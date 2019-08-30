chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
150 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Les news du 30 Août 2019
 Les news du 30 Août 2019 - ... (N)
Par Sulphur		   
Gardsghastr
 Gardsghastr - Slit Throat R... (C)
Par Neuro		   
The Odious
 The Odious - Vesica Piscis (C)
Par MoM		   
Myrkskog
 Myrkskog - Deathmachine (C)
Par mayhem13		   
Norman Shores
 Norman Shores - De l'ombre ... (C)
Par mayhem13		   
Wyrms
 Wyrms - Altuus Kronhorr - L... (C)
Par mayhem13		   
Inculter
 Inculter - Fatal Visions (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Clutch
 Clutch - Psychic Warfare (C)
Par Thomas Johan...		   
Krypts
 Krypts - Cadaver Circulation (C)
Par mayhem13		   
Les news du 27 Août 2019
 Les news du 27 Août 2019 - ... (N)
Par BBB		   
Brouillard
 Brouillard - Brouillard (C)
Par mayhem13		   
Memoriam
 Memoriam - The Silent Vigil (C)
Par gulo gulo		   

Les news du 30 Août 2019

News
Les news du 30 Août 2019 Graveland - Black Altar - Die Kunst der Finsternis - Patronymicon - Orthodoxy - Toxikull - Sadokist - Armagedda - Cemetery Lights - In Sanity - Bodyfarm - Bretus - Synteleia - Geistaz' Ika - Vanhelga - Ehlder - Void King - Nocturnus AD - Mayhem - Vitriol - Burier - LvxCaelis - Slutvomit - Byyrth - Golgotha - Mourn the Light - Oxblood Forge - Profanatica
»
(Lien direct)
GRAVELAND (Pagan Black Metal) va rééditer 1050 years of Pagan Cult (2016) sur Odium Records. Il sera disponible version normale ou dipak. Un t-shirt sera également proposé pour l'occasion.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BLACK ALTAR (Black Metal) va rééditer via Odium Records son premier longue-durée éponyme (2004) en version digipak remasterisé et avec un nouveau layout. Une version limitée en gatefold LP sera aussi proposée dans un coffret en bois avec t-shirt, k7 d'origine, backpatch, poster A2, drapeau et d'autres raretés.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DIE KUNST DER FINSTERNIS (Black Metal) sortira son nouvel album Revenant of a Phantom World (Queen of Owls Addendum) le 31 octobre via Lamech Records / Amor Fati.Tracklist :

1. Carnival of the Undead
2. Grotesque
3. Madame Tuberculosis
4. Raised from Decay
5. Chasing Bleached Memories
6. The End of Time - Miseria
7. Exhumation
8. Neophobic Delirium
9. Vampirismus		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
PATRONYMICON (Black Metal) propose sur ce lien le morceau "Haissem" issu du nouvel album des Suédois, Ushered Forth by Cloven Tongue, qui sort le 27 septembre via Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. Haissem
2. The Funeral Of A Passive God
3. XI Kings XI Curses
4. Lightless Flames
5. Womb Of Rejection
6. From The Depths Of Damnation
7. A Star That Shineth Not
8. Death Itself		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ORTHODOXY (Death Metal) sortira son premier full-length Novus Lux Dominu le 31 octobre chez The Sinister Flame. Du son sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Evocative Darkness
2. Key to Victory
3. Flame of Primordial Essence
4. Novus Lux Dominus
5. Eerie Presence
6. Voluptuous Death
7. Abyss of Aberration
8. Acausal Emanation
9. Residues of an Obsolete Trance		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
TOXIKULL (Heavy/Thrash) a partagé le clip du morceau-titre de son nouveau disque Cursed and Punished qui doit sortir le 13 septembre sur Metal on Metal Records.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SADOKIST (Black/Thrash) a mis en ligne ici l'intégralité de son nouvel opus Necrodual Dimension Funeral Storms. Ça sort aujourd'hui chez Hells Headbangers.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ARMAGEDDA (Black Metal) va rééditer son album Only True Believers (2003) le 18 octobre via Nordvis Produktion. Tracklist :

1. Refuse The Blood Of Jesus
2. Only True Believers
3. Emperor From The Eternal Dark
4. For I Am His Slave
5. Poetry From A Poisoned Mind
6. Demons
7. F.T.W
8. Endless Fields of Sorrow
9. Ghostwood (instrumental)
10. Domedagens Triumf (bonus track)
11. Night Of The Triumphator (bonus track)		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CEMETERY LIGHTS (Black Metal) propose son premier longue-durée The Underworld en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 7 septembre sur Nuclear War Now! Productions.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
IN SANITY (Melodic Death Metal) sortira son nouveau disque Welcome To The Show le 18 octobre.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BODYFARM (Death Metal) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Dreadlord qui sortira le 27 septembre via No Dust Records. "Manhunt" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BRETUS (Stoner/Doom) a publié à cette adresse un nouveau titre baptisé "The Third Mystic Eye". Celui-ci est tiré du nouvel opus des Italiens, Aion Tetra, à paraître le 20 septembre chez Ordo MCM. Tracklist :

