chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
101 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Les news du 4 Octobre 2019
 Les news du 4 Octobre 2019 ... (N)
Par Ander		   
Abysmal Grief
 Abysmal Grief - Blasphema S... (C)
Par dantefever		   
BLACK METAL ! Le TOP de...
 BLACK METAL ! Le TOP de... - (D)
Par fufupue		   
Endseeker
 Endseeker - The Harvest (C)
Par Mitch		   
Disillusion
 Disillusion - Back to Times... (C)
Par MoM		   
Borknagar
 Borknagar - The Olden Domain (C)
Par colin.lmbrt		   
Detherous
 Detherous - Hacked To Death (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Bastard Grave
 Bastard Grave - What Lies B... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Darkend
 Darkend - Spiritual Resonance (C)
Par Ander		   
Origin
 Origin - Omnipresent (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Les news du 3 Octobre 2019
 Les news du 3 Octobre 2019 ... (N)
Par AxGxB		   
Sarcasm
 Sarcasm - Esoteric Tales Of... (C)
Par Chri$		   
Les news du 17 Septembre 2019
 Les news du 17 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Ber Val		   
Archgoat + Au Champ des Morts + Temple Of Baal
 Archgoat + Au Champ des Mor... (R)
Par dantefever		   
Insect Warfare
 Insect Warfare - World Exte... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Les news du 28 Septembre 2019
 Les news du 28 Septembre 20... (N)
Par AxGxB		   
Desecravity
 Desecravity - Anathema (C)
Par Ander		   
Elder
 Elder - The Gold & Silver S... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Gorgoroth
 Gorgoroth - Incipit Satan (C)
Par Jarl_Djevel		   

Les news du 6 Octobre 2019

News
Les news du 6 Octobre 2019 Blind Guardian - Deathawaits
»
(Lien direct)
BLIND GUARDIAN (Heavy Metal) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son prochain album entièrement symphonique intitulé Legacy Of The Dark Lands. "This Storm" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DEATHAWAITS (Death/Thrash légèrement Hardcore) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album Rapture Smites qui sortira le 11 octobre en autoproduction. "Evergreen House" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint
6 Octobre 2019
ZOMBIE RIOT

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Urn
 Urn
Iron Will Of Power
2019 - Season Of Mist		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Blind Guardian
 Blind Guardian
Heavy Metal - 1986 - Allemagne		   
Deathawaits
 Deathawaits
Death/Thrash légèrement Hardcore - 2002 - France		   
Urn
Iron Will Of Power
Lire la chronique
The Negative Bias
Narcissus Rising
Lire la chronique
Abysmal Grief
Blasphema Secta
Lire la chronique
Bastard Grave
What Lies Beyond
Lire la chronique
NONE # 1 - PATHOLOGY - Reborn to Kill
Lire le podcast
Sarcasm
Esoteric Tales Of The Unserene
Lire la chronique
The Smashing Pumpkins
Pisces Iscariot (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
Iron Flesh
Forged Faith Bleeding
Lire la chronique
Elder
The Gold & Silver Sessions ...
Lire la chronique
Takafumi Matsubara
Strange, Beautiful and Fast
Lire la chronique
Desecravity
Anathema
Lire la chronique
Archgoat + Au Champ des Morts + Temple Of Baal
Lire le live report
Swarm
Anathema
Lire la chronique
Endseeker
The Harvest
Lire la chronique
Power Trip
Opening Fire: 2008​-​2014 (...
Lire la chronique
Grima
Will of the Primordial
Lire la chronique
PPCM #24 - A Link to the Past (les groupes de mes poésiques)
Lire le podcast
Exhorder
Mourn The Southern Skies
Lire la chronique
Akasha
Canticles Of The Sepulchral...
Lire la chronique
Wolok
Fading Mirth & Dry Heaves
Lire la chronique
Riot City
Burn The Night
Lire la chronique
Darkened
Into The Blackness (EP)
Lire la chronique
Thanamagus
Incorporeal Passage (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Entrails
Rise Of The Reaper
Lire la chronique
Chevalier
Chapitre II (EP)
Lire la chronique
Arctos
Beyond the Grasp of Mortal ...
Lire la chronique
Blood Red Throne
Fit To Kill
Lire la chronique
Undeath
Sentient Autolysis (Démo)
Lire la chronique
BLACK METAL ! Le TOP de...
Lire le podcast
Mournful Congregation
The Incubus of Karma
Lire la chronique