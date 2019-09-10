Concours SLEEP (Stoner/Doom) : en partenariat avec Kongfuzi Booking, Thrashocore vous propose de gagner 2 places pour le concert de SLEEP à Paris le mardi 8 octobre 2019 au Bataclan. Par ici pour les modalités. Attention, plus que deux jours pour participer !
GOATBURNER (Deathmetal/Sludge/Powerviolence), projet finlandais réunissant Keijo Niinimaa (Rotten Sound) et Jaakko Forsman (Skulmagot), a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son premier album intitulé Extreme Conditions. Sortie prévue le 27 septembre via Time To Kill Records :
01. Dead Alert
02. Time To Burn
03. Mayhem
04. Drowned Alive
05. Violent Redeemer
06. Vortex Of Chaos
07. Frozen Grounds
08. Get Sick And Die
09. Blown Away
10. Wave Of Doom
Le premier album des Américains de MORTIFERUM (Death Metal) aura pour titre Disgorged From Psychotic Depths et sortira le 11 octobre sur Profound Lore Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un deuième extrait avec le titre "Funereal Hallucinations" :
