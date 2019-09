»

(Lien direct) DEFORM (Death Metal) et MORTUOUS (Death Metal) sortira finalement pour Halloween via Carbonized Records. Ce split est dédié à la mémoire de Tim Ninerell, chanteur/guitariste de DEFORM qui s'est suicidé en 2016.



01. Intro (Deform)

02. Behind the Mirrors (Deform)

03. Funerealm (Mortuous)



MORTUOUS a écrit : "What the world should know about Tim: he would eat, breathe, and live death metal! He loved the obscure, horror, and his friends, and family. He took his songwriting and lyrical themes more seriously than most. I wish we could have done more together, but this split is a sentimental release and an important one for death metal die-hards. He is missed."