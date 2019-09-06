»

(Lien direct) EYE OF SOLITUDE (Brutal Funeral Doom Death) vient d'annoncer l'arrêt de ses activités via le communiqué suivant :



"Hello dear friends,



Daniel here.



It is with a heavy heart we announce the ceasing of the band's activity.



This decision is not lightly taken, in the 10 years of activity this band has been the centerpoint of my concentration and dedication.



A little while ago we were announcing a new album on the way, however, even with enough material for 3 albums, the drive is just not there anymore and I don't feel that these sets of songs are what defines Eye Of Solitude in essence and concept.



And instead of releasing an album just for the sake of releasing it, it's better to stick the cross in the ground at the right moment.



I am happy and grateful for these 10 years, I've lived gorgeous moment on and off the stage and can't be but happy for this entire decade of activity.



I would like to thank all of those who have supported this band from the beginning and throughout its activity, it has been a pleasure being a small community.



Things however don't end here. I am ready to invest time and effort in a brand new project which could potentially become a band. The future can hold many surprises.



As for the remaining merch including some very limited items from albums such as Canto III, Sui Caedere and Dear Insanity, they will all be posted online and some really special prices.



Thanks once again,



Daniel"