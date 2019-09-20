chargement...

10 MoM Challenge n°3 - Ceci n'est pas du DEATH !
 10 MoM Challenge n°3 - Ceci...
Par MoM		   
Les news du 19 Septembre 2019
 Les news du 19 Septembre 20...
Par AxGxB		   
Entombed A.D.
 Entombed A.D. - Bowels Of E...
Par Mitch		   
Darkend
 Darkend - Spiritual Resonance
Par philresist		   
Goatspell
 Goatspell - Ascension Of Th...
Par dantefever		   
Satyricon
 Satyricon - Nemesis Divina
Par Sebathan		   
Les news du 18 Septembre 2019
 Les news du 18 Septembre 20...
Par X-Death		   
Odious Mortem
 Odious Mortem - Cryptic Imp...
Par X-Death		   

Les news du 20 Septembre 2019

News
Les news du 20 Septembre 2019 Noctem - Heathen - Urn - Carcinoid - Denial Of God - Serpens Luminis - Marras - Mongrel's Cross - Silvertomb
»
(Lien direct)
NOCTEM (Death / Black) vient de dévoiler un nouvel extrait de son prochain album The Black Consecration qui sortira le 1er novembre via Art Gates Records. "Sulphur" se découvre ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HEATHEN (Thrash/Heavy) va rentrer en studio dans les jours qui viennent afin d'y enregistrer son nouvel album. Plus d'infos prochainement ...		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
URN (Black/Thrash) vient de dévoiler l'intégralité de son nouvel album Iron Will Of Power qui sorti aujourd'hui via Season Of Mist. Il se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CARCINOID (Death/Doom, Australie) a dévoilé le morceau "Sickness" extrait de son premier disque Metastatic Declination à paraître le 7 octobre sur Memento Mori (CD) et le 1er novembre sur Blood Harvest (LP). Tracklist :

1. Dread
2. Sorrow
3. Rotting Beneath
4. The Drowning
5. Ravenous Being
6. Metastatic Declination
7. Suffering Reborn
8. Sickness
9. Face of Anguish (demo)*
10. Hatred Lasts Forever (demo)*
11. Red Mist Descending (demo)*

* = CD-only bonus tracks

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DENIAL OF GOD (Black Metal) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le titre "Undead Hunger" extrait de son nouvel opus The Hallow Mass qui sort le 25 octobre via Osmose Productions et Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :

1. Hallowmas
2. Undead Hunger
3. The Shapeless Mass
4. The Lake In The Woods
5. Hour Of The Worm
6. A Thousand Funerals
7. The Transylvanian Dream		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SERPENS LUMINIS (Black/Death, Suisse) sortira son premier longue-durée Bright Euphoria le 15 novembre chez Goathorned Productions. Tracklist :

1. The Dawn Fragrances [9:03]
2. Bright Euphoria [6:41]
3. A Wreathed Skull [11:25]

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MARRAS (Black Metal avec des membres de Vargrav, Förgjord, Nekrokrist SS et Mimorium) sortira son premier full-length Where Light Comes to Die le 19 novembre sur Spread Evil Productions. Tracklist :

1. Prologi (Guidance)
2. Overture of the Lonely Journey
3. Lifeless Sculptures
4. Prologi (Faith)
5. Sea of Trees
6. Prologi (Damnation)
7. Transition of the Lightless Path
8. Where Light Comes to Die
9. Prologi (Desolation)
10. Chamber of Penance

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MONGREL'S CROSS (Black/Thrash/, Australie) a recruté Proscriptor (Absu) comme nouveau chanteur pour son nouvel album Arcana, Scrying And Revelation à venir au printemps ou à l'été prochains via Hells Headbangers.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le premier album de SILVERTOMB (Sludge/Grunge), groupe dans lequel on retrouve notamment les deux ex-Type O Negative Kenny Hickey et John Kelly, aura pour titre Edge Of Existence et sortira le 1er novembre sur Long Branch Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un deuxième extrait avec le titre "Waiting" :

01. Insomnia / Sunrise
02. Love You Without No Lies (YouTube)
03. So True
04. Not Your Savior
05. One Of You
06. Rite Of Passage / Crossing Over
07. Eulogy / Requiem
08. Sleeping On Nails And Wine
09. Waiting

 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser + AxGxB
20 Septembre 2019
ZOMBIE RIOT

GROUPES DU JOUR
Denial Of God
 Denial Of God
Black Metal - 1991 - Danemark		   
Heathen
 Heathen
Thrash/Heavy - 1984 - Etats-Unis		   
Mongrel's Cross
 Mongrel's Cross
Black / Thrash - 2009 - Australie		   
Noctem
 Noctem
Death / Black - 2001 - Espagne		   
Undeath
Demo '19 (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Total Hate
Throne Behind A Black Veil
Lire la chronique
10 MoM Challenge n°3 - Ceci n'est pas du DEATH !
Lire le podcast
Entombed A.D.
Bowels Of Earth
Lire la chronique
Mavorim
Silent Leges Inter Arma
Lire la chronique
Asagraum
Dawn of Infinite Fire
Lire la chronique
PPCM #23 - CELTIC pas beau ce METAL-là ?
Lire le podcast
Mgla
Age Of Excuse
Lire la chronique
Kruksog
Foster Prudence
Lire la chronique
Darkend
Spiritual Resonance
Lire la chronique
Adherent
Demo MMXVII (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Power From Hell
Profound Evil Presence
Lire la chronique
Imperial Cult
Spasm of Light
Lire la chronique
Jupiterian
Terraforming
Lire la chronique
Vitriol
To Bathe From The Throat Of...
Lire la chronique
Atlantean Kodex
The Course of Empire
Lire la chronique
Acid Witch
Evil Sound Screamers
Lire la chronique
Lutomysl
Ecce Homo
Lire la chronique
Various Artists
Slave to the Grind (DVD)
Lire la chronique
Temple Of Dread
Blood Craving Mantras
Lire la chronique
Antichrist Siege Machine
Schism Perpetration
Lire la chronique
Illdisposed
Reveal Your Soul For The Dead
Lire la chronique
Furia
Grudzień za grudniem
Lire la chronique
Critical Defiance
Misconception
Lire la chronique
Rotted
Pestilent Tomb
Lire la chronique
Jesus Cröst
Tot
Lire la chronique
Impavida
Antipode
Lire la chronique
Imprecation
Damnatio Ad Bestias
Lire la chronique
Esoctrilihum
The Telluric Ashes Of The O...
Lire la chronique
Ossuary
Supreme Degradation (Démo)
Lire la chronique