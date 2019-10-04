chargement...

Les news du 4 Octobre 2019

News
Les news du 4 Octobre 2019 Sentient Horror - Avslut - Nile - Allegaeon - Minenwerfer - Battlesword - Hegemony - Blood Of The Wolf - Cortége - SuidAkrA - Undead - Witchbones - Cthonica - Волчий Источник
»
(Lien direct)
SENTIENT HORROR (Death old-school) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Morbid Realms qui sortira le 29 novembre via Testimony Records. "Call Of Ancient Gods" se découvre ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
AVSLUT (Swedish Black Metal) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Tyranni qui sortira le 29 novembre via Osmose Productions. L'ensemble est à découvrir ci-dessous :

1. Tyranni
2. Stigens Ände
3. Likvidering
4. Allt förgås
5. Den Eviga Flamman
6. Underjordens Apostlar
7. Pestens Lärjungar
8. Dråp
9. Ändlöst Slaveri

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
NILE (Brutal Death Metal) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album Vile Nilotic Rites qui sortira le 1er novembre via Nuclear Blast. Le morceau-titre se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ALLEGAEON (Death mélodique, technique et progressif) vient de dévoiler le clip de "Metaphobia", morceau tiré de l'album Apoptosis paru cette année sur Metal Blade Records.

»
(Lien direct)
MINENWERFER (Black Metal) sortira son nouveau disque Alpenpässe le 31 octobre via Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. Der Blutharsch [17:08]
2. Dragging the Dead Through Mountain Passes [7:09]
3. Cloaked in Silence [12:53]
4. Kaiserjägerlied [9:19]
5. Tiroler Edelweiss[ 4:33]
6. Withered Tombs [8:07]

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BATTLESWORD (Death Mélodique) sortira son nouvel opus And Death Cometh Upon Us le 22 novembre sur Black Sunset/MDD.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HEGEMONY (Death/Black) propose sur Youtube le morceau "Rise in Turmoil" qui figurera sur le premier full-length des Américains, Enthroned by Persecution, à paraître début 2020 chez Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :

1. Exalted March to Decimation
2. Rise in Turmoil
3. Halter of Bloodlines
4. Driven By Hedonistic Vice
5. Strength and Impurity
6. Fist of Heretical Triumph
7. Desecration Paradigm
8. Ruination Sacrifice

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BLOOD OF THE WOLF (Epic Brutal Blackened Death Metal) va sortir un nouvel EP intitulé III: Blood Legend le 8 novembre via Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :

1. Shadow Of The Shadows
2. Son Of The Blood Oath
3. Progenitor
4. Fire Serpent

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CORTÉGE (Post-Western Doom/Drone) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Horizons" issu de son premier album Capricorn déjà paru et que vous pouvez écouter sur Bandcamp.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SUIDAKRA (Blackened Death Mélodique Folklorique) va fêter ses 25 ans en sortant le 15 novembre sur MDD Echoes Of Yore, une compilation de dix morceaux réenregistrés. Tracklist :

01. Wartunes
02. The Quest
03. Havoc
04. Morrigan
05. Rise of Taliesin
06. Hall of Tales
07. Pendragon's Fall
08. Banshee
09. Warpipes Call Me
10.Lays from Afar		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
UNDEAD (Death Metal) sortira son premier longue-durée Existential Horror à la fin du mois sur Godz Ov War Productions. Tracklist :

I. Haunted by Hate
II. Masters of Mankind
III. Sin & Death
IV. Santa Muerte
V. City of Silence
VI. Existential Horror
VII. Curse of the Undead
VIII. Sarcophagus
IX. Beyond Divine Regulation

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
WITCHBONES (Black Metal) sortira son nouveau disque The Seas of Draugen le 6 décembre chez Iron Bonehead. Tracklist :

1. The Nun Collector
2. Whispering Martyr
3. The Seas of Draugen
4. Nebulous Ghost Ship
5. The Ritual Continues (We Haunt Ourselves)
6. At the Shores (Draugen's Revenge)
7. The Candle Burns Alone (Dead Sailors)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CTHONICA (Blackened Death/Doom, Vénézuéla) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le morceau "Act VI: …not as those who served and preached in obeisance" à venir le 25 octobre via Clavis Secretorvm, Sentient Ruin et Caligari Records. Tracklist :

1. Act I: The Chalice
2. Act II: The Verb
3. Act III: The Lantern
4. Act IV: Nor the deadliest disease shall be
compared to this showcase of glory ...
5. Act V: …for the children of he who lurks beyond
shall not witness this showcase of glory…
6. Act VI: …not as those who served and preached in obeisance
7. Act VII: Ω De Derelictum Domum Sacrorum		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ВОЛЧИЙ ИСТОЧНИК ("Wolf's Source", Black Metal) va rééditer son unique album Ремиссия духа ("Remission of Spirit", 2007) en vinyle le 6 octobre sur Goatowarex. L'opus avait été composé et enregistré en prison par son unique membre, Alexander Tantsyrev dit "Dancer", qui y purgeait une peine de 8 ans et n'avait alors jamais écouté de black metal. Vous pouvez écouter tout ça ci-dessous.

 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + AxGxB + Keyser
4 Octobre 2019
ZOMBIE RIOT

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
