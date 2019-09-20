CARCINOID (Death/Doom, Australie) a dévoilé le morceau "Sickness" extrait de son premier disque Metastatic Declination à paraître le 7 octobre sur Memento Mori (CD) et le 1er novembre sur Blood Harvest (LP). Tracklist :
1. Dread
2. Sorrow
3. Rotting Beneath
4. The Drowning
5. Ravenous Being
6. Metastatic Declination
7. Suffering Reborn
8. Sickness
9. Face of Anguish (demo)*
10. Hatred Lasts Forever (demo)*
11. Red Mist Descending (demo)*
DENIAL OF GOD (Black Metal) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le titre "Undead Hunger" extrait de son nouvel opus The Hallow Mass qui sort le 25 octobre via Osmose Productions et Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :
1. Hallowmas
2. Undead Hunger
3. The Shapeless Mass
4. The Lake In The Woods
5. Hour Of The Worm
6. A Thousand Funerals
7. The Transylvanian Dream
MARRAS (Black Metal avec des membres de Vargrav, Förgjord, Nekrokrist SS et Mimorium) sortira son premier full-length Where Light Comes to Die le 19 novembre sur Spread Evil Productions. Tracklist :
1. Prologi (Guidance)
2. Overture of the Lonely Journey
3. Lifeless Sculptures
4. Prologi (Faith)
5. Sea of Trees
6. Prologi (Damnation)
7. Transition of the Lightless Path
8. Where Light Comes to Die
9. Prologi (Desolation)
10. Chamber of Penance
MONGREL'S CROSS (Black/Thrash/, Australie) a recruté Proscriptor (Absu) comme nouveau chanteur pour son nouvel album Arcana, Scrying And Revelation à venir au printemps ou à l'été prochains via Hells Headbangers.
Le premier album de SILVERTOMB (Sludge/Grunge), groupe dans lequel on retrouve notamment les deux ex-Type O Negative Kenny Hickey et John Kelly, aura pour titre Edge Of Existence et sortira le 1er novembre sur Long Branch Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un deuxième extrait avec le titre "Waiting" :
01. Insomnia / Sunrise
02. Love You Without No Lies (YouTube)
03. So True
04. Not Your Savior
05. One Of You
06. Rite Of Passage / Crossing Over
07. Eulogy / Requiem
08. Sleeping On Nails And Wine
09. Waiting
