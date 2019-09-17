»

(Lien direct) MALOKARPATAN (Dark Heavy Metal) entrera en studio le mois prochain pour débuter l'enregistrement de son nouvel album intitulé Krupinské Ohne (The Fires Of Krupina). Celui-ci sortira le 20 mars sur Invictus Productions et The Ajna Offensive.



Adam a écrit : "Krupinské ohne (The Fires of Krupina) is a concept work dealing with real and magical events that took place during 17th century in the town of Krupina. A coven of witches operated here and instilled fear in the area that has eventually led to their fiery deaths upon the pyres of Catholic Church. Adjusted to the conceptual nature of the album, the music is inspired by the specific mystique and adventurous spirit of 70s progressive rock albums, while still remaining true to its roots of Iron Curtain style obscure black/heavy metal."