»

(Lien direct) THE DEATHTRIP (Black Metal) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Demon Solar Totem qui sortira le 15 novembre via Profund Lore. L'ensemble se découvre ici :



1. Demon Solar Totem

2. Angel Fossils

3. Enter Spectral Realms

4. Surrender To A Higher Power

5. Vintage Telepathy

6. Abraxas Mirrors

7. Awaiting A New Maker



