Les news du 11 Septembre 2019 Exhumed - Tribulation
EXHUMED (Death Metal) a publié le clip NSFW de "Naked, Screaming, And Covered In Blood". Ce morceau est issu de son nouvel album intitulé Horror à paraître le 4 octobre sur Relapse Records.

01. Unsound
02. Ravenous Cadavers (YouTube)
03. Scream Out In Fright
04. The Red Death
05. Utter Mutilation Of Your Corpse
06. Slaughter Maniac
07. Ripping Death
08. Clawing
09. Naking, Screaming, And Covered In Blood
10. Playing With Fear
11. Dead Meat
12. Rabid
13. In The Mouth Of Hell
14, Shattered Saity
15. Re-Animated

TRIBULATION (Death Metal) sortira le 15 novembre prochain via Century Media son premier album live intitulé Alive & Dead At Södra Teatern. Ce dernier sera disponible sous les formes d'un double CD + DVD et double LP + DVD. Voici le tracklisting :

AKT I:
01. The Lament
02. Nightbound
03. Lady Death
04. Subterranea
05. Purgatorio
06. Cries From The Underworld
07. Lacrimosa
08. The World
09. Here Be Dragons

AKT II:
01. Trollens Brudmarsch
02. Melancholia
03. The Motherhood Of God
04. Rånda
05. Ultra Silvam
06. Guitar Solo
07. Strange Gateways Beckon
08. Strains Of Horror

TRIBULATION a écrit : "Playing Stockholm is always a special occasion for us, and since we've been living here for so long it in a way feels like playing at home. Since it's a special thing for us, we always try to make it special for everyone else as well. Having the show at Södra Teatern made finding these special things easier than if we had been at a different location since just being there provided us with a beautifully haunting backdrop and gave us half of the ideas. Having the show in two acts is something that we've had in mind for quite some time, and being at an old theatre obviously made this the perfect opportunity. Along with the two acts we also had Orvar Säfström as a compere or as a, more dramatic sounding, master of ceremonies framing the evening with two short speeches at the beginning of each act. We played 'Down Below' from start til finish in the first act with a stage set up we've never used before, something that could hint at a future development. Time will tell. The second act was the more traditional act with the old stage design and an array of old songs. The best thing about it might be that this event might be the first of similar events in the future, but those would, if they happen, obviously be even more grandiose! Again, time will tell." 		Les news du
11 Septembre 2019
