Les news du 19 Septembre 2019
Par Sim		   
Entombed A.D.
Par Mitch		   
Darkend
Par philresist		   
10 MoM Challenge n°3 - Ceci n'est pas du DEATH !
Par Funky Globe		   
Goatspell
Par dantefever		   
Satyricon
Par Sebathan		   
Les news du 18 Septembre 2019
Par X-Death		   
Odious Mortem
Par X-Death		   
Tomb Mold
Par X-Death		   
Mgla
Par Stockwel		   
Les news du 17 Septembre 2019
Par Sim		   
PPCM #23 - CELTIC pas beau ce METAL-là ?
Par MoM		   

Les news du 19 Septembre 2019

News
Les news du 19 Septembre 2019 Blood Incantation - Gruzja - Selenite - Savage Master - Golgotha - Vaultwraith - Perverted Ceremony - Witchcraft - Take Offense - Faustian Pact - Dropdead
Le nouvel album de BLOOD INCANTATION (Death Metal) aura pour titre Hidden History Of The Human Race et sortira le 22 novembre sur Dark Descend Records aux Etats-Unis et Century Media en Europe. Voici le tracklisting ainsi que l'artwork :

01. Slave Species Of The Gods
02. The Giza Power Plant
03. Inner Paths (To Outer Space)
04. Awakening From The Dream Of Existence To The Multidimensional Nature Of Our Reality (Mirror Of The Soul)

GRUZJA (Black Metal) a confirmé, via Godz Ov War, la sortie de son prochain opus, Jeszcze Nie Mamy Na Was Pomysłu, pour le 18 Octobre prochain. La pochette, dévoilée, a été réalisée par Sars (Furia).		 Les news du

SELENITE (Funeral Doom/Death) a dévoilé sur ce lien le morceau "Channeling Chants from Beyond" issu de son premier full-length Mahasamadhi à venir le 21 octobre sur Seance Records. Tracklist :

1. Third Eye Open
2. Requiem for a Soul
3. Final Reckoning
4. Hidden Presence
5. Channelling Chants from Beyond

SAVAGE MASTER (Heavy Metal) a publié le titre "Flyer in the Night" sur Bandcamp. Celui-ci figure sur le prochain disque des Américains, Myth, Magic & Steel, qui sort le 25 octobre via Shadow Kingdom Records. Tracklist :

1. Myth, Magic & Steel
2. The Devil's Ecstasy
3. The Owl
4. Flyer in the Night
5. Crystal Gazer
6. Lady of Steel
7. High Priestess
8. Far Beyond the Grave
9. Warrior vs. Dragon

GOLGOTHA (Death/Doom) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau ""Burning the Disease" tiré de son nouvel opus Erasing the Past à paraître le 22 octobre chez Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

1. The Way to Your Soul
2. Distorted Tears
3. Enveloped in Fog
4. Burning the Disease
5. New Hope
6. Rewrite Your Destiny
7. Erasing the Past
8. Land of Defeat

VAULTWRAITH (Heavy/Black) sortira son nouvel album Light the Candle In Honour of Devils le 31 octobre sur Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :

1. The Welcoming Flames of Oblivion (Intro)
2. Accused Sorceress
3. Reborn in Charnel Infamy
4. Four Beasts Before the Throne
5. Castle of the Accursed
6. The Divine Butcheress
7. Abess Antichrist
8. All the Black Arts At Her Command
9. Betrothed to the Wicked
10. Execution of the Plague Spreader
11. Nächtober Necromancy
12. The Morta-Possessed

PERVERTED CEREMONY (Black/Death) et WITCHCRAFT (Black/Death) vont s'associer sur un split intitulé Nighermancie / Black Candle Invoker le 19 octobre chez Nuclear War Now! Productions.Deux extraits sont à découvrir ci-dessous. Tracklist :

1. Perverted Ceremony - Nighermancie
2. Perverted Ceremony - In Sin with the Goat
3. Perverted Ceremony - Light the Inverted Candles
4. Perverted Ceremony - The 7 Liberated Arts
5. Witchcraft - Diablerie
6. Witchcraft - Bewitchment at the Avernus Gate
7. Witchcraft - Seventh Sabbath Night



Intitulé Keep An Eye Out, le nouvel album des Américains de TAKE OFFENSE (Thrash/Crossover) sortira le 18 octobre sur Pure Noise Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le morceau-titre :

01. Keep An Eye Out
02. Hidden In Plain Sight
03. Internalized
04. Awake In A Dream
05. Above No One
06. Zoned In
07. Guilt Free
08. Caught Between Nothing
09. Reap What You Sow
10. The Consequence

Le premier album des Finlandais de FAUSTIAN PACT (Black Metal) aura pour titre Outojen Tornien Varjoissa et sortira sur Werewolf Records. Le groupe en a dévoilé un nouvel extrait (cliquez ici pour découvrir le titre "Myytti Am'Khollenin Kuninkaasta" publié il y a quelques mois) avec le titre "Kuulas Musta Aika" à découvrir ci-dessous :

DROPDEAD (Hardcore) vient de dévoiler son premier nouveau morceau en cinq ans. Intitulé "Hatred Burning", ce dernier disponible ici figurera sur une compilation baptisée Every Winter Is Cold et éditée par le label Atomic Action! Records. Celle-ci sera disponible en LP à compter du mois prochain.		 Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB + Sagamore + Keyser
19 Septembre 2019
ZOMBIE RIOT

3 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Sim citer
Sim
19/09/2019 16:33
Au début j'ai détesté, maintenant j'adore ahaha
AxGxB citer
AxGxB
19/09/2019 16:24
La pochette du nouveau BI, du génie !
ElGdlMuerte citer
ElGdlMuerte
19/09/2019 11:24
Great news pour le Take Offense, enfin un nouvel album !!! Et ensuite, une compile de leurs EP's en CD serait magique !!!

