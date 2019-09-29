Les news du 29 Septembre 2019
News
Les news du 29 Septembre 2019 Nekrosity - Tribulation - Midnight
|»
|Intitulé Void Gazer, le premier album des Suédois de NEKROSITY (Death Metal) est sorti il y a quelques jours via Growls From The Underground Records. Ce dernier s'écoute en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Insemination Of The Forgotten
02. Lazarus Curse
03. Malignant Observer
04. Nuclear Damnation
05. Void Gazer
06. Bringer Of End Times
07. Incinerating Salvation
08. Strigoaică
|
|»
|TRIBULATION (Death Metal) à dévoilé un extrait de son album live intitulé Alive & Dead At Södra Teatern disponible dans une version double CD + DVD via Metal Blade Records à compter du 15 novembre.
Disc 1 (CD) - Akt I
01. The Lament
02. Nightbound
03. Lady Death
04. Subterranea
05. Purgatorio
06. Cries From The Underworld
07. Lacrimosa
08. The World
09. Here Be Dragons
Disc 2 (CD) - Akt II
01. Trollens Brudmarsch
02. Melancholia
03. The Motherhood Of God
04. Rånda
05. Ultra Silvam
06. Guitar Solo
07. Strange Gateways Beckon
08. Strains Of Horror
Disc 3 (DVD)
01. The Lament
02. Nightbound
03. Lady Death
04. Subterranea
05. Purgatorio
06. Cries From The Underworld
07. Lacrimosa
08. The World
09. Here Be Dragons
10. Trollens Brudmarsch
11. Melancholia
12. The Motherhood Of God
13. Rånda
14. Ultra Silvam
15. Guitar Solo
16. Strange Gateways Beckon
17. Strains Of Horror
|
|»
|MIDNIGHT (Heavy Metal) a signé sur Metal Blade Records et sortira son nouvel album courant 2020. Ce dernier aura pour titre Rebirth By Blasphemy.
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
Par jeff48
Par AxGxB
Par romeArisque
Par Niktareum
Par Deathrash
Par AxGxB
Par zoltar
Par Funky Globe
Par MoM
Par andreas_hansen
Par colin.lmbrt
Par Høsty
Par Høsty
Par Thomas Johan...