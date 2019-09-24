chargement...

Les news du 23 Septembre 2019
 Les news du 23 Septembre 20... (N)
Par X-Death		   
Undeath
 Undeath - Sentient Autolysi... (C)
Par X-Death		   
Chevalier
 Chevalier - Chapitre II (EP) (C)
Par Troll Traya		   
Blood Red Throne
 Blood Red Throne - Fit To K... (C)
Par N4pht4		   
Cult of Luna
 Cult of Luna - Vertikal (C)
Par mayhem13		   
BLACK METAL ! Le TOP de...
 BLACK METAL ! Le TOP de... - (D)
Par Sagamore		   
Division Speed
 Division Speed - Division S... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Mournful Congregation
 Mournful Congregation - The... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Kill-Town Death Fest 2019 / The Decompomorphosis
 Kill-Town Death Fest 2019 /... (D)
Par Sim		   
Teitanblood
 Teitanblood - Death (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Illdisposed
 Illdisposed - Reveal Your S... (C)
Par seb niggurath		   

Les news du 24 Septembre 2019

News
Les news du 24 Septembre 2019 Alcest - Dragonforce - Profane Order - Profanatica - Omegavortex - Voimaton - Goatess - Andralls - Expunged - Second to Sun - Ehlder - Integrity - Bleach Everything - From Ashes Rise
»
(Lien direct)
A l'occasion de la sortie le 25 octobre de son nouvel album Spiritual Instinct ALCEST (Black/Folk/Postrock) offrira ce même jour une session de dédicaces et un concert acoustique à Gibert Joseph.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DRAGONFORCE (Power Metal Mélodique) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album Extreme Power Metal qui sortira le 27 septembre via earMusic. "Razorblade Meltdown" s'écoute ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
PROFANE ORDER (Black / Death Metal) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album Slave Morality qui sortira le 18 octobre conjointement via Krucyator Productions, Sentient Ruin et Les Fleurs Du Mal Productions. Un premier extrait sera bientôt dévoilé ...

1. A Barren And Everlasting Isolation
2. Righteous Spawn (Of The Plague Child)
3. Black Vomit Desecration
4. War (Upon The Modern World)
5. Perverse Demoniac
6. Ancient Blood
7. Antichrist Abomination
8. Hexed (Defiling God's Child)
9. Entranced By The Morning Star		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
PROFANATICA (Black Metal Obscur) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album Rotting Incarnation Of God qui sortira le 11 octobre via Season Of Mist. "Washed In The Blood Of Lord" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le premier album d'OMEGAVORTEX (Black/Death Metal) aura pour titre Black Abomination Spawn et sortira début 2020 via Invictus Productions (CD) et Deathwork Records (LP). L'artwork sera signé Henry Mann.

»
(Lien direct)
VOIMATON (Death/Doom) sortira sa première démo Demo 2019 le 1er novembre sur Blood Harvest Records. Du son sur Bandcamp.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
GOATESS (Doom/Stoner) offre son nouveau disque Blood and Wine en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 27 septembre chez Svart Records.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ANDRALLS (Thrash Metal) sortira son nouvel opus Bleeding For Thrash le 11 octobre via MDD. Tracklist :

01. We Are the Only Ones
02. Andralls on Fire Part III
03. 64 Bullets
04. Bleeding For Thrash
05. Legion
06. Noiséthrash
07. After Apocalypse
08. Imminent Cancer
09. Acid Rain - Fasthrash Version (Subtera)
10. On Fire
11. 27*02*18
BONUS: Live At SWR Barrosselas Metalfest 2018
12. We Are The Only Ones
13. Fear Is My Ally		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
EXPUNGED (Death Metal) a signé sur Hells Headbangers Records pour la sortie d'un premier EP au premier trimestre 2020.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SECOND TO SUN (Post-Black/Groove Metal) a publié un clip pour "Devil" tiré du nouvel album des Russes, Legacy, qui sort le 7 novembre. Une version instrumentale est elle prévue pour le 16 novembre. Tracklist :

1 Devil
2 Confessional of the Black Penitent
3 Pages For A Manuscript (feat. WV)
4 Monster
5 No Need To Be Afraid Now
6 Once Upon A Time In Russia
7 Raida
8 Me Or Him 2020 (Bonus Track)
9 Virgo Mitt 2020 (Bonus Track)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
EHLDER (Folk/Black Metal) a mis en ligne le titre "Stridskall" extrait de son premier full-length Nordabetraktelse à venir le 4 octobre sur Nordvis Produktion. Tracklist :

1. Stridskall
2. Ändlös
3. Döden I En Döende Kropp
4. Hedningadrapa
5. Gammelmod
6. Tagen
7. Varerytm I Varganord

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le label Dark Operative Records a annoncé la sortie d'un split entre INTEGRITY (Hardcore) et BLEACH EVERYTHING (Hardcore) intitulé SDK x RFTCC (Septic Death Karaoke x Rocket From The Crypt Covers). Ce dernier rend hommage à juste titre à un split entre Septic Death et Rocket From The Crypt sorti en 1992. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec la reprise de "On A Rope" par BLEACH EVERYTHING et sur lequel on retrouve Riley Gale de Power Trip et Mike Kennerty of The All-American Rejects :

01. Integrity - Sweat of a Nightmare (featuring Darkest Prince)
02. Integrity - Change
03. Integrity - Dream Silent
04. Integrity - Poison Mask
05. Integrity - Thaw (Cold World)
06. Bleach Everything - Middle
07. Bleach Everything - On a Rope (featuring Riley Gale, Mike Kennerty)
08. Bleach Everything - Sturdy Wrists
09. Bleach Everything - Vital Signs
10. Bleach Everything - I'm Not Invisible (featuring Christopher Royal King)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le label Southern Lords Records va rééditer en LP les deux premiers albums des Américains de FROM ASHES RISE (Crust/Hardcore). Concrete & Steel et Silence seront disponibles à compter du 18 octobre.		 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + AxGxB + Keyser
24 Septembre 2019
GROUPES DU JOUR
