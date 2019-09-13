chargement...

Les news du 13 Septembre 2019

News
Les news du 13 Septembre 2019 The Deathtrip
»
(Lien direct)
THE DEATHTRIP (Black Metal) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Demon Solar Totem qui sortira le 15 novembre via Profund Lore. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Demon Solar Totem
2. Angel Fossils
3. Enter Spectral Realms
4. Surrender To A Higher Power
5. Vintage Telepathy
6. Abraxas Mirrors
7. Awaiting A New Maker

13 Septembre 2019
ZOMBIE RIOT

