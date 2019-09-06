chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
113 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Lutomysl
 Lutomysl - Ecce Homo (C)
Par mayhem13		   
Various Artists
 Various Artists - Slave to ... (C)
Par TarGhost		   
Antichrist Siege Machine
 Antichrist Siege Machine - ... (C)
Par dantefever		   
Critical Defiance
 Critical Defiance - Misconc... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 4 Septembre 2019
 Les news du 4 Septembre 201... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Enforcer
 Enforcer - Zenith (C)
Par zoltar		   
Destruction
 Destruction - Born To Perish (C)
Par zoltar		   
Rotted
 Rotted - Pestilent Tomb (C)
Par Keyser		   
Chapel Of Disease
 Chapel Of Disease - …And As... (C)
Par Mera		   
Knocked Loose
 Knocked Loose - A Different... (C)
Par FullSail		   
Mörk Gryning
 Mörk Gryning - Return Fire (C)
Par mayhem13		   
Les news du 2 Septembre 2019
 Les news du 2 Septembre 201... (N)
Par seb niggurath		   
LORDS OF CHAOS : La Sakranalyse
 LORDS OF CHAOS : La Sakrana... (D)
Par seb niggurath		   
Impavida
 Impavida - Antipode (C)
Par seb niggurath		   
Les news du 3 Septembre 2019
 Les news du 3 Septembre 201... (N)
Par DARKFACHOR		   
Esoctrilihum
 Esoctrilihum - The Telluric... (C)
Par BBB		   
Gestapo 666
 Gestapo 666 - Satanic Shariah (C)
Par mayhem13		   
Ossuary
 Ossuary - Supreme Degradati... (C)
Par X-Death		   
Le Jardin d'Alice
 Le Jardin d'Alice - Higenji... (C)
Par grintold		   

Les news du 6 Septembre 2019

News
Les news du 6 Septembre 2019 INDUCTION - Blind Guardian - Hideous Divinity - Signum Regis - Korn - Borknagar - Sonata Arctica - Nile - Ragnarok - Eye Of Solitude
»
(Lien direct)
INDUCTION (Power Metal Symphonique) a annoncé la sortie de son premier album éponyme à la date du 19 Octobre prochain. On y retrouvera notamment au chant Nick Holleman de Sinbreed et aux guitares Tim Hansen, fils de Kai Hansen, dont un guest est également prévu avec ce dernier. Les arrangements symphoniques sont signés Peter Crowley.

Tracklist:
1 A Message In Sand
2 By The Time
3 Pay The Price
4 The Outwitted Consecration (re-release)
5 Hiraeth
6 Mirror Make Believe (My Enemy) - ft. Kai Hansen
7 At The Bottom
8 The Riddle
9 A Nightmare’s Dream
10 My Verdict
11 Sorrow’s Lullaby		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BLIND GUARDIAN (Heavy Metal) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son prochain album entièrement symphonique "The Legacy of the Dark Lands". "Point of No Return" se découvre ci-dessous.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HIDEOUS DIVINITY (Death Brutal) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Simulacrum qui sortira le 8 novembre via Century Media. "The Embalmer" se découvre ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SIGNUM REGIS (Power Metal Progressif) a annoncé la sortie de son nouvel album "The Seal of a New World", dont la sortie est prévue pour le 22 Novembre prochain. La pochette est signée Jota Fortinho, qui est également le nouveau chanteur de la formation slovaque. Un extrait s'écoute ci-dessous.

Tracklist:

01. Kings Of The Underground
02. Prisoner’s Elegy
03. I Always Go All-In
04. The City Of God
05. The Seal Of A New World
06. A Memory
07. Phantasmagoria
08. Let Freedom Ring
09. Never Surrender
10. Fly away
11. Shalom
12. Scheme Of Lies (bonus)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
KORN (Neo metal ?) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album The Nothing qui sortira le 13 septembre via Roadrunner Records. "Can You Hear Me" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BORKNAGAR (Black Metal Progressif) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album True North qui sortira le 27 septembre via Century Media. "Up North" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SONATA ARCTICA (Power Metal Sirupeux) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album Talviyö sorti aujourd'hui via Nuclear Blast. "Who Failed The Most" s'écoute ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
NILE (Brutal Death Metal) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Vile Nilotic Rites qui sortira le 1er novembre via Nuclear Blast. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Long Shadows Of Dread
2. The Oxford Handbook Of Savage Genocidal Warfare
3. Vile Nilotic Rites
4. Seven Horns Of War
5. That Which Is Forbidden
6. Snake Pit Mating Frenzy
7. Revel In Their Suffering
8. Thus Sayeth The Parasites Of The Mind
9. Where Is The Wrathful Skies
10. The Imperishable Stars Are Sickened
11. We Are Cursed

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
RAGNAROK (Black Metal Brutal) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album Non Debellicata qui sortira le 15 novembre via Agonia Records. Un premier extrait sera bientôt mis en ligne ...

