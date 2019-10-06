Les news du 6 Octobre 2019
News
Les news du 6 Octobre 2019 Blind Guardian - Deathawaits
|»
|BLIND GUARDIAN (Heavy Metal) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son prochain album entièrement symphonique intitulé Legacy Of The Dark Lands. "This Storm" se découvre ci-dessous :
|
|»
|DEATHAWAITS (Death/Thrash légèrement Hardcore) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album Rapture Smites qui sortira le 11 octobre en autoproduction. "Evergreen House" se découvre ci-dessous :
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
Par Ander
Par dantefever
Par fufupue
Par Mitch
Par MoM
Par colin.lmbrt
Par Deathrash
Par Jean-Clint
Par Ander
Par coreandcoupdate
Par AxGxB
Par Chri$
Par Ber Val
Par dantefever
Par Sagamore
Par AxGxB
Par Ander
Par Sagamore
Par Jarl_Djevel