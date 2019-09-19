»

VAULTWRAITH (Heavy/Black) sortira son nouvel album Light the Candle In Honour of Devils le 31 octobre sur Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :



1. The Welcoming Flames of Oblivion (Intro)

2. Accused Sorceress

3. Reborn in Charnel Infamy

4. Four Beasts Before the Throne

5. Castle of the Accursed

6. The Divine Butcheress

7. Abess Antichrist

8. All the Black Arts At Her Command

9. Betrothed to the Wicked

10. Execution of the Plague Spreader

11. Nächtober Necromancy

12. The Morta-Possessed