1. Non Debellicata
2. Chapel of Shadows
3. Sanctimoneous
4. Bestial Emptiness
5. Nemesis
6. The Great Destroyer
7. Gerasene Demoniac
8. The Gospel of Judas Iscariot
9. Jonestown Lullaby
10. Asphyxiation		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
EYE OF SOLITUDE (Brutal Funeral Doom Death) vient d'annoncer l'arrêt de ses activités via le communiqué suivant :

"Hello dear friends,

Daniel here.

It is with a heavy heart we announce the ceasing of the band's activity.

This decision is not lightly taken, in the 10 years of activity this band has been the centerpoint of my concentration and dedication.

A little while ago we were announcing a new album on the way, however, even with enough material for 3 albums, the drive is just not there anymore and I don't feel that these sets of songs are what defines Eye Of Solitude in essence and concept.

And instead of releasing an album just for the sake of releasing it, it's better to stick the cross in the ground at the right moment.

I am happy and grateful for these 10 years, I've lived gorgeous moment on and off the stage and can't be but happy for this entire decade of activity.

I would like to thank all of those who have supported this band from the beginning and throughout its activity, it has been a pleasure being a small community.

Things however don't end here. I am ready to invest time and effort in a brand new project which could potentially become a band. The future can hold many surprises.

As for the remaining merch including some very limited items from albums such as Canto III, Sui Caedere and Dear Insanity, they will all be posted online and some really special prices.

Thanks once again,

Daniel"		 Les news du
Thrasho andreas_hansen + Jean-Clint
6 Septembre 2019
ZOMBIE RIOT

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Temple Of Dread
 Temple Of Dread
Blood Craving Mantras
2019 - Testimony Records		   
Lutomysl
 Lutomysl
Ecce Homo
2018 - Drakkar Productions		   
Various Artists
 Various Artists
Slave to the Grind (DVD)
2018 - Autoproduction		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Blind Guardian
 Blind Guardian
Heavy Metal - 1986 - Allemagne		   
Borknagar
 Borknagar
Black Metal Progressif - 1995 - Norvège		   
Eye Of Solitude
 Eye Of Solitude
Brutal Funeral Doom Death - 2010 † 2019 - Royaume-Uni		   
Hideous Divinity
 Hideous Divinity
Death Brutal - 2007 - Italie		   
Korn
 Korn
Neo metal ? - 1992 - Etats-Unis		   
Nile
 Nile
Brutal Death Metal - 1993 - Etats-Unis		   
Ragnarok
 Ragnarok
Black Metal Brutal - 1994 - Norvège		   
Sonata Arctica
 Sonata Arctica
Heavy metal - 1999 - Finlande		   
Lutomysl
Ecce Homo
Lire la chronique
Various Artists
Slave to the Grind (DVD)
Lire la chronique
Temple Of Dread
Blood Craving Mantras
Lire la chronique
Antichrist Siege Machine
Schism Perpetration
Lire la chronique
Illdisposed
Reveal Your Soul For The Dead
Lire la chronique
Furia
Grudzień za grudniem
Lire la chronique
Critical Defiance
Misconception
Lire la chronique
Rotted
Pestilent Tomb
Lire la chronique
Jesus Cröst
Tot
Lire la chronique
Impavida
Antipode
Lire la chronique
Imprecation
Damnatio Ad Bestias
Lire la chronique
Esoctrilihum
The Telluric Ashes Of The O...
Lire la chronique
Ossuary
Supreme Degradation (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Wraith
Absolute Power
Lire la chronique
Le Jardin d'Alice
Higenjitsu (非現実)
Lire la chronique
State Faults
Clairvoyant
Lire la chronique
Japanische Kampfhörspiele
Verk Ferever
Lire la chronique
LORDS OF CHAOS : La Sakranalyse
Lire le podcast
Knocked Loose
A Different Shade of Blue
Lire la chronique
Hellish Grave
Hell No Longer Waits
Lire la chronique
Gardsghastr
Slit Throat Requiem
Lire la chronique
The Odious
Vesica Piscis
Lire la chronique
Neptrecus
Ars Gallica
Lire la chronique
Inculter
Fatal Visions
Lire la chronique
Norman Shores
De l'ombre surgit la lumière
Lire la chronique
Hatriot
From Days Unto Darkness
Lire la chronique
PPCM #22 - Du METAL pour ta RENTRÉE
Lire le podcast
Clutch
Psychic Warfare
Lire la chronique
Damnation Defaced
The Devourer
Lire la chronique
Malum
Legion
Lire la chronique