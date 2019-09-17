chargement...

Les news du 17 Septembre 2019

News
Les news du 17 Septembre 2019 Blut Aus Nord - Malokarpatan
BLUT AUS NORD (Industrial Black / Death Metal) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Hallucinogen. Ce dernier s'écoute en cliquant ici. Sortie prévue le 11 octobre sur Debemur Morti Productions :


01. Nomos Nebuleam
02. Nebeleste
03. Sybelius
04. Anthosmos
05. Mahagma
06. Haallucinählia
MALOKARPATAN (Dark Heavy Metal) entrera en studio le mois prochain pour débuter l'enregistrement de son nouvel album intitulé Krupinské Ohne (The Fires Of Krupina). Celui-ci sortira le 20 mars sur Invictus Productions et The Ajna Offensive.

Adam a écrit : "Krupinské ohne (The Fires of Krupina) is a concept work dealing with real and magical events that took place during 17th century in the town of Krupina. A coven of witches operated here and instilled fear in the area that has eventually led to their fiery deaths upon the pyres of Catholic Church. Adjusted to the conceptual nature of the album, the music is inspired by the specific mystique and adventurous spirit of 70s progressive rock albums, while still remaining true to its roots of Iron Curtain style obscure black/heavy metal."
17 Septembre 2019
17 Septembre 2019
ZOMBIE RIOT

GROUPES DU JOUR
Blut Aus Nord
 Blut Aus Nord
Industrial Black / Death Metal - 1994 - France		   
Malokarpatan
 Malokarpatan
Dark Heavy Metal - 2014 - Slovaquie		   