1. The Third Mystic Eye
2. Priests of Chaos
3. Prisoner of the Night
4. Aion Tetra
5. Deep Space Voodoo
6. Mark of Evil
7. Fields of Mars
8. Cosmic Crow
9. City of Frost		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SYNTELEIA (Black Metal, Grèce) a posté ici l'intégralité de son premier album Ending of the Unknown Path. Sortie aujourd'hui sur Hells Headbangers.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
GEISTAZ' IKA (Black Metal) offre son premier longue-durée Trolddomsejd i skovens dybe kedel en écoute intégrale sur ce lien.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
VANHELGA (Black Metal/Depressive Rock) va rééditer son EP LPT (2014) en format digipak et remasterisé le 31 octobre via War Against Yourself.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
EHLDER (Folk/Black Metal) a dévoilé le morceau "Tagen" extrait de son premier full-length Nordabetraktelse qui sortira le 4 octobre chez Nordvis Produktion. Tracklist :

1. Stridskall
2. Ändlös
3. Döden I En Döende Kropp
4. Hedningadrapa
5. Gammelmod
6. Tagen
7. Varerytm I Varganord

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
VOID KING (Doom/Stoner) a mis en ligne sur Bandcamp le titre "Temples Made of Bone" qui figurera sur le nouvel album des Américains, Barren Dominion à venir le 13 septembre. Tracklist :

1. A Lucid Omega
2. Leftover Savages
3. Burnt At Both Ends
4. of Whip And Steed
5. Temples Made of Bone
6. Learning From The Ashes
7. Crippled Chameleon
8. The Longest Winter		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
NOCTURNUS AD (Death Metal) a récemment dévoilé le clip de "Apotheosis". Ce morceau est issu de Paradox sorti cette année sur Profound Lore Records.

»
(Lien direct)
MAYHEM (Legendary Black Metal) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Daemon qui sortira le 25 octobre via Century Media. "Worthless Abominations Destroyed" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Découvrez ci-dessous le clip du titre "I Drown Nightly", nouvel extrait du premier album des Américains de VITRIOL (Brutal Death). Intitulé To Bathe From The Throat Of Cowardice, ce dernier sortira le 6 septembre sur Century Media.

01. The Parting Of A Neck
02. Crowned In Retaliation
03. Legacy Of Contempt
04. I Drown Nightly
05. The Rope Calls You Brother
06. A Gentle Gift
07. Violence, A Worthy Truth
08. Victim
09. Hive Lungs
10. Pain Will Define Their Death

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BURIER (Black Metal, Australie) sortira sa premère démo tape éponyme le 6 octobre via Goatowarex. Tracklist :

1. On Winged Leeches of Ash
2. Disease & Deluge
3. Mausoleum Ritual
4. Beneath the World (I, II, III)
5. The Grand Failure		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
LVXCAELIS (Black Metal, Chili) sortira son nouveau disque Maher Shalal Hash Baz le 31 octobre sur Lamech Records. Tracklist :

1. Beyond the Falling Stars
2. Fading into Golgotha
3. Throne of Doom
4. The Beginning was the End
5. Kiss the Skull
6. Raising Above the Demiurge
7. Awakening the Final Chaos		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SLUTVOMIT (Black/Death/Thrash) a mis en ligne le titre à cette adresse le titre "Scythe of Mass Damnation" issu de son nouvel opus Copulation of Cloven Hooves à paraître le 4 octobre chez Invictus Productions. Tracklist :

1. Command for Triumph / Genocide Lust
2. Endless Graves
3. Scythe of Mass Damnation
4. Copulation of Cloven Hooves
5. Baphomet's Call
6. Evil Commands You
7. Total Possession
8. Sepulchral Dawn
9. Acolyte of Death's Destruction		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BYYRTH (Black Metal) sortira un nouvel EP intitulé Cold Autumn Shadows le 18 octobre via Iron Bonehead. Tracklist :

1. Infernal Abomination
2. Cold Autumn Shades
3. Parasitic Twin
4. Sanguitorium
5. Archaic Triumvirate
6. In the Hall of Sacrilege

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
GOLGOTHA (Doom/Death) a terminé l'enregistrement de son nouvel album Erasing the Past qui sortira le 22 octobre sur Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

