Les news du 20 Septembre 2019
|Le premier album de SILVERTOMB (), groupe dans lequel on retrouve notamment les deux ex-Type O Negative Kenny Hickey et John Kelly, aura pour titre Edge Of Existence et sortira le 1er novembre sur Long Branch Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un deuxième extrait avec le titre "Waiting" :
01. Insomnia / Sunrise
02. Love You Without No Lies (YouTube)
03. So True
04. Not Your Savior
05. One Of You
06. Rite Of Passage / Crossing Over
07. Eulogy / Requiem
08. Sleeping On Nails And Wine
09. Waiting
