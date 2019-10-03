»

(Lien direct) HORROCIOUS (Black Metal) a dévoilé le titre "Perceived Integrity of Lord" issu de son premier full-length Depleted Light and the Death of Uniqueness à paraître le 25 octobre sur Osmose Productions. Tracklist :



1. Light Belongs to Our Heresy

2. Upon the Fallen Worlds

3. Corruption of Existential Structure

4. Inevitable Vortex.. Swallowed Divinity

5. Perceived Integrity of Lord

6. Hidden in Infinite Chaos

7. Everlasting Fractal Luminiscence

8. Reborn from Energy.. Sublime Demons



