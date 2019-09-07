ROB HALFORD (Heavy Metal Legend) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album de noël Rob Halford With Family & Friends: Celestial qui sortira le 18 octobre via Legacy Recordings. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Celestial
2. Donner And Blitzen
3. God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
4. Away In A Manger
5. Morning Star
6. Deck The Halls
7. Joy To The World
8. O Little Town Of Bethlehem
9. Hark! The Herald Angels Sing
10. The First Noel
11. Good King Wenceslas
12. Protected By The Light
DEATHSWARM (Death Monolithique) sortira son prochain album au début de l'année prochaine via F.D.A. Records, celui-ci sera enregistré cet automne pour une arrivé dans les bacs au début de l'année prochaine.
