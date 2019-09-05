chargement...

Les news du 5 Septembre 2019

News
Les news du 5 Septembre 2019 Cattle Decapitation - Graveyard - gatecreeper - Cult of Luna - 5RAND - Sodom - Eluveitie - Esoteric - Crimson Moon - Crypt Sermon - Blood Feast - Slaughtbbath - Cortége - Fuil Na Seanchoille - Second to Sun - Carcinoid - Alcoholocaust
»
(Lien direct)
CATTLE DECAPITATION (Anti-Human Vegan Extreme Metal) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Death Atlas qui sortira le 29 novembre via Metal Blade. "One Day Closer To The End Of The World" se découvre ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
GRAVEYARD (Death Metal) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Hold Back The Dawn qui sortira le 20 septembre via War Anthem Records. "Winds Like Daggers" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
GATECREEPER (Death Metal) a dévoilé un second extrait de son nouvel album Deserted qui sortira le 4 octobre via Relapse Records. "Everlasting" s'écoute ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CULT OF LUNA (Post Hardcore) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album A Dawn To Fear qui sortira le 20 septembre via Metal Blade. ""Lay Your Head To Rest" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Les Italiens de 5RAND (Death Metal Mélodique) sortiront leur nouvel album intitulé Dark Mother le 6 septembre via Time To Kill Records. Ce dernier se dévoile en exclusivité ci-dessous :

01. Collapsing Theory
02. Embrace The Fury
03. Several Injuries
04. The Awakening
05. Black Ocean
06. Cold Deception
07. Feel The End
08. Old Angel Midnight
09. Blind Addiction
10. Before The Flood
11. Silent Spring

5RAND a écrit : “Dark Mother” aims to be a dismal portrayal of our current world. With this record we wanted to represent the deceitfulness, the hypocrisy and, ultimately, the corruption that our reality is rife with.
Delusional ego, self-illusion, ignorance, they have overwhelmed and drowned our emotions and conscience, taking us closer to a situation that, only a few decades ago, could have been seen just like a grim, apocalyptic prophecy about the destruction of Earth and the collapse of civilization.
We’re not paying attention to what’s really important for us anymore. We're allowing falsities and deceivers to take us on a perilous journey. We’re disoriented, unable even to acknowledge the clear fact that right now we’re on the brink of self-extinction

Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SODOM (Deutschland Thrash) sortira le 22 novembre via SPV/Steamhammer un nouvel EP intitulé Out Of The Frontline Trench, qui comportera des inédits, une version réenregistré et un morceau live. Le tracklisting se découvre ici :

1. Genesis 19
2. Down On Your Knees
3. Out Of The Frontline Trench
4. Agent Orange
5. Bombenhagel		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ELUVEITIE (Melodic Folk/Death-Metal) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son album Live At Masters Of Rock prévu pour le 1er novembre via Nuclear Blast. Il se découvre ici :

1. Ategnatos
2. King
3. The Call Of The Mountains
4. Deathwalker
5. Worship
6. Artio
7. Epona
8. A Rose For Epona
9. Thousandfold
10. Ambiramus
11. Drumsolo
12. Havoc
13. Breathe
14. Helvetios
15. Rebirth
16. Inis Mona		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ESOTERIC ((ex-)Esoteric Doom/Death) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album A Phyrrhic Existence qui sortira le 8 novembre via Season Of Mist. "Descent" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CRIMSON MOON (Black Metal moderne) a dévoilé l'intégralité de son nouvel album Mors Vincit Omnia sorti vendredi dernier via Debemur Morti. Il se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CRYPT SERMON (Epic Doom Metal) a mis en ligne ici l'intégralité de son nouvel opus The Ruins of Fading Light à venir le 13 septembre chez Dark Descent Records.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BLOOD FEAST (Thrash Metal) enregistre actuellement son nouvel album prévu pour le premier semestre 2020 via Hells Headbangers. Il contiendra neuf morceaux plus un titre bonus.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SLAUGHTBBATH (Black Metal) propose son nouveau disque Alchemical Warfare en écoute intégrale sur ce lien. Sortie demain sur Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :

1. Ritual Bloodbath
2. Resucitated by Immortal Scorn
3. Cavern of Misanthropy
4. Prophetic Crucifixion
5. Rejoined Into Chaos
6. Alchemical Warfare
7. Amulets of Carnage
8. Celestial Overthrow
9. Ascension to the Dragon's Throne		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CORTÉGE (Doom/Drone) sortira son premier full-length Capricorn le 27 septembre. Le titre "Horizons" est en écoute ici. Tracklist :

1. Aurora
2. The Watch
3. Occultation
4. Horizons
5. Capricorn		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
FUIL NA SEANCHOILLE (Black Metal, Irlande) sortira son nouvel opus The Crossing le 14 novembre chez Me Saco Un Ojo Ojo en collaboration avec Tour de Garde. Un extrait est disponible sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. The Crossing [28:56]		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SECOND TO SUN (Post-Black/Groove Metal) sortira son nouvel album Legacy le 16 novembre. Tracklist :

1 Devil
2 Confessional of the Black Penitent
3 Pages For A Manuscript (feat. WV)
4 Monster
5 No Need To Be Afraid Now
6 Once Upon A Time In Russia
7 Raida
8 Me Or Him 2020 (Bonus Track)
9 Virgo Mitt 2020 (Bonus Track)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CARCINOID (Death Metal) sortira son premier longue-durée Metastatic Declination en version vinyle le 1er novembre via Blood Harvest Records. La version CD paraîtra le 7 octobre chez Memento Mori. Du son sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Dread
2. Sorrow
3. Rotting Beneath
4. The Drowning
5. Ravenous Being
6. Metastatic Declination
7. Suffering Reborn
8. Sickness		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ALCOHOLOCAUST (Black/Thrash, Portugal) offre son premier full-length Necro Apocalipse Bestial en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie aujourd'hui sur Helldprod Records. Tracklist :

1. Solução Abismal
2. Speed Metal Tornado
3. Blasfémia Total
4. Bulldozer Infernal
5. Anti-Gótico
6. Necro Ritual
7. Hecatombe
8. Patrulha Do Thrash
9. Anti Sóbrio
10. Assalto Metálico		 Les news du
5 Septembre 2019
