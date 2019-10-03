chargement...

Disillusion
 Disillusion - Back to Times... (C)
Par Johnjohn		   
Borknagar
 Borknagar - The Olden Domain (C)
Par colin.lmbrt		   
Detherous
 Detherous - Hacked To Death (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Bastard Grave
 Bastard Grave - What Lies B... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Darkend
 Darkend - Spiritual Resonance (C)
Par Ander		   
Origin
 Origin - Omnipresent (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Les news du 3 Octobre 2019
 Les news du 3 Octobre 2019 ... (N)
Par AxGxB		   
Sarcasm
 Sarcasm - Esoteric Tales Of... (C)
Par Chri$		   
Les news du 17 Septembre 2019
 Les news du 17 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Ber Val		   
Archgoat + Au Champ des Morts + Temple Of Baal
 Archgoat + Au Champ des Mor... (R)
Par dantefever		   
Insect Warfare
 Insect Warfare - World Exte... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Les news du 28 Septembre 2019
 Les news du 28 Septembre 20... (N)
Par AxGxB		   
Desecravity
 Desecravity - Anathema (C)
Par Ander		   
Elder
 Elder - The Gold & Silver S... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Gorgoroth
 Gorgoroth - Incipit Satan (C)
Par Jarl_Djevel		   
Les news du 1 Octobre 2019
 Les news du 1 Octobre 2019 ... (N)
Par DARKFACHOR		   
Blut Aus Nord
 Blut Aus Nord - Memoria Vet... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   

Les news du 3 Octobre 2019 Cattle Decapitation - Horrocious - Dysangelium - Slutvomit - Warsenal - Crisix - Sunn O))) - Teitanblood - Schizophrenia
CATTLE DECAPITATION (Anti-Human Vegan Extreme Metal) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Death Atlas qui sortira le 29 novembre via Metal Blade. "Bring Back The Plague" se découvre ici :

HORROCIOUS (Black Metal) a dévoilé le titre "Perceived Integrity of Lord" issu de son premier full-length Depleted Light and the Death of Uniqueness à paraître le 25 octobre sur Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. Light Belongs to Our Heresy
2. Upon the Fallen Worlds
3. Corruption of Existential Structure
4. Inevitable Vortex.. Swallowed Divinity
5. Perceived Integrity of Lord
6. Hidden in Infinite Chaos
7. Everlasting Fractal Luminiscence
8. Reborn from Energy.. Sublime Demons

DYSANGELIUM (Black Metal) offre son nouveau disque Death Leading en écoute intégrale ici. Sortie le 8 octobre chez W.T.C. Productions.		 Les news du

SLUTVOMIT (Black/Death/Thrash) propose son nouvel album Copulation of Cloven Hooves en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie demain sur Invictus Productions.		 Les news du

Intitulé Feast Your Eyes, le nouvel album des Canadiens de WARSENAL (Speed/Thrash) sortira le 15 novembre sur Svart Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait via lé vidéo de "Forever Lost" :

01. Forever Lost
02. I Am The Blade
03. Lords of Rifftown
04 .Insatiable Hunger
05. Doomed From Birth
06. You Better Run
07. Burning Ships
08. Feast Your Eyes
09. Crystal Ship

CRISIX (Thrash Metal) sortira le 8 novembre via Listenable Records un album de reprises intitulé Sessions #1 - American Thrash. Le tracklisting se découvre ici :

1. World In A World (VIO-LENCE cover)
2. Critical Mass (NUCLEAR ASSAULT cover)
3. The 'Hood (EVILDEAD cover)
4. Chalice Of Blood (FORBIDDEN cover)
5. Toxic Waltz (EXODUS cover)
6. Imitation Of Life (ANTHRAX cover)
7. C.O.T.L.O.D. (TESTAMENT cover)
8. Infectious Hospital Waste (DEMOLITION HAMMER cover)		 Les news du

SUNN O))) (Drone doom) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Pyroclasts qui sortira le 25 octobre via Southern Lord Recordings. "Frost (C)" se découvre ci-dessous :

TEITANBLOOD (Black / Death Metal) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album The Baneful Choir qui sortira le 15 octobre viaNorma Evangelium Diaboli. Un premier extrait sera bientôt à découvrir ...

1. Rapture Below
2. Black Vertebrae
3. Leprous Fire
4. Ungodly Others
5. Inhuman Utterings
6. Insight
7. ...Of The Mad Men
8. The Baneful Choir
9. Sunken Stars
10. Verdict Of The Dead
11. Charnel Above		 Les news du

Les Belges de SCHIZOPHRENIA (Death Metal) ont dévoilé une vidéo "playthrough" du titre "Perpetual Perdition" figurant sur leur prochaine sortie prévue pour le début d'année 2020 :
3 Octobre 2019
AxGxB citer
AxGxB
03/10/2019 10:55
Le titre de Schizophrenia est vraiment cool.

