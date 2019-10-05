XUL OV KVLTEN (Black Metal, Chili) offre son nouveau disque Entropic Increase From the Omega Aeon en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. C'est sorti hier sur Aeternitas Tenebrarum Music Foundation (ATMF).
SHRINE OF INSANABILIS (Black Metal) a mis en ligne un extrait de son nouvel opus Vast Vortex Litanies qui sort le 17 octobre chez W.T.C. Productions. Il s'agit de "Invisible. Infinite. Inexorable" et ça se passe ici. Tracklist :
1. Parallax Endeavour
2. Lusting After a Burning Star
3. The Last-Born Tyrant
4. Vertex
5. Mother and Executioner
6. Invisible. Infinite. Inexorable
7. Verdict
