(Lien direct) LACUNA COIL (Metal alternatif gothique) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album Black Anima qui sortira le 11 octobre via Century Media. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :



1. Anima Nera

2. Sword Of Anger

3. Reckless

4. Layers Of Time

5. Apocalypse

6. Now Or Never

7. Under The Surface

8. Veneficium

9. The End Is All I Can See

10. Save Me

11. Black Anima

12. Black Feathers *

13. Through The Flames *

14. Black Dried Up Heart *



