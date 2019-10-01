»

(Lien direct) THE LONE MADMAN (Doom Metal) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Häxan" tiré de son premier opus Let the Night Come à paraître le 25 octobre via Saturnal Records. Tracklist :



1. Let The Night Come [11:04]

2. The Downfall [11:27]

3. Häxan [7:29]

4. House of Mourning [12:47]



