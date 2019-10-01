chargement...

Les news du 1 Octobre 2019

News
Les news du 1 Octobre 2019 The Lone Madman - Grylle - Sartegos - Omegavortex
»
(Lien direct)
THE LONE MADMAN (Doom Metal) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Häxan" tiré de son premier opus Let the Night Come à paraître le 25 octobre via Saturnal Records. Tracklist :

1. Let The Night Come [11:04]
2. The Downfall [11:27]
3. Häxan [7:29]
4. House of Mourning [12:47]

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
GRYLLE (Medieval Black Metal) sortira son premier longue-durée Les Grandes Compagnies via Antiq le 20 novembre en vinyle. En écoute intégrale sur Bandcamp.

»
(Lien direct)
SARTEGOS (Black/Death) sortira son premier album O Sangue Da Noite le 29 novembre chez Blood Harvest Records (LP & K7) et I Voidhanger (CD). Du son ici. Tracklist :

1. Uentos (Prelúdio)
2. Sangue e Noite
3. Lajes em Tormento e Decadencia
4. Solpor dos Misterios
5. Iugular (Interlúdio)
6. Arqueiro
7. As Devesas som dos Lobos
8. Baphomet no Rashulmat
9. Poáo e Serpe
10. Aguas Negras (Final)

»
(Lien direct)
OMEGAVORTEX (Black/Death) sortira son premier full-length Black Abomination Spawn au premier trimestre 2020 sur Invictus Productions (CD) et Deathworx (LP).
1 Octobre 2019
