Richard Brunelle, guitariste de MORBID ANGEL (Death Metal) entre 1985 et 1992, est décédé lundi 23 septembre à l'âge de 55 ans. L'information a été révélée par sa soeur :
Megan Box-Brunnele a écrit : "This is Richie's sister-in-law. This devastating post is at the request of my husband and his mother. It is with deep regret and sorrow that we inform Richie's friends and fans that he passed away [on Monday]. Please feel free to visit the link to share memories and condolences. Rest in peace, Richie. You were so loved and will be forever missed."
TRIBULATION (Death Metal) a mis en ligne un premier extrait de son album live intitulé Alive & Dead At Södra Teatern qui sortira le 15 novembre via Century Media. "Strange Gateways Beckon" est à découvrir ici :
