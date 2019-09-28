chargement...

Les news du 28 Septembre 2019

News
Les news du 28 Septembre 2019 Morbid Angel - Dragonforce - Triumphant - Insomnium - Tribulation - Delain - Concatenatus - Borknagar
»
(Lien direct)
Richard Brunelle, guitariste de MORBID ANGEL (Death Metal) entre 1985 et 1992, est décédé lundi 23 septembre à l'âge de 55 ans. L'information a été révélée par sa soeur :

Megan Box-Brunnele a écrit : "This is Richie's sister-in-law. This devastating post is at the request of my husband and his mother. It is with deep regret and sorrow that we inform Richie's friends and fans that he passed away [on Monday]. Please feel free to visit the link to share memories and condolences. Rest in peace, Richie. You were so loved and will be forever missed." 		Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DRAGONFORCE (Power Metal Mélodique) a dévoilé la reprise du "My Heart Will Go On" de Céline Dion qui figure son album Extreme Power Metal sorti hier via earMusic. Elle s'écoute ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
TRIUMPHANT (Black/Thrash) a dévoilé un titre inédit qui figurera sur son prochain EP dont la date de sortie n'est pas encore connue. "Wraith Amongst The Living" se découvre ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
INSOMNIUM (Death Metal Mélodique) a mis en ligne un troisième extrait de son nouvel album Heart Like A Grave qui sortira le 4 octobre via Century Media. "Pale Morning Star" se découvre ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
TRIBULATION (Death Metal) a mis en ligne un premier extrait de son album live intitulé Alive & Dead At Södra Teatern qui sortira le 15 novembre via Century Media. "Strange Gateways Beckon" est à découvrir ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DELAIN (Metal Symphonique) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album annoncé prochainement via Napalm Records. "Burning Bridges" se découvre ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CONCATENATUS (Black Atmosphérique) a dévoilé le tracklisting et l'intégralité de son album Unfathomable Depths sorti le 20 septembre via Totenmusik. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BORKNAGAR (Black Metal Progressif) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album True North qui est sorti hier via Century Media. "Voices" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du
