Heart Like A Grave, le nouvel album des Finlandais d'INSOMNIUM (Death Metal Mélodique), sortira le 4 octobre sur Century Media Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un deuxième extrait avec le clip du morceau-titre :
01. Wail Of The North
02. Valediction
03. Neverlast
04. Pale Morning Star
05. And Bells They Toll
06. The Offering
07. Mute Is My Sorrow
08. Twilight Trails
09. Heart Like A Grave
10. Karelia
SACRIFIZER (Speed Metal, France) propose en écoute à cette adresse le titre "Morbid Envenomation" extrait de son premier EP La Mort Triomphante (avril 2019) qui sera réédité le 13 décembre chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Winds of Transylvania (Intro)
2. The Grave of Nosferatu
3. By Fist, Leather and Steel
4. Blackfire Wytch
5. Massacrator (Midnight Ripping)
6. La mort triomphante
7. Night of the Razors
8. Grim Torment
9. Profane Forces
10. Morbid Envenomation
ANACRUSIS (Thrash/Progressive Metal) va rééditer sur Metal Blade Suffering Hour (1988) et Reason (1990) le 27 septembre ainsi que Manic Impressions (1991) et Screams and Whispers (1993) le 15 novembre, le tout aux formats vinyle et CD digipak avec bonus. Cliquez ici pour commander.
CANNABIS CORPSE (Death Metal) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Nug So Vile le 1er novembre sur Season Of Mist. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec la "lyric video" du titre "Blunt Force Domain" :
01. Conquerors Of Chronageddon
02. Nug So Vile
03. Blunt Force Domain
04. Cylinders Of Madness
05. Blasphemy Made Hash
06. Cheeba Jigsore Quandary
07. Edibles Autopsy
08. Dawn Of Weed Possession
09. The Cone Is Red (Long Live The Cone)
10. The Ultimate Indicantation
11. From Enslavement To Hydrobliteration (Bonus Track)
Par BBB
