(Lien direct) SILVERTOMB (), groupe dans lequel on retrouve notamment les deux ex-Type O Negative Kenny Hickey et John Kelly, aura pour titre Edge Of Existence et sortira le 1er novembre sur Long Branch Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un deuxième extrait avec le titre "Waiting" :



01. Insomnia / Sunrise

02. Love You Without No Lies (YouTube)

03. So True

04. Not Your Savior

05. One Of You

06. Rite Of Passage / Crossing Over

07. Eulogy / Requiem

08. Sleeping On Nails And Wine

09. Waiting



