Darkened
 Darkened - Into The Blackne... (C)
Par jeff48		   
Les news du 28 Septembre 2019
 Les news du 28 Septembre 20... (N)
Par AxGxB		   
Seigneur Voland
 Seigneur Voland - Consumatu... (C)
Par romeArisque		   
Les news du 27 Septembre 2019
 Les news du 27 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Exhorder
 Exhorder - Mourn The Southe... (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Thanamagus
 Thanamagus - Incorporeal Pa... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Entrails
 Entrails - Rise Of The Reaper (C)
Par zoltar		   
Wolok
 Wolok - Fading Mirth & Dry ... (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Les news du 26 Septembre 2019
 Les news du 26 Septembre 20... (N)
Par MoM		   
Riot City
 Riot City - Burn The Night (C)
Par andreas_hansen		   
Finsterforst
 Finsterforst - Mach dich frei (C)
Par colin.lmbrt		   
Kill-Town Death Fest 2019 / The Decompomorphosis
 Kill-Town Death Fest 2019 /... (D)
Par Høsty		   
Les news du 25 Septembre 2019
 Les news du 25 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Høsty		   
Entombed A.D.
 Entombed A.D. - Bowels Of E... (C)
Par Thomas Johan...		   

Les news du 29 Septembre 2019

News
Les news du 29 Septembre 2019
»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Void Gazer, le premier album des Suédois de NEKROSITY (Death Metal) est sorti il y a quelques jours via Growls From The Underground Records. Ce dernier s'écoute en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Insemination Of The Forgotten
02. Lazarus Curse
03. Malignant Observer
04. Nuclear Damnation
05. Void Gazer
06. Bringer Of End Times
07. Incinerating Salvation
08. Strigoaică

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
TRIBULATION (Death Metal) à dévoilé un extrait de son album live intitulé Alive & Dead At Södra Teatern disponible dans une version double CD + DVD via Metal Blade Records à compter du 15 novembre.

Disc 1 (CD) - Akt I
01. The Lament
02. Nightbound
03. Lady Death
04. Subterranea
05. Purgatorio
06. Cries From The Underworld
07. Lacrimosa
08. The World
09. Here Be Dragons

Disc 2 (CD) - Akt II
01. Trollens Brudmarsch
02. Melancholia
03. The Motherhood Of God
04. Rånda
05. Ultra Silvam
06. Guitar Solo
07. Strange Gateways Beckon
08. Strains Of Horror

Disc 3 (DVD)
01. The Lament
02. Nightbound
03. Lady Death
04. Subterranea
05. Purgatorio
06. Cries From The Underworld
07. Lacrimosa
08. The World
09. Here Be Dragons
10. Trollens Brudmarsch
11. Melancholia
12. The Motherhood Of God
13. Rånda
14. Ultra Silvam
15. Guitar Solo
16. Strange Gateways Beckon
17. Strains Of Horror

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MIDNIGHT (Heavy Metal) a signé sur Metal Blade Records et sortira son nouvel album courant 2020. Ce dernier aura pour titre Rebirth By Blasphemy.
29 Septembre 2019
Midnight
 Midnight
Heavy Metal Rock 'n Roll From Hell - 2003 - Etats-Unis		   
Tribulation
 Tribulation
Death Metal - 2004 - Suède		   
