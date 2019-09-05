»

(Lien direct) 5RAND (Death Metal Mélodique) sortiront leur nouvel album intitulé Dark Mother le 6 septembre via Time To Kill Records. Ce dernier se dévoile en exclusivité ci-dessous :



01. Collapsing Theory

02. Embrace The Fury

03. Several Injuries

04. The Awakening

05. Black Ocean

06. Cold Deception

07. Feel The End

08. Old Angel Midnight

09. Blind Addiction

10. Before The Flood

11. Silent Spring



5RAND a écrit : “Dark Mother” aims to be a dismal portrayal of our current world. With this record we wanted to represent the deceitfulness, the hypocrisy and, ultimately, the corruption that our reality is rife with.

Delusional ego, self-illusion, ignorance, they have overwhelmed and drowned our emotions and conscience, taking us closer to a situation that, only a few decades ago, could have been seen just like a grim, apocalyptic prophecy about the destruction of Earth and the collapse of civilization.

We’re not paying attention to what’s really important for us anymore. We're allowing falsities and deceivers to take us on a perilous journey. We’re disoriented, unable even to acknowledge the clear fact that right now we’re on the brink of self-extinction



