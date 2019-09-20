»

(Lien direct) BRAIN DRILL (Brutal Death Technique) c'est terminé ! Le groupe l'a annoncé via le court communiqué suivant : "As of last month we’ve mutually decided to bring Brain Drill to an end. We simply do not have the spare time to play shows, tour or record anymore. So after being a band for 15 years we’ve come to the conclusion that it’s best to just be done with it. We are very thankful and grateful for the support we were given by all of our fans around the world throughout the years in helping us create the Brain Drill trilogy. Thanks again to everyone for all of the support and Goodbye.



Dylan - Alex - Travis

Brain Drill"