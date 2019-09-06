|
Les news du 6 Septembre 2019
Les news du 6 Septembre 2019 INDUCTION - Blind Guardian - Hideous Divinity - Signum Regis - Korn - Borknagar - Sonata Arctica - Nile - Ragnarok - Eye Of Solitude
|INDUCTION (Power Metal Symphonique) a annoncé la sortie de son premier album éponyme à la date du 19 Octobre prochain. On y retrouvera notamment au chant Nick Holleman de Sinbreed et aux guitares Tim Hansen, fils de Kai Hansen, dont un guest est également prévu avec ce dernier. Les arrangements symphoniques sont signés Peter Crowley.
Tracklist:
1 A Message In Sand
2 By The Time
3 Pay The Price
4 The Outwitted Consecration (re-release)
5 Hiraeth
6 Mirror Make Believe (My Enemy) - ft. Kai Hansen
7 At The Bottom
8 The Riddle
9 A Nightmare’s Dream
10 My Verdict
11 Sorrow’s Lullaby
|BLIND GUARDIAN (Heavy Metal) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son prochain album entièrement symphonique "The Legacy of the Dark Lands". "Point of No Return" se découvre ci-dessous.
|HIDEOUS DIVINITY (Death Brutal) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Simulacrum qui sortira le 8 novembre via Century Media. "The Embalmer" se découvre ici :
|SIGNUM REGIS (Power Metal Progressif) a annoncé la sortie de son nouvel album "The Seal of a New World", dont la sortie est prévue pour le 22 Novembre prochain. La pochette est signée Jota Fortinho, qui est également le nouveau chanteur de la formation slovaque. Un extrait s'écoute ci-dessous.
Tracklist:
01. Kings Of The Underground
02. Prisoner’s Elegy
03. I Always Go All-In
04. The City Of God
05. The Seal Of A New World
06. A Memory
07. Phantasmagoria
08. Let Freedom Ring
09. Never Surrender
10. Fly away
11. Shalom
12. Scheme Of Lies (bonus)
|KORN (Neo metal ?) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album The Nothing qui sortira le 13 septembre via Roadrunner Records. "Can You Hear Me" se découvre ci-dessous :
|BORKNAGAR (Black Metal Progressif) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album True North qui sortira le 27 septembre via Century Media. "Up North" se découvre ci-dessous :
|SONATA ARCTICA (Power Metal Sirupeux) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album Talviyö sorti aujourd'hui via Nuclear Blast. "Who Failed The Most" s'écoute ici :
|NILE (Brutal Death Metal) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Vile Nilotic Rites qui sortira le 1er novembre via Nuclear Blast. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Long Shadows Of Dread
2. The Oxford Handbook Of Savage Genocidal Warfare
3. Vile Nilotic Rites
4. Seven Horns Of War
5. That Which Is Forbidden
6. Snake Pit Mating Frenzy
7. Revel In Their Suffering
8. Thus Sayeth The Parasites Of The Mind
9. Where Is The Wrathful Skies
10. The Imperishable Stars Are Sickened
11. We Are Cursed
|RAGNAROK (Black Metal Brutal) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album Non Debellicata qui sortira le 15 novembre via Agonia Records. Un premier extrait sera bientôt mis en ligne ...
1. Non Debellicata
2. Chapel of Shadows
3. Sanctimoneous
4. Bestial Emptiness
5. Nemesis
6. The Great Destroyer
7. Gerasene Demoniac
8. The Gospel of Judas Iscariot
9. Jonestown Lullaby
10. Asphyxiation
|EYE OF SOLITUDE (Brutal Funeral Doom Death) vient d'annoncer l'arrêt de ses activités via le communiqué suivant :
"Hello dear friends,
Daniel here.
It is with a heavy heart we announce the ceasing of the band's activity.
This decision is not lightly taken, in the 10 years of activity this band has been the centerpoint of my concentration and dedication.
A little while ago we were announcing a new album on the way, however, even with enough material for 3 albums, the drive is just not there anymore and I don't feel that these sets of songs are what defines Eye Of Solitude in essence and concept.
And instead of releasing an album just for the sake of releasing it, it's better to stick the cross in the ground at the right moment.
I am happy and grateful for these 10 years, I've lived gorgeous moment on and off the stage and can't be but happy for this entire decade of activity.
I would like to thank all of those who have supported this band from the beginning and throughout its activity, it has been a pleasure being a small community.
Things however don't end here. I am ready to invest time and effort in a brand new project which could potentially become a band. The future can hold many surprises.
As for the remaining merch including some very limited items from albums such as Canto III, Sui Caedere and Dear Insanity, they will all be posted online and some really special prices.
Thanks once again,
Daniel"
