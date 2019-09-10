chargement...

Atlantean Kodex
 Atlantean Kodex - The Cours... (C)
Par Mera		   
Avslut
 Avslut - Förslavad (EP) (C)
Par ElGdlMuerte		   
Mörk Gryning
 Mörk Gryning - Return Fire (C)
Par Mitch		   
Gardsghastr
 Gardsghastr - Slit Throat R... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Vitriol
 Vitriol - To Bathe From The... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Various Artists
 Various Artists - Slave to ... (C)
Par Chri$		   
Caronte
 Caronte - Yoni (C)
Par Veles Master		   
Acid Witch
 Acid Witch - Evil Sound Scr... (C)
Par Rigs Mordo		   
Lutomysl
 Lutomysl - Ecce Homo (C)
Par andreas_hansen		   
Les news du 7 Septembre 2019
 Les news du 7 Septembre 201... (N)
Par gulo gulo		   
Antichrist Siege Machine
 Antichrist Siege Machine - ... (C)
Par dantefever		   
Critical Defiance
 Critical Defiance - Misconc... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 4 Septembre 2019
 Les news du 4 Septembre 201... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Enforcer
 Enforcer - Zenith (C)
Par zoltar		   
Destruction
 Destruction - Born To Perish (C)
Par zoltar		   
Rotted
 Rotted - Pestilent Tomb (C)
Par Keyser		   

IRON CURTAIN (Speed/Thrash/Heavy) sortira son nouvel album Danger Zone le 12 décembre chez Dying Victims Productions . Tracklist :

1. Wildlife
2. Stormbound
3. RockSurvivor
4. Mad Dogs
5. Danger Zone
6. The Running Man
7. Rough Riders
8. Lonewolf

OBSCURE (Death Metal) a mis en ligne le titre "Curse of My Race" qui ouvre son premier full-length en trente ans, Darkness Must Prevail. Sortie le 5 novembre via Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

1. Curse of My Race
2. Darkness Must Prevail
3. After Life
4. End Destination
5. Sunk Into Oblivion
6. Through Self-Repulsion
7. Into Utter Darkness
8. Blessing of Malignancy

HEAVYDEATH (Doom/Death) a changé de nom pour Den Tunga Döden. Un nouveau disque sortira au premier semestre 2020 sur Ordo MCM.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HELLEHOND (Black Metal avec des membres de Asphyx, Wederganger et Rectal Smegma) sortira son premier longue-durée Verslonden le 6 décembre chez Iron Bonehead. Tracklist :

1. Kardoes
2. Verslonden
3. Rattenmantel
4. Onbegraafbaar
5. Hamerslagen
6. Over De Kling
7. Kerkerlust

OSSUAIRE (Black Metal) sortira son nouvel opus Derniers Chants le 15 octobre via Sepulchral Production. Tracklist :

1. Pestilence Rampante
2. À l'ombre du Très-Haut
3. Sous l'Autel des Immaculés
4. Élévation
5. L'oeil-Sang
NUPTA CADAVERA (Black Metal) propose en écoute intégrale ici son premier EP éponyme à venir le 15 septembre sur Nuclear War Now! Productions.		 Les news du

WARSENAL (Speed/Thrash) a signé sur Svart Records pour la sortie le 15 novembre de son nouvel album Feast Your Eyes.		 Les news du

Concours SLEEP (Stoner/Doom) : en partenariat avec Kongfuzi Booking, Thrashocore vous propose de gagner 2 places pour le concert de SLEEP à Paris le mardi 8 octobre 2019 au Bataclan. Par ici pour les modalités. Attention, plus que deux jours pour participer !		 Les news du

NECRONOMICON (Death Metal) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Unus qui sortira le 18 octobre via Season Of Mist. "Singularis Dominus" s'écoute ci-dessous :

MAÏEUTISTE (Black / Doom) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album Veritas qui sortira 4 octobre via Les Acteurs de l'Ombre. "Universum" s'écoute ci-dessous :

GOATBURNER (Deathmetal/Sludge/Powerviolence), projet finlandais réunissant Keijo Niinimaa (Rotten Sound) et Jaakko Forsman (Skulmagot), a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son premier album intitulé Extreme Conditions. Sortie prévue le 27 septembre via Time To Kill Records :

01. Dead Alert
02. Time To Burn
03. Mayhem
04. Drowned Alive
05. Violent Redeemer
06. Vortex Of Chaos
07. Frozen Grounds
08. Get Sick And Die
09. Blown Away
10. Wave Of Doom

Le premier album des Américains de MORTIFERUM (Death Metal) aura pour titre Disgorged From Psychotic Depths et sortira le 11 octobre sur Profound Lore Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un deuième extrait avec le titre "Funereal Hallucinations" :

01. Archaic Vision Of Despair (Bandcamp)
02. Inhuman Effigy
03. Putrid Ascension
04. Funereal Hallucinations
05. Interlude (Anamnesis)
06. Faceless Apparition

