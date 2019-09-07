»

(Lien direct) THE AGONIST (Metalcore) a dévoilé le tracklisting et plusieurs extraits de son nouvel album Orphans qui sortira le 20 septembre via Napalm Records. L'ensemble est à découvrir ici :



1. In Vertigo

2. As One We Survive

3. The Gift Of Silence

4. Blood As My Guide

5. Mr. Cold

6. Dust to Dust

7. A Devil Made Me Do It

8. The Killing I

9. Orphans

10. Burn it All Down