1. The Way to Your Soul
2. Distorted Tears
3. Enveloped in Fog
4. Burning the Disease
5. New Hope
6. Rewrite Your Destiny
7. Erasing the Past
8. Land of Defeat

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MOURN THE LIGHT (Heavy/Doom) va s'acoquiner avec OXBLOOD FORGE (Stoner/Rock/Doom)) pour un split éponyme à venir le 13 septembre. Deux versions seront disponibles, chacune avec un artwork différent. La version Mourn The Light contiendra un téléchargement d'une reprise de Candlemass, "Bewitched". Du son ici.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
PROFANATICA (Black Metal Obscur) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Rotting Incarnation Of God qui sortira le 11 octobre via Season Of Mist. "Eucharist In Ruin" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser + Jean-Clint + AxGxB
30 Août 2019
ZOMBIE RIOT

5 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Sulphur citer
Sulphur
30/08/2019 14:10
Assez convaincu. Pas fou (je trouve Hellhammer assez linéaire), mais ça passe pas trop mal. Et écoutons l'album complet avant de juger. Voyons.
Deathrash citer
Deathrash
30/08/2019 14:05
Profanatica ont beau être chez Season avec pochette de Girardi, le groupe sait toujours se faire aussi régressif noir et suffocant.
Je suis pressé de les voir au Winter Rising Fest.
AxGxB citer
AxGxB
30/08/2019 13:56
Ah ouais ? Perso, il m'a plutôt bien convaincu Mr Green
Jean-Clint citer
Jean-Clint
30/08/2019 13:53
Fabulon a écrit : M'a l'air d'être une bonne daubastre ce nouveau Mayhem... Une de plus.

Rendez nous Blasphemer (svp).

Bien de ton avis, depuis son départ ça part totalement dans tous les sens ...

L'extrait n'est franchement jojo en effet ... Spank
Fabulon citer
Fabulon
30/08/2019 13:26
M'a l'air d'être une bonne daubastre ce nouveau Mayhem... Une de plus.

Rendez nous Blasphemer (svp).

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Bodyfarm
 Bodyfarm
Death Metal - 2009 - Pays-Bas		   
Graveland
 Graveland
Pagan Black Metal - 1991 - Pologne		   
Mayhem
 Mayhem
Legendary Black Metal - 1984 - Norvège		   
Nocturnus AD
 Nocturnus AD
Death Metal - 1999 - Etats-Unis		   
Profanatica
 Profanatica
Black Metal Obscur - 1990 - Etats-Unis		   
Slutvomit
 Slutvomit
Black / Thrash - 2006 - Etats-Unis		   
Vanhelga
 Vanhelga
Post black metal - 2001 - Suède		   
Vitriol
 Vitriol
Brutal Death - 2013 - Etats-Unis		   
Gardsghastr
Slit Throat Requiem
Lire la chronique
The Odious
Vesica Piscis
Lire la chronique
Neptrecus
Ars Gallica
Lire la chronique
Inculter
Fatal Visions
Lire la chronique
Norman Shores
De l'ombre surgit la lumière
Lire la chronique
Hatriot
From Days Unto Darkness
Lire la chronique
PPCM #22 - Du METAL pour ta RENTRÉE
Lire le podcast
Clutch
Psychic Warfare
Lire la chronique
Damnation Defaced
The Devourer
Lire la chronique
Malum
Legion
Lire la chronique
ALL #1 - L'histoire conceptuelle de l'album "Hypertrace"
Lire le podcast
METAL MEAN FESTIVAL XV - 2019
Asphyx + Au-Dessus + Bloodb...
Lire le live report
Kaltfront
Feuernacht
Lire la chronique
Morbid Illusion
In the Crypt of the Stifled
Lire la chronique
Detherous
Hacked To Death
Lire la chronique
ShadowStrike
Legends of Human Spirit
Lire la chronique
Oranssi Pazuzu
Kevät / Värimyrsky (EP)
Lire la chronique
Shit Life
Reign In Bud
Lire la chronique
State Faults
Resonate/Desperate
Lire la chronique
Ebola
III
Lire la chronique
Rogga Johansson
Entrance To The Otherwhere
Lire la chronique
Black Majesty
Seventh Kingdom of Edom (EP)
Lire la chronique
Whore Black Metal : STOP AU SEXISME
Lire le podcast
SYLAK OPEN AIR 2019
Apocalyptica + Black Flag +...
Lire le live report
Ravenzang
Uit een duister verleden
Lire la chronique
DISOWNING pour l'album "Human Cattle"
Lire l'interview
Cerebral Rot
Odious Descent Into Decay
Lire la chronique
Hate
Auric Gates Of Veles
Lire la chronique
Shape Of Despair
Shades Of...
Lire la chronique
METALHERTZ - S02E04 - Symphonic PACA Metal
Lire le podcast