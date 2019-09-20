chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
105 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
10 MoM Challenge n°3 - Ceci n'est pas du DEATH !
 10 MoM Challenge n°3 - Ceci... (D)
Par MoM		   
Les news du 19 Septembre 2019
 Les news du 19 Septembre 20... (N)
Par AxGxB		   
Entombed A.D.
 Entombed A.D. - Bowels Of E... (C)
Par Mitch		   
Darkend
 Darkend - Spiritual Resonance (C)
Par philresist		   
Goatspell
 Goatspell - Ascension Of Th... (C)
Par dantefever		   
Satyricon
 Satyricon - Nemesis Divina (C)
Par Sebathan		   
Les news du 18 Septembre 2019
 Les news du 18 Septembre 20... (N)
Par X-Death		   
Odious Mortem
 Odious Mortem - Cryptic Imp... (C)
Par X-Death		   

Les news du 20 Septembre 2019

News
Les news du 20 Septembre 2019 Silvertomb
»
(Lien direct)
Le premier album de SILVERTOMB (), groupe dans lequel on retrouve notamment les deux ex-Type O Negative Kenny Hickey et John Kelly, aura pour titre Edge Of Existence et sortira le 1er novembre sur Long Branch Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un deuxième extrait avec le titre "Waiting" :

01. Insomnia / Sunrise
02. Love You Without No Lies (YouTube)
03. So True
04. Not Your Savior
05. One Of You
06. Rite Of Passage / Crossing Over
07. Eulogy / Requiem
08. Sleeping On Nails And Wine
09. Waiting

 Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB
20 Septembre 2019
ZOMBIE RIOT

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Undeath
Demo '19 (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Total Hate
Throne Behind A Black Veil
Lire la chronique
10 MoM Challenge n°3 - Ceci n'est pas du DEATH !
Lire le podcast
Entombed A.D.
Bowels Of Earth
Lire la chronique
Mavorim
Silent Leges Inter Arma
Lire la chronique
Asagraum
Dawn of Infinite Fire
Lire la chronique
PPCM #23 - CELTIC pas beau ce METAL-là ?
Lire le podcast
Mgla
Age Of Excuse
Lire la chronique
Kruksog
Foster Prudence
Lire la chronique
Darkend
Spiritual Resonance
Lire la chronique
Adherent
Demo MMXVII (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Power From Hell
Profound Evil Presence
Lire la chronique
Imperial Cult
Spasm of Light
Lire la chronique
Jupiterian
Terraforming
Lire la chronique
Vitriol
To Bathe From The Throat Of...
Lire la chronique
Atlantean Kodex
The Course of Empire
Lire la chronique
Acid Witch
Evil Sound Screamers
Lire la chronique
Lutomysl
Ecce Homo
Lire la chronique
Various Artists
Slave to the Grind (DVD)
Lire la chronique
Temple Of Dread
Blood Craving Mantras
Lire la chronique
Antichrist Siege Machine
Schism Perpetration
Lire la chronique
Illdisposed
Reveal Your Soul For The Dead
Lire la chronique
Furia
Grudzień za grudniem
Lire la chronique
Critical Defiance
Misconception
Lire la chronique
Rotted
Pestilent Tomb
Lire la chronique
Jesus Cröst
Tot
Lire la chronique
Impavida
Antipode
Lire la chronique
Imprecation
Damnatio Ad Bestias
Lire la chronique
Esoctrilihum
The Telluric Ashes Of The O...
Lire la chronique
Ossuary
Supreme Degradation (Démo)
Lire la chronique