DESPISED ICON (Deathcore) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Purgatory qui sortira le 15 novembre via Nuclear Blast. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Dernier Souffle
2. Purgatory
3. Light Speed
4. Slow Burning
5. Snake In The Grass
6. Vies D'Anges
7. Moving On
8. Unbreakble
9. Apex Predator
10. Legacy
11. Dead Weight

THE AGONIST (Metalcore) a dévoilé le tracklisting et plusieurs extraits de son nouvel album Orphans qui sortira le 20 septembre via Napalm Records. L'ensemble est à découvrir ici :

1. In Vertigo
2. As One We Survive
3. The Gift Of Silence
4. Blood As My Guide
5. Mr. Cold
6. Dust to Dust
7. A Devil Made Me Do It
8. The Killing I
9. Orphans
10. Burn it All Down



ROB HALFORD (Heavy Metal Legend) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album de noël Rob Halford With Family & Friends: Celestial qui sortira le 18 octobre via Legacy Recordings. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Celestial
2. Donner And Blitzen
3. God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
4. Away In A Manger
5. Morning Star
6. Deck The Halls
7. Joy To The World
8. O Little Town Of Bethlehem
9. Hark! The Herald Angels Sing
10. The First Noel
11. Good King Wenceslas
12. Protected By The Light

DEATHSWARM (Death Monolithique) sortira son prochain album au début de l'année prochaine via F.D.A. Records, celui-ci sera enregistré cet automne pour une arrivé dans les bacs au début de l'année prochaine.
7 Septembre 2019
7 Septembre 2019
Lutomysl
Ecce Homo
Lire la chronique
Various Artists
Slave to the Grind (DVD)
Lire la chronique
Temple Of Dread
Blood Craving Mantras
Lire la chronique
Antichrist Siege Machine
Schism Perpetration
Lire la chronique
Illdisposed
Reveal Your Soul For The Dead
Lire la chronique
Furia
Grudzień za grudniem
Lire la chronique
Critical Defiance
Misconception
Lire la chronique
Rotted
Pestilent Tomb
Lire la chronique
Jesus Cröst
Tot
Lire la chronique
Impavida
Antipode
Lire la chronique
Imprecation
Damnatio Ad Bestias
Lire la chronique
Esoctrilihum
The Telluric Ashes Of The O...
Lire la chronique
Ossuary
Supreme Degradation (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Wraith
Absolute Power
Lire la chronique
Le Jardin d'Alice
Higenjitsu (非現実)
Lire la chronique
State Faults
Clairvoyant
Lire la chronique
Japanische Kampfhörspiele
Verk Ferever
Lire la chronique
LORDS OF CHAOS : La Sakranalyse
Lire le podcast
Knocked Loose
A Different Shade of Blue
Lire la chronique
Hellish Grave
Hell No Longer Waits
Lire la chronique
Gardsghastr
Slit Throat Requiem
Lire la chronique
The Odious
Vesica Piscis
Lire la chronique
Neptrecus
Ars Gallica
Lire la chronique
Inculter
Fatal Visions
Lire la chronique
Norman Shores
De l'ombre surgit la lumière
Lire la chronique
Hatriot
From Days Unto Darkness
Lire la chronique
PPCM #22 - Du METAL pour ta RENTRÉE
Lire le podcast
Clutch
Psychic Warfare
Lire la chronique
Damnation Defaced
The Devourer
Lire la chronique
Malum
Legion
Lire la chronique