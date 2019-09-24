»

(Lien direct) INTEGRITY (Hardcore) et BLEACH EVERYTHING (Hardcore) intitulé SDK x RFTCC (Septic Death Karaoke x Rocket From The Crypt Covers). Ce dernier rend hommage à juste titre à un split entre Septic Death et Rocket From The Crypt sorti en 1992. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec la reprise de "On A Rope" par BLEACH EVERYTHING et sur lequel on retrouve Riley Gale de Power Trip et Mike Kennerty of The All-American Rejects :



01. Integrity - Sweat of a Nightmare (featuring Darkest Prince)

02. Integrity - Change

03. Integrity - Dream Silent

04. Integrity - Poison Mask

05. Integrity - Thaw (Cold World)

06. Bleach Everything - Middle

07. Bleach Everything - On a Rope (featuring Riley Gale, Mike Kennerty)

08. Bleach Everything - Sturdy Wrists

09. Bleach Everything - Vital Signs

10. Bleach Everything - I'm Not Invisible (featuring Christopher Royal King)



<a href="http://bleacheverything.bandcamp.com/album/rftcc">RFTCC by Bleach Everything</a>