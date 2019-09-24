Les news du 24 Septembre 2019 Alcest - Dragonforce - Profane Order - Profanatica - Omegavortex - Voimaton - Goatess - Andralls - Expunged - Second to Sun - Ehlder - Integrity - Bleach Everything - From Ashes Rise
PROFANE ORDER (Black / Death Metal) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album Slave Morality qui sortira le 18 octobre conjointement via Krucyator Productions, Sentient Ruin et Les Fleurs Du Mal Productions. Un premier extrait sera bientôt dévoilé ...
1. A Barren And Everlasting Isolation
2. Righteous Spawn (Of The Plague Child)
3. Black Vomit Desecration
4. War (Upon The Modern World)
5. Perverse Demoniac
6. Ancient Blood
7. Antichrist Abomination
8. Hexed (Defiling God's Child)
9. Entranced By The Morning Star
PROFANATICA (Black Metal Obscur) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album Rotting Incarnation Of God qui sortira le 11 octobre via Season Of Mist. "Washed In The Blood Of Lord" se découvre ci-dessous :
Le premier album d'OMEGAVORTEX (Black/Death Metal) aura pour titre Black Abomination Spawn et sortira début 2020 via Invictus Productions (CD) et Deathwork Records (LP). L'artwork sera signé Henry Mann.
ANDRALLS (Thrash Metal) sortira son nouvel opus Bleeding For Thrash le 11 octobre via MDD. Tracklist :
01. We Are the Only Ones
02. Andralls on Fire Part III
03. 64 Bullets
04. Bleeding For Thrash
05. Legion
06. Noiséthrash
07. After Apocalypse
08. Imminent Cancer
09. Acid Rain - Fasthrash Version (Subtera)
10. On Fire
11. 27*02*18
BONUS: Live At SWR Barrosselas Metalfest 2018
12. We Are The Only Ones
13. Fear Is My Ally
SECOND TO SUN (Post-Black/Groove Metal) a publié un clip pour "Devil" tiré du nouvel album des Russes, Legacy, qui sort le 7 novembre. Une version instrumentale est elle prévue pour le 16 novembre. Tracklist :
1 Devil
2 Confessional of the Black Penitent
3 Pages For A Manuscript (feat. WV)
4 Monster
5 No Need To Be Afraid Now
6 Once Upon A Time In Russia
7 Raida
8 Me Or Him 2020 (Bonus Track)
9 Virgo Mitt 2020 (Bonus Track)
Le label Dark Operative Records a annoncé la sortie d'un split entre INTEGRITY (Hardcore) et BLEACH EVERYTHING (Hardcore) intitulé SDK x RFTCC (Septic Death Karaoke x Rocket From The Crypt Covers). Ce dernier rend hommage à juste titre à un split entre Septic Death et Rocket From The Crypt sorti en 1992. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec la reprise de "On A Rope" par BLEACH EVERYTHING et sur lequel on retrouve Riley Gale de Power Trip et Mike Kennerty of The All-American Rejects :
01. Integrity - Sweat of a Nightmare (featuring Darkest Prince)
02. Integrity - Change
03. Integrity - Dream Silent
04. Integrity - Poison Mask
05. Integrity - Thaw (Cold World)
06. Bleach Everything - Middle
07. Bleach Everything - On a Rope (featuring Riley Gale, Mike Kennerty)
08. Bleach Everything - Sturdy Wrists
09. Bleach Everything - Vital Signs
10. Bleach Everything - I'm Not Invisible (featuring Christopher Royal King)
