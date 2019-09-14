EXMORTUS (Neo-Classical Power/Thrash/Death) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son EP Legions Of The Undead qui sortira le 25 octobre via M-Theory Audio. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Legions Of The Undead
2. Swallow Your Soul
3. Beetlejuice
4. Psycho Theme
5. Night On Bald Mountain
IMPLORE (Grind/Crust/Death) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album Alienated Despair qui sortira le 27 septembre via Century Media Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Faculties Of Time
2. Abandoned Desires
3. Parallax
4. All is Not Lost Is Long Forgotten
5. The Constant Dissonance
6. Never Again
7. All Consuming Filth
8. Let The Pleasure Destroy Me
9. In Apathetic Isolation
10. The Venom Comes In Droves
11. Despondency
UNFATHOMABLE RUINATION (Brutal Death) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Enraged And Unbound qui sortira le 22 novembre via Willowtip Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. An Obsidian Perception
2. Enraged And Unbound
3. Codebreaker
4. Defy The Architect
5. A Prophetic Compulsion
6. Maniacal Disillusion
7. Fibres
8. Occulta Violentiam
9. Protoplasmic Imprisonment
Par MoM
Par Jean-Clint
Par BBB
Par BBB
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sulphur
Par Thomas Johan...
Par colin.lmbrt
Par Hetone
Par andreas_hansen
Par mayhem13
Par dantefever
Par ElGdlMuerte
Par mayhem13