014) en format digipak et remasterisé le 31 octobre via War Against Yourself.
|
|EHLDER (Folk/Black Metal) a dévoilé le morceau "Tagen" extrait de son premier full-length Nordabetraktelse qui sortira le 4 octobre chez Nordvis Produktion. Tracklist :
1. Stridskall
2. Ändlös
3. Döden I En Döende Kropp
4. Hedningadrapa
5. Gammelmod
6. Tagen
7. Varerytm I Varganord
|
|VOID KING (Doom/Stoner) a mis en ligne sur Bandcamp le titre "Temples Made of Bone" qui figurera sur le nouvel album des Américains, Barren Dominion à venir le 13 septembre. Tracklist :
1. A Lucid Omega
2. Leftover Savages
3. Burnt At Both Ends
4. of Whip And Steed
5. Temples Made of Bone
6. Learning From The Ashes
7. Crippled Chameleon
8. The Longest Winter
|
|NOCTURNUS AD (Death Metal) a récemment dévoilé le clip de "Apotheosis". Ce morceau est issu de Paradox sorti cette année sur Profound Lore Records.
|
|MAYHEM (Legendary Black Metal) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Daemon qui sortira le 25 octobre via Century Media. "Worthless Abominations Destroyed" se découvre ci-dessous :
|
|Découvrez ci-dessous le clip du titre "I Drown Nightly", nouvel extrait du premier album des Américains de VITRIOL (Brutal Death). Intitulé To Bathe From The Throat Of Cowardice, ce dernier sortira le 6 septembre sur Century Media.
01. The Parting Of A Neck
02. Crowned In Retaliation
03. Legacy Of Contempt
04. I Drown Nightly
05. The Rope Calls You Brother
06. A Gentle Gift
07. Violence, A Worthy Truth
08. Victim
09. Hive Lungs
10. Pain Will Define Their Death
|
|BURIER (Black Metal, Australie) sortira sa premère démo tape éponyme le 6 octobre via Goatowarex. Tracklist :
1. On Winged Leeches of Ash
2. Disease & Deluge
3. Mausoleum Ritual
4. Beneath the World (I, II, III)
5. The Grand Failure
|
|LVXCAELIS (Black Metal, Chili) sortira son nouveau disque Maher Shalal Hash Baz le 31 octobre sur Lamech Records. Tracklist :
1. Beyond the Falling Stars
2. Fading into Golgotha
3. Throne of Doom
4. The Beginning was the End
5. Kiss the Skull
6. Raising Above the Demiurge
7. Awakening the Final Chaos
|
|SLUTVOMIT (Black/Death/Thrash) a mis en ligne le titre à cette adresse le titre "Scythe of Mass Damnation" issu de son nouvel opus Copulation of Cloven Hooves à paraître le 4 octobre chez Invictus Productions. Tracklist :
1. Command for Triumph / Genocide Lust
2. Endless Graves
3. Scythe of Mass Damnation
4. Copulation of Cloven Hooves
5. Baphomet's Call
6. Evil Commands You
7. Total Possession
8. Sepulchral Dawn
9. Acolyte of Death's Destruction
|
|BYYRTH (Black Metal) sortira un nouvel EP intitulé Cold Autumn Shadows le 18 octobre via Iron Bonehead. Tracklist :
1. Infernal Abomination
2. Cold Autumn Shades
3. Parasitic Twin
4. Sanguitorium
5. Archaic Triumvirate
6. In the Hall of Sacrilege
|
|GOLGOTHA (Doom/Death) a terminé l'enregistrement de son nouvel album Erasing the Past qui sortira le 22 octobre sur Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
1. The Way to Your Soul
2. Distorted Tears
3. Enveloped in Fog
4. Burning the Disease
5. New Hope
6. Rewrite Your Destiny
7. Erasing the Past
8. Land of Defeat
|
|MOURN THE LIGHT (Heavy/Doom) va s'acoquiner avec OXBLOOD FORGE (Stoner/Rock/Doom)) pour un split éponyme à venir le 13 septembre. Deux versions seront disponibles, chacune avec un artwork différent. La version Mourn The Light contiendra un téléchargement d'une reprise de Candlemass, "Bewitched". Du son ici.
|
|PROFANATICA (Black Metal Obscur) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Rotting Incarnation Of God qui sortira le 11 octobre via Season Of Mist. "Eucharist In Ruin" se découvre ci-dessous :
|
