HORROCIOUS (Black Metal) a dévoilé le titre "Perceived Integrity of Lord" issu de son premier full-length Depleted Light and the Death of Uniqueness à paraître le 25 octobre sur Osmose Productions. Tracklist :
1. Light Belongs to Our Heresy
2. Upon the Fallen Worlds
3. Corruption of Existential Structure
4. Inevitable Vortex.. Swallowed Divinity
5. Perceived Integrity of Lord
6. Hidden in Infinite Chaos
7. Everlasting Fractal Luminiscence
8. Reborn from Energy.. Sublime Demons
TEITANBLOOD (Black / Death Metal) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album The Baneful Choir qui sortira le 15 octobre viaNorma Evangelium Diaboli. Un premier extrait sera bientôt à découvrir ...
1. Rapture Below
2. Black Vertebrae
3. Leprous Fire
4. Ungodly Others
5. Inhuman Utterings
6. Insight
7. ...Of The Mad Men
8. The Baneful Choir
9. Sunken Stars
10. Verdict Of The Dead
11. Charnel Above
