(Lien direct) ARMAGEDDA (Black Metal) va rééditer son album Only True Believers (2003) le 18 octobre via Nordvis Produktion. Tracklist :



1. Refuse The Blood Of Jesus

2. Only True Believers

3. Emperor From The Eternal Dark

4. For I Am His Slave

5. Poetry From A Poisoned Mind

6. Demons

7. F.T.W

8. Endless Fields of Sorrow

9. Ghostwood (instrumental)

10. Domedagens Triumf (bonus track)

11. Night Of The Triumphator (bonus track)