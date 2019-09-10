»

(Lien direct) OBSCURE (Death Metal) a mis en ligne le titre "Curse of My Race" qui ouvre son premier full-length en trente ans, Darkness Must Prevail. Sortie le 5 novembre via Xtreem Music. Tracklist :



1. Curse of My Race

2. Darkness Must Prevail

3. After Life

4. End Destination

5. Sunk Into Oblivion

6. Through Self-Repulsion

7. Into Utter Darkness

8. Blessing of Malignancy



