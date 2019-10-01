SARTEGOS (Black/Death) sortira son premier album O Sangue Da Noite le 29 novembre chez Blood Harvest Records (LP & K7) et I Voidhanger (CD). Du son ici. Tracklist :
1. Uentos (Prelúdio)
2. Sangue e Noite
3. Lajes em Tormento e Decadencia
4. Solpor dos Misterios
5. Iugular (Interlúdio)
6. Arqueiro
7. As Devesas som dos Lobos
8. Baphomet no Rashulmat
9. Poáo e Serpe
10. Aguas Negras (Final)
