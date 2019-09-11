»

(Lien direct) TRIBULATION (Death Metal) sortira le 15 novembre prochain via Century Media son premier album live intitulé Alive & Dead At Södra Teatern. Ce dernier sera disponible sous les formes d'un double CD + DVD et double LP + DVD. Voici le tracklisting :



AKT I:

01. The Lament

02. Nightbound

03. Lady Death

04. Subterranea

05. Purgatorio

06. Cries From The Underworld

07. Lacrimosa

08. The World

09. Here Be Dragons



AKT II:

01. Trollens Brudmarsch

02. Melancholia

03. The Motherhood Of God

04. Rånda

05. Ultra Silvam

06. Guitar Solo

07. Strange Gateways Beckon

08. Strains Of Horror



TRIBULATION a écrit : "Playing Stockholm is always a special occasion for us, and since we've been living here for so long it in a way feels like playing at home. Since it's a special thing for us, we always try to make it special for everyone else as well. Having the show at Södra Teatern made finding these special things easier than if we had been at a different location since just being there provided us with a beautifully haunting backdrop and gave us half of the ideas. Having the show in two acts is something that we've had in mind for quite some time, and being at an old theatre obviously made this the perfect opportunity. Along with the two acts we also had Orvar Säfström as a compere or as a, more dramatic sounding, master of ceremonies framing the evening with two short speeches at the beginning of each act. We played 'Down Below' from start til finish in the first act with a stage set up we've never used before, something that could hint at a future development. Time will tell. The second act was the more traditional act with the old stage design and an array of old songs. The best thing about it might be that this event might be the first of similar events in the future, but those would, if they happen, obviously be even more grandiose! Again, time will tell."