(Lien direct) AEGRUS (Black Metal) a posté ici le morceau "Ascending Shadows" qui figurera sur son nouveau disque In Manus Satanas à paraître le 11 octobre sur Saturnal Records. Tracklist :



1. Hymn To The Firewinged One

2. Nightspirit Theosis

3. Gestalt Of Perdition

4. At The Altar Of Twilight

5. Ascending Shadows

6. Nemesis

7. The Black Wings Upon Me

8. In Manus Satanas