Les news du 29 Septembre 2019 News Les news du 29 Septembre 2019 Nekrosity - Tribulation - Midnight » (Lien direct) Void Gazer, le premier album des Suédois de NEKROSITY (Death Metal) est sorti il y a quelques jours via Growls From The Underground Records. Ce dernier s'écoute en intégralité ci-dessous :



01. Insemination Of The Forgotten

02. Lazarus Curse

03. Malignant Observer

04. Nuclear Damnation

05. Void Gazer

06. Bringer Of End Times

07. Incinerating Salvation

08. Strigoaică



<a href="http://nekrosity.bandcamp.com/album/void-gazer">Void Gazer by Nekrosity</a>

» (Lien direct) TRIBULATION (Death Metal) à dévoilé un extrait de son album live intitulé Alive & Dead At Södra Teatern disponible dans une version double CD + DVD via Metal Blade Records à compter du 15 novembre.



Disc 1 (CD) - Akt I

01. The Lament

02. Nightbound

03. Lady Death

04. Subterranea

05. Purgatorio

06. Cries From The Underworld

07. Lacrimosa

08. The World

09. Here Be Dragons



Disc 2 (CD) - Akt II

01. Trollens Brudmarsch

02. Melancholia

03. The Motherhood Of God

04. Rånda

05. Ultra Silvam

06. Guitar Solo

07. Strange Gateways Beckon

08. Strains Of Horror



Disc 3 (DVD)

01. The Lament

02. Nightbound

03. Lady Death

04. Subterranea

05. Purgatorio

06. Cries From The Underworld

07. Lacrimosa

08. The World

09. Here Be Dragons

10. Trollens Brudmarsch

11. Melancholia

12. The Motherhood Of God

13. Rånda

14. Ultra Silvam

15. Guitar Solo

16. Strange Gateways Beckon

17. Strains Of Horror





» (Lien direct) MIDNIGHT (Heavy Metal) a signé sur Metal Blade Records et sortira son nouvel album courant 2020. Ce dernier aura pour titre Rebirth By Blasphemy.

Morbid Angel - Dragonforce - Triumphant - Insomnium - Delain - Concatenatus - Borknagar

