Les news du 16 Septembre 2019

KREATOR (Thrash) vient d'annoncer le recrutement au poste de bassiste de l'ancien DRAGONFORCE Frédéric Leclercq, qui remplace Christian Giesler qui annoncé son départ du groupe après 24 ans d'activité. Le communique du groupe est le suivant :



"Firstly, we would like to say thank you to Speesy for his time in Kreator over the last 25 years – we have accomplished so much, and I sincerely wish him the best in his future! A new chapter for KREATOR beckons; Bienvenue Frederic Leclercq! Fred represents a new focus and hunger within Kreator and we’re extremely excited to have him a part of the KREATOR family – not only is he an exceptional musician but a great human being which made the decision to have him join the band very easy! We begin in Chile and continue on to some explosive years ahead!"

RAM (Heavy Metal) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album The Throne Within sorti ce vendredi via Metal Blade. Le clip de "Spirit Reaper" se découvre ci-dessous :





AS I LAY DYING (Metalcore) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album Shaped By Fire qui sortira le 20 septembre via Nuclear Blast. "Blinded" se découvre ci-dessous :





