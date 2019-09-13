chargement...

Les news du 12 Septembre 2019
 Les news du 12 Septembre 20... (N)
Par BBB		   
Atlantean Kodex
 Atlantean Kodex - The Cours... (C)
Par BBB		   
Darkend
 Darkend - Spiritual Resonance (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 11 Septembre 2019
 Les news du 11 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Sulphur		   
Illdisposed
 Illdisposed - Reveal Your S... (C)
Par Thomas Johan...		   
Sale Freux
 Sale Freux - « Adieu, Vat !... (C)
Par colin.lmbrt		   
Critical Defiance
 Critical Defiance - Misconc... (C)
Par Hetone		   
Les news du 10 Septembre 2019
 Les news du 10 Septembre 20... (N)
Par andreas_hansen		   
Borgne
 Borgne - [∞] (C)
Par mayhem13		   
Sinmara
 Sinmara - Hvísl Stjarnanna (C)
Par dantefever		   
Avslut
 Avslut - Förslavad (EP) (C)
Par ElGdlMuerte		   
Mörk Gryning
 Mörk Gryning - Return Fire (C)
Par mayhem13		   

Les news du 13 Septembre 2019

News
Les news du 13 Septembre 2019 Swampbeast - Void Terror - Insomnium - Shrine of Insanabilis - Sacrifizer - Anacrusis - Sempiternal Dusk - Aegrus - Abythic - Phobophilic - Unaussprechlichen Kulten - Cannabis Corpse - The Deathtrip
»
(Lien direct)
SWAMPBEAST (Death/Grind) et VOID TERROR (Death/Black) vont sortir un mini-split en vinyle intitulé Holocaust of Terrestrial Empires le 14 novembre sur Me Saco Un Ojo. Tracklist :

1. Swampbeast - Formless Spawn
2. Swampbeast - Chant Of Bolotnik
3. Void Terror - Multiversal Extract
4. Void Terror - Second Death		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Heart Like A Grave, le nouvel album des Finlandais d'INSOMNIUM (Death Metal Mélodique), sortira le 4 octobre sur Century Media Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un deuxième extrait avec le clip du morceau-titre :

01. Wail Of The North
02. Valediction
03. Neverlast
04. Pale Morning Star
05. And Bells They Toll
06. The Offering
07. Mute Is My Sorrow
08. Twilight Trails
09. Heart Like A Grave
10. Karelia

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SHRINE OF INSANABILIS (Black Metal) sortira son nouveau longue-durée Vast Vortex Litanies le 17 octobre sur W.T.C. Productions. Tracklist :

1. Parallax Endeavour
2. Lusting After a Burning Star
3. The Last-Born Tyrant
4. Vertex
5. Mother and Executioner
6. Invisible. Infinite. Inexorable
7. Verdict

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SACRIFIZER (Speed Metal, France) propose en écoute à cette adresse le titre "Morbid Envenomation" extrait de son premier EP La Mort Triomphante (avril 2019) qui sera réédité le 13 décembre chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Winds of Transylvania (Intro)
2. The Grave of Nosferatu
3. By Fist, Leather and Steel
4. Blackfire Wytch
5. Massacrator (Midnight Ripping)
6. La mort triomphante
7. Night of the Razors
8. Grim Torment
9. Profane Forces
10. Morbid Envenomation

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ANACRUSIS (Thrash/Progressive Metal) va rééditer sur Metal Blade Suffering Hour (1988) et Reason (1990) le 27 septembre ainsi que Manic Impressions (1991) et Screams and Whispers (1993) le 15 novembre, le tout aux formats vinyle et CD digipak avec bonus. Cliquez ici pour commander.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SEMPITERNAL DUSK (Death/Doom) propose son nouvel album Cenotaph of Defectuous Creation en écoute intégrale sur ce lien. Sortie le 27 septembre via Dark Descent Records.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
AEGRUS (Black Metal) a posté ici le morceau "Ascending Shadows" qui figurera sur son nouveau disque In Manus Satanas à paraître le 11 octobre sur Saturnal Records. Tracklist :

1. Hymn To The Firewinged One
2. Nightspirit Theosis
3. Gestalt Of Perdition
4. At The Altar Of Twilight
5. Ascending Shadows
6. Nemesis
7. The Black Wings Upon Me
8. In Manus Satanas		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ABYTHIC (Death Metal) a sorti avant-hier son nouvel opus "Conjuring the Obscure chez Xtreem Music. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
PHOBOPHILIC (Death Metal) offre sa nouvelle démo Undimensioned Identities en écoute intégrale sur ce lien. Sortie aujourd'hui via Blood Harvest Records et Rotted Life. Tracklist :

1. That Which Swallowed The Sun
2. Subterranean Miscreation
3. Diminished To Unbeing
4. Synaptic Vessel		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
UNAUSSPRECHLICHEN KULTEN (Death Metal) a mis en ligne ci-dessous le titre "The Evil Out Of Control" issu de son nouvel album Teufelsbücher qui sort le 18 octobre sur Iron Bonehead. Tracklist :

1. The Evil Out of Control
2. Keziah Lilith Medea
3. Cranquiluria
4. A Search and an Evocation
5. Flapping Membraneous Wings
6. Necromancy and Torment

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CANNABIS CORPSE (Death Metal) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Nug So Vile le 1er novembre sur Season Of Mist. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec la "lyric video" du titre "Blunt Force Domain" :

01. Conquerors Of Chronageddon
02. Nug So Vile
03. Blunt Force Domain
04. Cylinders Of Madness
05. Blasphemy Made Hash
06. Cheeba Jigsore Quandary
07. Edibles Autopsy
08. Dawn Of Weed Possession
09. The Cone Is Red (Long Live The Cone)
10. The Ultimate Indicantation
11. From Enslavement To Hydrobliteration (Bonus Track)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
THE DEATHTRIP (Black Metal) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Demon Solar Totem qui sortira le 15 novembre via Profund Lore. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Demon Solar Totem
2. Angel Fossils
3. Enter Spectral Realms
4. Surrender To A Higher Power
5. Vintage Telepathy
6. Abraxas Mirrors
7. Awaiting A New Maker

 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB + Jean-Clint
13 Septembre 2019
