Les news du 20 Septembre 2019
Les news du 20 Septembre 2019 Bodyfarm - Brain Drill - Blut Aus Nord - Nirnaeth - Noctem - Heathen - Urn - Carcinoid - Denial Of God - Serpens Luminis - Marras - Mongrel's Cross - Silvertomb
|BODYFARM (Death Metal) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Dreadlord qui sortira le 27 septembre via No Dust Records. Le morceau-titre se découvre ci-dessous :
|BRAIN DRILL (Brutal Death Technique) c'est terminé ! Le groupe l'a annoncé via le court communiqué suivant : "As of last month we’ve mutually decided to bring Brain Drill to an end. We simply do not have the spare time to play shows, tour or record anymore. So after being a band for 15 years we’ve come to the conclusion that it’s best to just be done with it. We are very thankful and grateful for the support we were given by all of our fans around the world throughout the years in helping us create the Brain Drill trilogy. Thanks again to everyone for all of the support and Goodbye.
Dylan - Alex - Travis
Brain Drill"
|En raison d'un leak, Debemur Morti a choisi de sortir le dernier album de BLUT AUS NORD (Industrial Black / Death Metal), "Hallucinogen" en avance. Il se découvre ainsi sur Bandcamp, dans son intégralité :
|NIRNAETH (Black Metal) a dévoilé le clip du morceau "The Crater" qui figure sur l'album From Shadow To Flesh sorti l'an dernier. Il se découvre ici :
|NOCTEM (Death / Black) vient de dévoiler un nouvel extrait de son prochain album The Black Consecration qui sortira le 1er novembre via Art Gates Records. "Sulphur" se découvre ici :
|HEATHEN (Thrash/Heavy) va rentrer en studio dans les jours qui viennent afin d'y enregistrer son nouvel album. Plus d'infos prochainement ...
|URN (Black/Thrash) vient de dévoiler l'intégralité de son nouvel album Iron Will Of Power qui sorti aujourd'hui via Season Of Mist. Il se découvre ci-dessous :
|CARCINOID (Death/Doom, Australie) a dévoilé le morceau "Sickness" extrait de son premier disque Metastatic Declination à paraître le 7 octobre sur Memento Mori (CD) et le 1er novembre sur Blood Harvest (LP). Tracklist :
1. Dread
2. Sorrow
3. Rotting Beneath
4. The Drowning
5. Ravenous Being
6. Metastatic Declination
7. Suffering Reborn
8. Sickness
9. Face of Anguish (demo)*
10. Hatred Lasts Forever (demo)*
11. Red Mist Descending (demo)*
* = CD-only bonus tracks
|DENIAL OF GOD (Black Metal) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le titre "Undead Hunger" extrait de son nouvel opus The Hallow Mass qui sort le 25 octobre via Osmose Productions et Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :
1. Hallowmas
2. Undead Hunger
3. The Shapeless Mass
4. The Lake In The Woods
5. Hour Of The Worm
6. A Thousand Funerals
7. The Transylvanian Dream
|SERPENS LUMINIS (Black/Death, Suisse) sortira son premier longue-durée Bright Euphoria le 15 novembre chez Goathorned Productions. Tracklist :
1. The Dawn Fragrances [9:03]
2. Bright Euphoria [6:41]
3. A Wreathed Skull [11:25]
|MARRAS (Black Metal avec des membres de Vargrav, Förgjord, Nekrokrist SS et Mimorium) sortira son premier full-length Where Light Comes to Die le 19 novembre sur Spread Evil Productions. Tracklist :
1. Prologi (Guidance)
2. Overture of the Lonely Journey
3. Lifeless Sculptures
4. Prologi (Faith)
5. Sea of Trees
6. Prologi (Damnation)
7. Transition of the Lightless Path
8. Where Light Comes to Die
9. Prologi (Desolation)
10. Chamber of Penance
|MONGREL'S CROSS (Black/Thrash/, Australie) a recruté Proscriptor (Absu) comme nouveau chanteur pour son nouvel album Arcana, Scrying And Revelation à venir au printemps ou à l'été prochains via Hells Headbangers.
|Le premier album de SILVERTOMB (Sludge/Grunge), groupe dans lequel on retrouve notamment les deux ex-Type O Negative Kenny Hickey et John Kelly, aura pour titre Edge Of Existence et sortira le 1er novembre sur Long Branch Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un deuxième extrait avec le titre "Waiting" :
01. Insomnia / Sunrise
02. Love You Without No Lies (YouTube)
03. So True
04. Not Your Savior
05. One Of You
06. Rite Of Passage / Crossing Over
07. Eulogy / Requiem
08. Sleeping On Nails And Wine
09. Waiting
