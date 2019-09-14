chargement...

Morbid Illusion
 Morbid Illusion - In the Cr... (C)
Par MoM		   
Les news du 13 Septembre 2019
 Les news du 13 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 12 Septembre 2019
 Les news du 12 Septembre 20... (N)
Par BBB		   
Atlantean Kodex
 Atlantean Kodex - The Cours... (C)
Par BBB		   
Darkend
 Darkend - Spiritual Resonance (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 11 Septembre 2019
 Les news du 11 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Sulphur		   
Illdisposed
 Illdisposed - Reveal Your S... (C)
Par Thomas Johan...		   
Sale Freux
 Sale Freux - « Adieu, Vat !... (C)
Par colin.lmbrt		   
Critical Defiance
 Critical Defiance - Misconc... (C)
Par Hetone		   
Les news du 10 Septembre 2019
 Les news du 10 Septembre 20... (N)
Par andreas_hansen		   
Borgne
 Borgne - [∞] (C)
Par mayhem13		   
Sinmara
 Sinmara - Hvísl Stjarnanna (C)
Par dantefever		   
Avslut
 Avslut - Förslavad (EP) (C)
Par ElGdlMuerte		   
Mörk Gryning
 Mörk Gryning - Return Fire (C)
Par mayhem13		   

Les news du 14 Septembre 2019

News
Les news du 14 Septembre 2019 Lacuna Coil - Exmortus - Black Beast - Implore - Mithridatic - Unfathomable Ruination - Sarke
»
(Lien direct)
LACUNA COIL (Metal alternatif gothique) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album Black Anima qui sortira le 11 octobre via Century Media. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Anima Nera
2. Sword Of Anger
3. Reckless
4. Layers Of Time
5. Apocalypse
6. Now Or Never
7. Under The Surface
8. Veneficium
9. The End Is All I Can See
10. Save Me
11. Black Anima
12. Black Feathers *
13. Through The Flames *
14. Black Dried Up Heart *

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
EXMORTUS (Neo-Classical Power/Thrash/Death) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son EP Legions Of The Undead qui sortira le 25 octobre via M-Theory Audio. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Legions Of The Undead
2. Swallow Your Soul
3. Beetlejuice
4. Psycho Theme
5. Night On Bald Mountain

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BLACK BEAST (Raw Black Metal) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son album Nocturnal Bloodlust qui sortira le 8 novembre via Primitive Reaction. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Prelude
2. Black Seremony
3. Riding On Wings Of Death
4. Your Cold Grave
5. Words Of Leviathan
6. Unholy One
7. Nocturnal Bloodlust
8. Fist Of The Devil
9. Symbol For My Devotion

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
IMPLORE (Grind/Crust/Death) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album Alienated Despair qui sortira le 27 septembre via Century Media Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Faculties Of Time
2. Abandoned Desires
3. Parallax
4. All is Not Lost Is Long Forgotten
5. The Constant Dissonance
6. Never Again
7. All Consuming Filth
8. Let The Pleasure Destroy Me
9. In Apathetic Isolation
10. The Venom Comes In Droves
11. Despondency

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MITHRIDATIC (Death/Black) a dévoilé l'intégralité de son nouvel album Tetanos Mystique sorti hier via Xenokorp, il s'écoute ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
UNFATHOMABLE RUINATION (Brutal Death) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Enraged And Unbound qui sortira le 22 novembre via Willowtip Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. An Obsidian Perception
2. Enraged And Unbound
3. Codebreaker
4. Defy The Architect
5. A Prophetic Compulsion
6. Maniacal Disillusion
7. Fibres
8. Occulta Violentiam
9. Protoplasmic Imprisonment

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SARKE (Black Thrash) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Gastwerso qui sortira le 1er novembre via Indie Recordings. "Ties Of Blood" s'écoute ci-dessous :

 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint
14 Septembre 2019
